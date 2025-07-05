WCLV Program Guide 07-06-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

John Bull: Galliard 'St. Thomas, Wake!' (1612)

Michael Praetorius: Magnificat super 'Ut re mi fa so la' (1611)

Orlande de Lassus: Missa 'Tous les regrets' (1570)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'The Image of Melancholy' (1599)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Americana Revisited (VII) – Another in an ongoing series devoted to American composers and instruments, past and present.

CHARLES ZEUNER: Variations on Reghini --Stephen Pinel (1830 Appleton/Metropolitan Museum, New York, NY)

DUDLEY BUCK: Concert Variations on The Star Spangled Banner –E. Power Biggs (1863 Walcker+1947 Aeolian-Skinner/Memorial Music Hall, Methuen, MA)

SETH BINGHAM: Black Cherries (iii.) & Voice of the Tempest (iv.), fr Pastoral Psalms, Op. 30 –Christopher Marks (1997 Schoenstein/1st Plymouth Congregational Church, Lincoln, NE)

DANIEL GAWTHROP: Sketchbook I.

RICHARD ELLIOTT (arr.): Sing praise to God who reigns above.

ELLIOTT (.arr): Swing low, sweet chariot.

J. P. SOUSA: Washington Post March –Richard Elliott (2003 Blackinton/Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, Arden Hills, MN)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Let the Celebrations Begin! – July encompasses national celebrations for the US, Canada, and France, so we explore sacred choral and organ music from all three nations.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 (1722)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Cantata 'Su le sponde del Tebro' (1695)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Regino Sainz de la Maza: Zapateado (1962)

Joaquín Turina: Danzas Andaluzas: Zapateado (1912)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1798)

Giovanni Palestrina: Tu es Petrus (1573)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Viola Concerto (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passepied from Partita No. 5 (1726)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 66 in G Major, Op. 77 No. 1, Hob. III:81 "Lobkowitz": Mvt 3 Menuetto. Presto Goldmund Quartet

Derrick Skye: Prisms, Cycles, Leaps Basel Sinfonietta; Kevin John Edusei, conductor Stradtcasino, Basel, Switzerland

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Julie Blim and Susan Walker calling from Virginia Beach, VA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 6, Op. 10 No. 2, Mvt 1 Allegro Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album Release Date: 2014

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in D Major, Hob 1/31, "Hornsignal": Mvts 2, 4 Aspen Chamber Symphony; Nicholas McGegan, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Klein Music Tent, Aspen, CO

Igor Stravinsky: Fireworks, Op.4 Seattle Symphony Orchestra; Gerard Schwartz, conductor

Juan R. Ramirez: Suite Latina for String Quartet Dali Quartet Hamilton College Performing Arts Series, Wellin Hall, Schambach Center for Music and the Performing Arts, Clinton, NY

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68: Mvt 4 Orchestre de la Suisse Romande; Vasily Petrenko, conductor CHRTS, Victoria Hall, Geneva, Switzerland

Igor Stravinsky: Ebony Concerto for clarinet and jazz ensemble, K074 Christopher Patrick Corbett, clarinet; Stefan Schilling, clarinet; Raphael Seguinier, percussion, Gonzalo Grau, percussion; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Sir Simon Rattle, conductor DEBR, Hercules Hall, Residenz, Munich, Germany

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Dianne Nicolini and Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano (recorded June 21 2024)

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 in E-flat ‘Romantic’

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun—Hans Vonk, conductor (recorded October 18 1995)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; Saya Uejima, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/4/2025

Sarah Kirkland Snider: Something for the Dark

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a Op 16

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2024

We are celebrating From the Top’s 25th birthday! You’ll hear festive performances of Gershwin, Beethoven, Chopin, and more. We’ll get to know a 13-year-old violinist who is equally accomplished in classical repertoire and fiddling, meet a 16-year-old pianist who has already contributed to writing a published book, and witness a life-changing surprise. We also reconnect with From the Top alum Yuna Langehennig and learn about her journey to becoming an Airman First Class in the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band. She brings along her wind ensemble Heritage Winds and they perform a rousing work by Paquito D'Rivera. Join us in celebrating 25 years of supporting gifted young musicians!

Maxwell Brown, 13, Violin, from Wilmington, Delaware - Prelude No. 1 by George Gershwin (1898-1937)

Sophia Shao, 17, Piano, from New York, NY - Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10 No. 3 - I. Presto by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

YUNA and the Military Band from Washington, D.C. - Aires Tropicales - I. Alborada, II. Son by Paquito D'Rivera (b. 1948)

Bhargava Kulkarni, 16, Cello, from Okemos, Michigan - Excerpts from Polonaise Brillante for Cello and Piano, Op. 3 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Jorge Cruz Hernandez, 16, Bassoon, from Hoffman Estates, Illinois (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Bassoon Concerto in C Major, RV 467 - I. Allegro, II. Andante by Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741)

Vals Venezolano by Paquito D'Rivera (b. 1948), performed by Noah Stone, clarinet (with Paquito D'Rivera and Peter Dugan)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815)

Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)

Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony (1915)

Richard Strauss: At the Beach at Sorrento from 'Aus Italien' (1886)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Mark Nowakowski: String Quartet No. 2 “Grandfather Songs” (2011) — Voxare String Quartet

Nick Puin: Accept the Challenge — CSU Brass and Percussion

Karen Griebling: Summer Muse (1992) — Richard Kravchak, English horn; Julia Heinen, clarinet

Nikola Resanovic: Crosstalk for Alto Sax and CD (1994) — Michael Van Arsdale, saxophone; CD prepared by Nikola Resanovich

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded June 17 at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Democracy's Discontent: Why Are We So Polarized, and What Can We Do About It? – A Conversation with Author and Harvard Philosopher Michael Sandel

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)

