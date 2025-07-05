WCLV Program Guide 07-05-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Gershwin, George An American in Paris Richard Glazier, p Centaur CRC-2577 A Salute to the Hollywood Musical 5:44

0:05:44 Delius, Frederick Paris: The Song of a Great City Royal Phil/Thomas Beecham Odyssey Y-33284 Sir Thomas Beecham Conducts Delius 22:10

0:29:29 Mendelssohn, Felix Song Without Words, Op 109 Pieter Wispelwey, vc; Paolo Giacometti, p Onyx 4078 Chopin and Mendelssohn: Cello Sonatas 4:24

0:33:53 Mendelssohn, Fanny Songs Without Words, Op 8 Sarah Cahill, p FHR FHR-131 The Future is Female, Vol 1, In Nature 3:27

0:37:20 Hiller, Ferdinand Piano Concerto in f#, Op 69 Michael Ponti, p; Radio Luxembourg Orch/Pierre Cao Vox CDX-5065 (2) N/A 17:38

0:54:58 Mendelssohn, Felix Songs Without Words, Op 85 Daniel Barenboim, p DG 423931-2 (2) Lieder Ohne Worte 1:46

1:00:00 Sinding, Christian Romance, Op 30 Henning Kraggerud, v; Christian Ihle Hadland, p Naxos 8.572255 SINDING, C.: Violin and Piano Music, Vol. 2 (Kraggerud, Hadland) 5:00

1:05:00 Stenhammar, Wilhelm Two Sentimental Romances, Op 28 Henning Kraggerud, v; Dalasinfoniettan/Bjarte Engeset Naxos 8.572827 Nordic Violin Favorites 10:40

1:15:40 Mozart, Leopold Sinfonia da Caccia (Jagd-Symphonie) New Zealand Chamber Orch/Donald Armstrong Naxos 8.553347 MOZART: Sinfonia di Caccia / Sinfonia Pastorale 11:38

1:29:07 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus String Quartet No. 17 in B-Flat, K. 458, "Hunt" Emerson String Quartet DG 427657-2 Jagd-Quartett, Dissonanzen-Quartett, Kaiser-Quartett 25:39:00

1:54:46 Boismortier, Joseph Boudin de La Puce (Pièce en rondeau de clavecin) Gustav Leonhardt, hc Philips 426352-2 Harpsichord Recital 1:37

2:00:00 Alkan, Charles-Valentin Three Marches, Op 37 Ronald Smith, p Arabesque Z-6523 The Alkan Project 5:01

2:05:01 Ives, Charles March, "The Circus Band" Milwaukee Sym/Lukas Foss Pro Arte CDD-102 American Festival 2:05

2:07:06 Tchaikovsky, Peter Marche slave, Op. 31 Israel Phil/Zubin Mehta Teldec 90201-2 1812 Overture/ Marche Slave 9:10

2:16:16 Nietzsche, Friedrich Hungarian March John Bell Young, p Newport Classic NPD-85513 Piano Music Of Friedrich Nietzsche 1:23

2:17:39 Dvorák, Antonín String Quartet No. 1 in A, Op. 2 Vlach String Quartet Naxos 8.557357 Dvorák: The String Quartets, Vol 7 36:49:00

2:54:28 Dvorák, Antonín Minuets, Op 28 Tomas Visek, p Rosa RD-1318 Piano Music 1:31

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Morceaux de Fantaisie, Op. 3 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, p London 458930-2 N/A 5:00

3:05:00 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Morceaux de Fantaisie, Op. 3 Sergei Rachmaninoff, p RCA 7766-2-RG Rachmaninoff Plays Rachmaninoff 3:42

3:08:42 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Oriental Sketch (1917) Sergei Rachmaninoff, p RCA 7766-2-RG Rachmaninoff Plays Rachmaninoff 1:44

3:10:26 Strauss, Richard Ein Heldenleben, Op. 40 Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz Delos DE-3094 Strauss: Ein Heldenleben; Macbeth; Serenade in E flat major 44:21:00

3:54:47 Telemann, Georg Philipp Heldenmusik Hakan Hardenberger, tr; Simon Preston, o Philips 434074-2 Trumpet & Organ Spectacular At Sorø Church 1:45

