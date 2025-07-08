WCLV Program Guide 07-09-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Chaminade, Cecile Callirhoé Metz Grand Est National Orch/David Reiland

Strauss, Richard Violin Sonata in E-Flat, Op. 18 Jascha Heifetz, v; Brooks Smith, p

Gould, Morton American Salute Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel

Ewazen, Eric Symphony in Brass Summit Brass

Sampson, David Entrance Gaudete Brass

Navara Sinfonia à 5 in C La Serenissima

Fiorillo, Federigo Sinfonia Concertante in E Accademia d'Archi Arrigoni, Domenico Mason

Molter, Johann Melchior Sinfonia concertante in D Wolfgang Basch, tr; Ens

Netzel, Laura La Gondoliera, Op. 60 Paula Gudmundson, f; Tracy Lipke-Perry, p

Netzel, Laura Tarentelle, Op. 33 Paula Gudmundson, f; Tracy Lipke-Perry, p

Alfvén, Hugo Suite from "Bergakungen (The Mountain King)," Op 37 Royal Stockholm Phil/Neeme Järvi

Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale Prelude, "Wer nur den lieben Gott lässt walten" BWV 691 Lionel Rogg, o

Rossini, Gioachino Mosè in Egitto Soloists,; Royal Opera House Cho and Orch/Lamberto Gardelli

Paganini, Nicolo Fantasia on the G String after Rossini's "Moses in Egypt" Ilya Gringolts, v; Irina Ryumina, p

Still, William Grant Quit Dat Fool'nish Zina Schiff, v; Royal Scottish National Orch/Avlana Eisenberg

Bortkiewicz, Serge Symphony No. 1 in D, Op 52, "From My Homeland" BBC Scottish Sym/Martyn Brabbins

Arnold, Malcolm Little Suite #2 for Brass Band, Op 93 Dallas Wind Sym/Jerry F Junkin

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Gaubert, Philippe Nocturne et Allegro scherzando James Galway, f; Phillip Moll, p

Sancan, Pierre Sonatine Emmanuel Pahud, f; Eric Le Sage, p

Ravel, Maurice Piano Sonatine Michael Houstoun, p

Strauss, Josef Polka schnell, "Ohne Sorgen," Op 271 Vienna Phil/Mariss Jansons

Strauss II, Johann Graduation Ball Minneapolis Sym (Minnesota Orch)/Antal Dorati

Chabrier, Emmanuel Feuillet d'album Stephen Hough, p

Strauss, Richard Four Last Songs Nina Stemme, s; Covent Garden Orch/Antonio Pappano

Chopin, Frédéric Piano Sonata no.2 in b-flat minor, Op.35, "Funeral March" Dmitry Paperno, p

Fauré, Gabriel Chant funéraire, Op 117 Musique des Gardiens de la Paix/Désiré Dondeyne

Saint-Saens, Camille Fantasie in A for violin and harp, Op. 124 Philiipe Graffin, v; Catherine Beynon, h

Canteloube, Joseph Songs of the Auvergne, Set 4 Arleen Auger, s; English Chamber Orch/Yan-Pascal Tortelier

Corelli, Arcangelo Trio Sonata in G, Op 1/9 Purcell Quartet

Telemann, Georg Philipp Sonate Corellisante #1 in F Rebel

Scharwenka, Xaver Piano Concerto #2 in c, Op 56 Seta Tanyel, p; Hannover Radio Phil/Tadeusz Strugala

Chopin, Frédéric Mazurkas, Op. 68 William Kapell, p RCA 68990-2 Chopin Mazurkas 1:41

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C (1836)

Eric Whitacre: This Marriage (2004)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: In October (1893)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Scottish' (1842)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Richard Wagner: Christopher Columbus: Overture (1835)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 36 'Linz' (1783)

Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1858)

Max Steiner: The Fountainhead: Suite (1949)

Richard Allison: Batchelar's Delight (1599)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)

Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)

Thomas Tallis: Salvator mundi (1575)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape: Chianti (1988)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Songs of Travel: The Vagabond (1904)

Leo Sowerby: Tramping Tune (1923)

Antonín Kraft: Cello Concerto in C (1790)

Carl Stamitz: Andante from Flute Concerto (1770)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-Flat (1865)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Amy Beach: Summer Dreams (1901)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Gustav Mahler: Das Lied von der Erde: Das Trinklied vom Jammer der Erde (1909)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Percy Grainger: Blithe Bells (1931)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 in f 'Serioso' (1810)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)

Johan Svendsen: Symphony No. 1 in D (1867)

Felix Mendelssohn: Variations Concertantes (1829)

Franz Berwald: Estrella de Soria: Overture (1841)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Rigaudons (1749)

Carl Nielsen: Andante malincolico from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1798)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 12 in B-Flat (1773)

Edward Ward: Phantom of the Opera: Piano Concerto (1943)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)

Traditional: Just a Closer Walk with Thee

Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana: Tarantella (1925)

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in E-Flat 'Storm at Sea' (1725)

Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1: Overture (1924)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)

Greg Anderson: Star Wars Suite for 5 Pianos (2009)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)

Leroy Anderson: A Harvard Festival (1969)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: Suite (1956)

Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade (1931)

Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart: South Rampart Street Parade (1935)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Alberto Nepomuceno: Symphony in g (1893)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

20:00 OVATIONS: Les Delices 14th c. Avant-Garde

Sophie Michaux, mezzo-soprano; James Reese, tenor; Scott Metcalfe, vielle & gothic harp; Debra Nagy, recorders, douçaines, harp, and voice

Guillaume de Machaut: Ma fin est mon commencement

Jacob de Senleches: La harpe de la melodie

Baude Cordier: Tout par compas

Guillaume de Machaut: Rose, liz, printemps, verdure

Johannes Ciconia: O rosa bella

Anonymous: Rose sans per

Anonymous: Esperance qui en mon cuer

Guillaume de Machaut: Ay mi! Dame de valour & Je vivroie liement

Guillaume de Machaut: En amer a douce vie

Johannes Suzoy: Pictagoras, Jabol et Orpheus

Pierre de Molins: De ce que foul pense

Matheus de Sancto Johanne: Sience n’a nul annemi

Anonymous: Bel fiore dança

Borlet? (Trebol?): Ma tre dol rossignol

Anonymous: Je voy le bon temps

21:20 OVATIONS POSTLUDE

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Clara Schumann: Am Strande (1840)

Clara Schumann: Ich stand in dunklen Träumen (1844)

Clara Schumann: Der Abendstern (1834)

Clara Schumann: Die stille Lotosblume (1844)

Clara Schumann: Er ist gekommen in Sturm und Regen (1841)

Aaron Copland: Eight Poems of Emily Dickinson (1950)

Richard Strauss: Four Songs (1894)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in b (1742)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1753)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Rihards Dubra: Ave Maria I (1989)

Bill Douglas: Earth Prayer (1999)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman (1915)

