WCLV Program Guide 07-04-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Trad, American Yankee Doodle/Chester Robert Shaw Cho, Orch/Robert Shaw
Buck, Dudley Concert Variations on "The Star Spangled Banner" Marian Metson, o
Wild, Earl Doo-Dah Variations Earl Wild, p; Des Moines Sym Orch/Joseph Giunta
Copland, Aaron Piano Variations Leo Smit, p
Burleigh Nature's Voices (1927) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p
SOUSA, John Phillip The Glory of the Yankee Navy Dallas Wind Sym/Jerry F Junkin
SOUSA, John Phillip Easter Monday on the White House Lawn Dallas Wind Sym/Jerry F Junkin
Barber, Samuel Summer Music, Op. 31 New York Woodwind Quintet
Burleigh Nature's Voices (1927) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p
Gould, Morton American Salute London Phil/Kenneth Klein
Gillis, Don Star-Spangled Symphony Sinfonia Varsovia/Ian Hobson
Burleigh Nature's Voices (1927) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p
Copland, Aaron Fanfare for the Common Man St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin
Piston, Walter Ceremonial Fanfare (1970) London Phil/Jorge Mester
Williams, John Liberty Fanfare Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel
Hanson, Howard Song of Democracy (1957) Eastman-Rochester Orch & Cho/Howard Hanson
Burleigh Plantation Sketches (1916) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p
Foote, Arthur Piano Trio #1 in c, Op 5 Arden Trio
Gould, Morton Fanfare for Freedom London Phil/Jorge Mester
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
SOUSA, John Phillip Under the Cuban Flag (1922) Wallace Collection/John Wallace 0
Gershwin, George Cuban Overture London Sym/André Previn
Still, William Grant Danzas de Panama Berlin Sym/Isaiah Jackson
Burleigh Six Fancies (1917) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p
Copland, Aaron Piano Sonata in G Ramon Salvatore, p
Gershwin, George Porgy and Bess Soloists, Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel
White, Edward Little Yankee Doodle with Variations Marian Metson, o
MacDowell, Edward Orchestra Suite #1 in d, Op 42 Eastman-Rochester Orch/Howard Hanson
Paine, John Knowles Four Characteristic Pieces, Op 25 Denver Oldham, p
Cowell, Henry American Melting Pot Manhattan Chamber Orch/Richard Auldon Clark
MacDowell, Edward Woodland Sketches, Op 51 Dallas Wind Sym/Frederick Fennell
SOUSA, John Phillip Jack Tar March Wallace Collection/John Wallace
SOUSA, John Phillip El Capitan March Wallace Collection/John Wallace
Ives, Charles Variations on "America" New York Phil/Kurt Masur
Schuman, William New England Triptych Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz
Dvorák, Antonín String Quartet No. 12 in F, Op. 96, "American" Cleveland String Quartet
Thomson, Virgil Ragtime Bass David Dubal, p
06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 30950-30954
07:00 SPECIAL Classical Guitar Alive: Fourth of July Music by American Composers with Tony Morris
John Philip Sousa: Black Horse Troop March--Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
Three Ragtime pieces - Zez Confrey: Kitten on the Keys, William Crell: Mississippi Rag, Scott Joplin: Rag-time Dance--Versailles Guitar Quartet
Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag--Giovanni De Chiaro, guitar
Scott Joplin: The Great Crush Collision March--Giovanni De Chiaro, guitar
Traditional (arr Vance): Old Joe Clark--Christopher Teves, guitar
Benjamin Verdery: Some Towns & Cities: Seattle, WA, Ellis Island, Mobile, AL, Miami, FL--Benjamin Verdery, UFOnia, Leo Kottke
Robert Honstein: Barton’s Blues--Kim Perlak, guitar
Aaron Copland: Hoe-down-- Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
08:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Sam Petrey (2271-2280)
Franz Doppler: Duettino Americain (1860)
Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery (1939)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' (1893)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Glory of the Yankee Navy' (1909)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance' (1906)
09:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jacqueline Gerber (2251-2260)
James Hewitt: New Federal Overture (1796)
Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)
Morton Gould: Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra (1972)
Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle Variations' (1845)
William Grant Still: Swanee River (1939)
10:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell (2241-2250)
John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)
John Williams: Midway: March (1976)
John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme (1989)
John Williams: The Reivers (1980)
John Williams: Lincoln: Suite (2012)
John Williams: JFK: Prologue (1991)
11:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Simna (2311-232
Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' (1876)
Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom (1943)
Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The National Game' (1925)
12:00 Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra [Mark 2161-70]
John Adams: Century Rolls (1997)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)
13:00 SPECIAL Wind and Rhythm: Picnics, Concerts and Fireworks with David Lawrence
Yankee Doodle - Field Music of the US Army/Marching Tune Eastman Wind Ensemble
You're a Grand Old Flag--US Air Force Concert Band
God and Country Brass of the Potomac American Rhapsody.
Letters from the Heartland - II. Knee High by the 4th UNLV Wind Orchestra
The Ballad of the Green Berets Band of the Grenadier Guards
Marching Song of Democracy US Marine Band & The Choral Arts Society of Washington
Fanfare for Freedom US Coast Guard Band
American Patrol Eastman Wind Ensemble Celebrate America:
This Land is Your Land The US Air Force Band & Singing Sergeants
Home on the Range Dallas Brass
The Cowboys Dallas Brass
The Tender Land: The Promise of Living Dallas Wind Symphony & Turtle Creek Chorale
The Stars and Stripes Forever University of Michigan Symphony Band
14:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Clara Prinston (2261-2270)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Aunt Dinah Has Blown the Horn (1911)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)
Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite (1951)
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)
15:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell 2 (2361-2370)
John Stafford Smith: The Star-Spangled Banner (1814)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union (1862)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice Americain 'Columbia' (1859)
Leroy Anderson: Piano Concerto in C (1953)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'Home, Sweet Home' (1862)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' (1863)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)
16:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Mark Satola (2281-2290)
Percy Grainger: Tribute to Stephen Foster (1917)
Morton Gould: American Ballads (1976)
Aaron Copland: Allegro from Symphony No. 3 (1946)
17:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Anna Burr (2381-2390)
Morton Gould: American Salute (1942)
Roy Harris: Symphony No. 4 'Folk Song' (1939)
Dan Locklair: Independence Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)
18:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee (1904)
John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 2 in A 'In Springtime' (1880)
20:00 NIGHT MUSICGeorge Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F (1925)
Oscar Levant: Caprice for Orchestra (1940)
Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)
21:00 SPECIAL Wind and Rhythm: Picnics, Concerts and Fireworks with David Lawrence
22:00 NIGHT MUSIC
David Diamond: Symphony No. 2 (1944)
Samuel Barber: Toccata Festiva (1960)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)
Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep (1692)
Johann Pachelbel: Canon in D (1700)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)
Jean Roger-Ducasse: Au jardin de Marguerite (1909)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)
Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)
Andrés Segovia: Estudio sin luz (1955)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)