4:00:00 Fischer, Johann Caspar Symphony for Eight Timpani and Orchestra Jonathon Haas, ty; Bournemouth Sinfonietta/Harold Farberman CRD 3449 18th Century Timpani Concertos 5:09

4:05:09 Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 103 in E-Flat, "Drum Roll" English Chamber Orch/Jeffrey Tate EMI/Ang CDR5-69810-2 Haydn: London Symphonies 30:13:00

4:37:11 Schumann, Robert Fantasiestücke, Op. 111 Marta Deyanova, p Nimbus NI-5545 Schumann Carnaval, Vienna Carnaval - A Piano Recital 17:57

4:55:08 Schumann, Robert Romances and Ballades, Op. 67 Calmus Ensemble Carus 83.447 Hausmusik * Calmus Ensemble 1:51

5:00:00 Mathias, William The Lord Is My Shepherd Gloriae Dei Cantores Gloriae Dei Cantores GDCD-026 The Doctrine of Wisdom - Sacred Choral Music of William Mathias 5:49

5:05:49 Mathias, William Piano Trio, Op 30 Nelson Harper, p; Michael Davis, v; William Conable, vc Koch 3-7326-2 N/A 16:09

5:23:27 Brahms, Johannes Double Concerto in a minor, Op.102 Julia Fischer, v; Daniel Müller-Schott, vc; Netherlands Phil Amsterdam/Yakov Kreizberg Pentatone PTC-5186066 Brahms * Fischer * Müller-Schott * Kreizberg 31:57:00

5:55:24 Bach, Johann Sebastian Two-Part Inventions, BWV 772/786 Arturo Delmoni, v; Nathaniel Rosen, vc John Marks Records JMR-15 N/A 1:33

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

06:01:00 Isaac AlbÈniz El Puerto, from Iberia Lang Lang, piano Sony Classical 771901 "Lang Lang: Live in Vienna"

06:05:50 Ernesto Lecuona Canto del Guajiro Thomas Tirino, piano BIS 754 "Lecuona: Piano Music, Volume 1"

06:08:08 Manuel Ponce Estrellita Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille Records 086 "Mexican Piano Music by Manuel M. Ponce"

06:11:43 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Hamlet, Fantasy Overture, Op. 67 SimÛn BolÌvar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001529602 "Tchaikovsky - Shakespeare"

06:33:11 Manuel de Falla Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 88255 "Falla - "Albeniz

07:00:50 Mauro Giuliani Guitar Concerto No. 3 in F, Op. 70 Angel Romero, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI Classics 47986 07:31:28 Carlos Ch·vez Symphony No. 4, "SinfonÌa Rom·ntica" Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique B·tiz ASV 942 "M˙sica Mexicana, volume 8"

07:55:37 Anatol Liadov Russian Dance AndrÈs DÌaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano RussSono Luminus 90188 "Russian Romantics"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 66 in G Major, Op. 77 No. 1, Hob. III:81 "Lobkowitz": Mvt 3 Menuetto. Presto Goldmund Quartet Album: Haydn: String Quartets Naxos Music: 4:12

Derrick Skye: Prisms, Cycles, Leaps Basel Sinfonietta; Kevin John Edusei, conductor Stradtcasino, Basel, Switzerland Music: 14:54

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Julie Blim and Susan Walker calling from Virginia Beach, VA Music: ~10:13

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 6, Op. 10 No. 2, Mvt 1 Allegro Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album Release Date: 2014 Album: Garrick Ohlsson: Complete Beethoven Sonatas, Volume 9 Bridge Music: 3:51

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in D Major, Hob 1/31, "Hornsignal": Mvts 2, 4 Aspen Chamber Symphony; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Klein Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 17:45

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks, Op.4 Seattle Symphony Orchestra; Gerard Schwartz, conductor Album: Stravinsky: The Firebird Naxos 8571221 Music: 4:19

Juan R. Ramirez: Suite Latina for String Quartet Dali Quartet Hamilton College Performing Arts Series, Wellin Hall, Schambach Center for Music and the Performing Arts, Clinton, NY Music: 16:11

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68: Mvt 4 Orchestre de la Suisse Romande; Vasily Petrenko, conductor CHRTS, Victoria Hall, Geneva, Switzerland Music: 16:51

