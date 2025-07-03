WCLV Program Guide 07-04-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Trad, American Yankee Doodle/Chester Robert Shaw Cho, Orch/Robert Shaw

Buck, Dudley Concert Variations on "The Star Spangled Banner" Marian Metson, o

Wild, Earl Doo-Dah Variations Earl Wild, p; Des Moines Sym Orch/Joseph Giunta

Copland, Aaron Piano Variations Leo Smit, p

Burleigh Nature's Voices (1927) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p

SOUSA, John Phillip The Glory of the Yankee Navy Dallas Wind Sym/Jerry F Junkin

SOUSA, John Phillip Easter Monday on the White House Lawn Dallas Wind Sym/Jerry F Junkin

Barber, Samuel Summer Music, Op. 31 New York Woodwind Quintet

Burleigh Nature's Voices (1927) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p

Gould, Morton American Salute London Phil/Kenneth Klein

Gillis, Don Star-Spangled Symphony Sinfonia Varsovia/Ian Hobson

Burleigh Nature's Voices (1927) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p

Copland, Aaron Fanfare for the Common Man St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin

Piston, Walter Ceremonial Fanfare (1970) London Phil/Jorge Mester

Williams, John Liberty Fanfare Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel

Hanson, Howard Song of Democracy (1957) Eastman-Rochester Orch & Cho/Howard Hanson

Burleigh Plantation Sketches (1916) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p

Foote, Arthur Piano Trio #1 in c, Op 5 Arden Trio

Gould, Morton Fanfare for Freedom London Phil/Jorge Mester

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

SOUSA, John Phillip Under the Cuban Flag (1922) Wallace Collection/John Wallace 0

Gershwin, George Cuban Overture London Sym/André Previn

Still, William Grant Danzas de Panama Berlin Sym/Isaiah Jackson

Burleigh Six Fancies (1917) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p

Copland, Aaron Piano Sonata in G Ramon Salvatore, p

Gershwin, George Porgy and Bess Soloists, Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel

White, Edward Little Yankee Doodle with Variations Marian Metson, o

MacDowell, Edward Orchestra Suite #1 in d, Op 42 Eastman-Rochester Orch/Howard Hanson

Paine, John Knowles Four Characteristic Pieces, Op 25 Denver Oldham, p

Cowell, Henry American Melting Pot Manhattan Chamber Orch/Richard Auldon Clark

MacDowell, Edward Woodland Sketches, Op 51 Dallas Wind Sym/Frederick Fennell

SOUSA, John Phillip Jack Tar March Wallace Collection/John Wallace

SOUSA, John Phillip El Capitan March Wallace Collection/John Wallace

Ives, Charles Variations on "America" New York Phil/Kurt Masur

Schuman, William New England Triptych Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz

Dvorák, Antonín String Quartet No. 12 in F, Op. 96, "American" Cleveland String Quartet

Thomson, Virgil Ragtime Bass David Dubal, p

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 30950-30954

07:00 SPECIAL Classical Guitar Alive: Fourth of July Music by American Composers with Tony Morris

John Philip Sousa: Black Horse Troop March--Los Angeles Guitar Quartet

Three Ragtime pieces - Zez Confrey: Kitten on the Keys, William Crell: Mississippi Rag, Scott Joplin: Rag-time Dance--Versailles Guitar Quartet

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag--Giovanni De Chiaro, guitar

Scott Joplin: The Great Crush Collision March--Giovanni De Chiaro, guitar

Traditional (arr Vance): Old Joe Clark--Christopher Teves, guitar

Benjamin Verdery: Some Towns & Cities: Seattle, WA, Ellis Island, Mobile, AL, Miami, FL--Benjamin Verdery, UFOnia, Leo Kottke

Robert Honstein: Barton’s Blues--Kim Perlak, guitar

Aaron Copland: Hoe-down-- Los Angeles Guitar Quartet

08:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Sam Petrey (2271-2280)

Franz Doppler: Duettino Americain (1860)

Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery (1939)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' (1893)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Glory of the Yankee Navy' (1909)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance' (1906)

09:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jacqueline Gerber (2251-2260)

James Hewitt: New Federal Overture (1796)

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

Morton Gould: Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra (1972)

Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle Variations' (1845)

William Grant Still: Swanee River (1939)

10:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell (2241-2250)

John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme (1989)

John Williams: The Reivers (1980)

John Williams: Lincoln: Suite (2012)

John Williams: JFK: Prologue (1991)

11:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Simna (2311-232

Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' (1876)

Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom (1943)

Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The National Game' (1925)

12:00 Lunchtime with The Cleveland Orchestra [Mark 2161-70]

John Adams: Century Rolls (1997)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

13:00 SPECIAL Wind and Rhythm: Picnics, Concerts and Fireworks with David Lawrence

Yankee Doodle - Field Music of the US Army/Marching Tune Eastman Wind Ensemble

You're a Grand Old Flag--US Air Force Concert Band

God and Country Brass of the Potomac American Rhapsody.

Letters from the Heartland - II. Knee High by the 4th UNLV Wind Orchestra

The Ballad of the Green Berets Band of the Grenadier Guards

Marching Song of Democracy US Marine Band & The Choral Arts Society of Washington

Fanfare for Freedom US Coast Guard Band

American Patrol Eastman Wind Ensemble Celebrate America:

This Land is Your Land The US Air Force Band & Singing Sergeants

Home on the Range Dallas Brass

The Cowboys Dallas Brass

The Tender Land: The Promise of Living Dallas Wind Symphony & Turtle Creek Chorale

The Stars and Stripes Forever University of Michigan Symphony Band

14:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Clara Prinston (2261-2270)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Aunt Dinah Has Blown the Horn (1911)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)

Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite (1951)

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

15:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell 2 (2361-2370)

John Stafford Smith: The Star-Spangled Banner (1814)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union (1862)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice Americain 'Columbia' (1859)

Leroy Anderson: Piano Concerto in C (1953)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'Home, Sweet Home' (1862)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' (1863)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

16:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Mark Satola (2281-2290)

Percy Grainger: Tribute to Stephen Foster (1917)

Morton Gould: American Ballads (1976)

Aaron Copland: Allegro from Symphony No. 3 (1946)

17:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Anna Burr (2381-2390)

Morton Gould: American Salute (1942)

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 4 'Folk Song' (1939)

Dan Locklair: Independence Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee (1904)

John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 2 in A 'In Springtime' (1880)

20:00 NIGHT MUSICGeorge Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F (1925)

Oscar Levant: Caprice for Orchestra (1940)

Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC

David Diamond: Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Samuel Barber: Toccata Festiva (1960)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep (1692)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon in D (1700)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Jean Roger-Ducasse: Au jardin de Marguerite (1909)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Andrés Segovia: Estudio sin luz (1955)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

