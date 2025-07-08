WCLV Program Guide 07-09-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Chaminade, Cecile Callirhoé Metz Grand Est National Orch/David Reiland
Strauss, Richard Violin Sonata in E-Flat, Op. 18 Jascha Heifetz, v; Brooks Smith, p
Gould, Morton American Salute Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel
Ewazen, Eric Symphony in Brass Summit Brass
Sampson, David Entrance Gaudete Brass
Navara Sinfonia à 5 in C La Serenissima
Fiorillo, Federigo Sinfonia Concertante in E Accademia d'Archi Arrigoni, Domenico Mason
Molter, Johann Melchior Sinfonia concertante in D Wolfgang Basch, tr; Ens
Netzel, Laura La Gondoliera, Op. 60 Paula Gudmundson, f; Tracy Lipke-Perry, p
Netzel, Laura Tarentelle, Op. 33 Paula Gudmundson, f; Tracy Lipke-Perry, p
Alfvén, Hugo Suite from "Bergakungen (The Mountain King)," Op 37 Royal Stockholm Phil/Neeme Järvi
Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale Prelude, "Wer nur den lieben Gott lässt walten" BWV 691 Lionel Rogg, o
Rossini, Gioachino Mosè in Egitto Soloists,; Royal Opera House Cho and Orch/Lamberto Gardelli
Paganini, Nicolo Fantasia on the G String after Rossini's "Moses in Egypt" Ilya Gringolts, v; Irina Ryumina, p
Still, William Grant Quit Dat Fool'nish Zina Schiff, v; Royal Scottish National Orch/Avlana Eisenberg
Bortkiewicz, Serge Symphony No. 1 in D, Op 52, "From My Homeland" BBC Scottish Sym/Martyn Brabbins
Arnold, Malcolm Little Suite #2 for Brass Band, Op 93 Dallas Wind Sym/Jerry F Junkin
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Gaubert, Philippe Nocturne et Allegro scherzando James Galway, f; Phillip Moll, p
Sancan, Pierre Sonatine Emmanuel Pahud, f; Eric Le Sage, p
Ravel, Maurice Piano Sonatine Michael Houstoun, p
Strauss, Josef Polka schnell, "Ohne Sorgen," Op 271 Vienna Phil/Mariss Jansons
Strauss II, Johann Graduation Ball Minneapolis Sym (Minnesota Orch)/Antal Dorati
Chabrier, Emmanuel Feuillet d'album Stephen Hough, p
Strauss, Richard Four Last Songs Nina Stemme, s; Covent Garden Orch/Antonio Pappano
Chopin, Frédéric Piano Sonata no.2 in b-flat minor, Op.35, "Funeral March" Dmitry Paperno, p
Fauré, Gabriel Chant funéraire, Op 117 Musique des Gardiens de la Paix/Désiré Dondeyne
Saint-Saens, Camille Fantasie in A for violin and harp, Op. 124 Philiipe Graffin, v; Catherine Beynon, h
Canteloube, Joseph Songs of the Auvergne, Set 4 Arleen Auger, s; English Chamber Orch/Yan-Pascal Tortelier
Corelli, Arcangelo Trio Sonata in G, Op 1/9 Purcell Quartet
Telemann, Georg Philipp Sonate Corellisante #1 in F Rebel
Scharwenka, Xaver Piano Concerto #2 in c, Op 56 Seta Tanyel, p; Hannover Radio Phil/Tadeusz Strugala
Chopin, Frédéric Mazurkas, Op. 68 William Kapell, p RCA 68990-2 Chopin Mazurkas 1:41
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C (1836)
Eric Whitacre: This Marriage (2004)
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: In October (1893)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Scottish' (1842)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
Richard Wagner: Christopher Columbus: Overture (1835)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 36 'Linz' (1783)
Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1858)
Max Steiner: The Fountainhead: Suite (1949)
Richard Allison: Batchelar's Delight (1599)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)
Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)
Thomas Tallis: Salvator mundi (1575)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)
Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)
Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape: Chianti (1988)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Songs of Travel: The Vagabond (1904)
Leo Sowerby: Tramping Tune (1923)
Antonín Kraft: Cello Concerto in C (1790)
Carl Stamitz: Andante from Flute Concerto (1770)
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)
Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-Flat (1865)
Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)
Amy Beach: Summer Dreams (1901)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Gustav Mahler: Das Lied von der Erde: Das Trinklied vom Jammer der Erde (1909)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Percy Grainger: Blithe Bells (1931)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 in f 'Serioso' (1810)
Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)
Johan Svendsen: Symphony No. 1 in D (1867)
Felix Mendelssohn: Variations Concertantes (1829)
Franz Berwald: Estrella de Soria: Overture (1841)
Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1846)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Rigaudons (1749)
Carl Nielsen: Andante malincolico from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1798)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 12 in B-Flat (1773)
Edward Ward: Phantom of the Opera: Piano Concerto (1943)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)
Traditional: Just a Closer Walk with Thee
Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana: Tarantella (1925)
Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in E-Flat 'Storm at Sea' (1725)
Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1: Overture (1924)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)
Greg Anderson: Star Wars Suite for 5 Pianos (2009)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)
Leroy Anderson: A Harvard Festival (1969)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: Suite (1956)
Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade (1931)
Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart: South Rampart Street Parade (1935)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Alberto Nepomuceno: Symphony in g (1893)
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)
20:00 OVATIONS: Les Delices 14th c. Avant-Garde
Sophie Michaux, mezzo-soprano; James Reese, tenor; Scott Metcalfe, vielle & gothic harp; Debra Nagy, recorders, douçaines, harp, and voice
Guillaume de Machaut: Ma fin est mon commencement
Jacob de Senleches: La harpe de la melodie
Baude Cordier: Tout par compas
Guillaume de Machaut: Rose, liz, printemps, verdure
Johannes Ciconia: O rosa bella
Anonymous: Rose sans per
Anonymous: Esperance qui en mon cuer
Guillaume de Machaut: Ay mi! Dame de valour & Je vivroie liement
Guillaume de Machaut: En amer a douce vie
Johannes Suzoy: Pictagoras, Jabol et Orpheus
Pierre de Molins: De ce que foul pense
Matheus de Sancto Johanne: Sience n’a nul annemi
Anonymous: Bel fiore dança
Borlet? (Trebol?): Ma tre dol rossignol
Anonymous: Je voy le bon temps
21:20 OVATIONS POSTLUDE
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)
Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)
Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)
Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Clara Schumann: Am Strande (1840)
Clara Schumann: Ich stand in dunklen Träumen (1844)
Clara Schumann: Der Abendstern (1834)
Clara Schumann: Die stille Lotosblume (1844)
Clara Schumann: Er ist gekommen in Sturm und Regen (1841)
Aaron Copland: Eight Poems of Emily Dickinson (1950)
Richard Strauss: Four Songs (1894)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in b (1742)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1753)
Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)
E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
Rihards Dubra: Ave Maria I (1989)
Bill Douglas: Earth Prayer (1999)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman (1915)