Igor Stravinsky: Ebony Concerto for clarinet and jazz ensemble, K074 Christopher Patrick Corbett, clarinet; Stefan Schilling, clarinet; Raphael Seguinier, percussion, Gonzalo Grau, percussion; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Sir Simon Rattle, conductor DEBR, Hercules Hall, Residenz, Munich, Germany Music: 9:30

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March (1914)

John Williams: Pops on the March (1981)

Varvara Gaigerova: Scherzo (1930)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto in a (1905)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] (1977)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)

Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)

Dan Locklair: Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2024

We are celebrating From the Top’s 25th birthday! You’ll hear festive performances of Gershwin, Beethoven, Chopin, and more. We’ll get to know a 13-year-old violinist who is equally accomplished in classical repertoire and fiddling, meet a 16-year-old pianist who has already contributed to writing a published book, and witness a life-changing surprise. We also reconnect with From the Top alum Yuna Langehennig and learn about her journey to becoming an Airman First Class in the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band. She brings along her wind ensemble Heritage Winds and they perform a rousing work by Paquito D'Rivera. Join us in celebrating 25 years of supporting gifted young musicians!

Maxwell Brown, 13, Violin, from Wilmington, Delaware - Prelude No. 1 by George Gershwin (1898-1937)

Sophia Shao, 17, Piano, from New York, NY - Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10 No. 3 - I. Presto by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

YUNA and the Military Band from Washington, D.C. - Aires Tropicales - I. Alborada, II. Son by Paquito D'Rivera (b. 1948)

Bhargava Kulkarni, 16, Cello, from Okemos, Michigan - Excerpts from Polonaise Brillante for Cello and Piano, Op. 3 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Jorge Cruz Hernandez, 16, Bassoon, from Hoffman Estates, Illinois (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Bassoon Concerto in C Major, RV 467 - I. Allegro, II. Andante by Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741)

Vals Venezolano by Paquito D'Rivera (b. 1948), performed by Noah Stone, clarinet (with Paquito D'Rivera and Peter Dugan)

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer – Czech Philharmonic, Semyon Bychkov, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin

Antonin Dvorak: Violin Concerto

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Gretchen am Spinnrade' (1838)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel (1872)

Cécile Chaminade: Piano Trio No. 1 in g (1880)

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in D (1737)

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g (1868)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Bellini's 'Norma' (1841)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Suite (1876)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Patriotic Movies

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Paul Anka (arr Richard Hayman): The Longest Day: March—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March [from ‘Bridge on the River Kwai’]—Boston Pops/John Williams

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March—Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals’ March [from ‘Patton’ and ‘MacArthur’]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

John Williams: Midway: March—Boston Pops/John Williams

Sherman Edwards / Peter Stone: 1776: Sit Down, John; The Egg; Finale— William Daniels (John Adams), Ken Howard (Thomas Jefferson), Rex Everhart (Benjamin Franklin), David Vosburgh (Roger Sherman), Henry Le Clair (Roger Livingston); Orchestra

John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

John Philip Sousa Speaks

John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever—Sousa Band/John Philip Sousa

Hugo Friedhofer (arr Angela Morley): The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen—Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Boston Pops/John Williams

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on ‘Brigadoon’

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C 'Waldstein' (1804)

Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals (1928)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance 'The Malicious Daughters' (1791)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – NDR Radio Philharmonic, Stanislav Kochanovsky, conductor; Leonidas Kavakos, violin

Dmitri Shostakovich: October

Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 2 in c-Sharp

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 ‘Pathétique’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3—Gunter Wand, conductor

22:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir, Gregory Ristow, Artistic Director & conductor; Instrumental Ensemble led by Assistant Conductor Anna O’Connell; HaZamir Cleveland. Cantor David Malecki, conductor

Synagogue and Salon: The Hebrew Psalms and Madrigals of Salamone Rossi

23:23 QUIET HOUR

Johann Mattheson: Air from Harpsichord Suite No. 5 (1714)

Eugène Ysaÿe: Rêve d'enfant (1902)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Larghetto from Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)

Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)

Robert Schumann: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 (1842)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song (1893)

Dave Brubeck: Three to Get Ready (1959)

