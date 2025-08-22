WCLV Program Guide 08-23-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Chopin, Frédéric Preludes, Op.28 Yevgeny Kissin, p

Vivaldi, Antonio Oboe Concerto in C, R 447 Zefiro/Alfredo Bernardini, ob

Sohy, Charlotte Histoire sentimentale, Op. 34 Avignon-Provence National Orch/Debora Waldman

Durey, Louis Piano Concertino (1956-57) Philippe Biros, p; Ensemble Erwartung/Bernard Desgraupes

Sohy, Charlotte Chants de la lande, Op. 4 Marie-Laure Garnier, ms; Célia Oneto Bensaid, p

Strohmayer, Alois Die Tanzlustigen Vienna Bella Musica Ensemble

Dvorák, Antonín Slavonic Dances, Op. 46 Slovak Phil/Zdenek Kosler

Janácek, Leoš Capriccio (Piano and Winds, 1926) Mikhaïl Rudy, p; Paris Opéra Orch Winds/Charles Mackerras

Krommer, Franz Oboe Concerto #2 in F, Op 52 Alex Klein, ob; Czech National Sym/Paul Freeman

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Don Giovanni, K. 527 Budapest Wind Ensemble/Kalman Berkes

Handel, George Frideric Ezio David Thomas, b; Philharmonia Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan

Handel, George Frideric Harpsichord Suite No. 5 in E Anthony Newman, hc

Handel, George Frideric Music for the Royal Fireworks Orpheus Chamber Orch

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Symphony No. 3 in a, Op. 44 St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin

Hummel, Johann Nepomuk 24 Etudes, Op 125 Michael Ponti, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus La Clemenza di Tito, K. 621 Budapest Wind Ensemble/Kalman Berkes

Haydn, Franz Joseph Piano Sonata No.. 36 in C, H XVI:21 Roman Rabinovich, p

Górecki, Henryk Three Pieces in Old Style (1963) I Fiamminghi/Rudolf Werthen

Chopin, Frédéric Fantasy on Polish National Airs, Op. 13 Jan Lisiecki, p; NDR Phil Orch/Krzysztof Urbanski

Elsner Violin Sonata in F, Op 10/1 Tyrone Greive, v; Ellen Burmeister, p

Chopin, Frédéric Mazurkas, Op. 56 Maurizio Pollini, p

Lachner, Franz Ball-Suite in D, Op 170 Slovak State Phil/Alfred Walter

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467 Alon Goldstein, p; Fine Arts Quartet

Lachner, Franz Toy Symphony, Op 85 Kapp Sinfonietta/Emanuel Vardi

Schubert, Franz Grande Marche caractéristique Marc-André Hamelin, p

Schubert, Franz Song, "Heidenröslein," D 257 Hermann Prey, br; Karl Engel, p

Dukas, Paul Prélude Elégiaque on the name Haydn Margaret Fingerhut, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in D, Op. 76, No. 5 Lindsay String Quartet

Rodrigo, Joaquín Sonada de Adiós (Hommage à Paul Dukas) (1953) Gregory Allen, p

Dukas, Paul La Péri Orch de Bordeaux Aquitaine/Roberto Benzi

Mompou, Federico Charmes (1920-21) Pierre Huybregts, p

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Manuel Ponce "Estrellita" (Little Star) Juan Diego Florez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya

0Manuel Ponce Sonata in g for cello and piano John-Henry Crawford, cello; Victor Santiago Asuncion, piano

Manuel Ponce Sonata No. 3 Philip Hemmo, guitar

Manuel Ponce Balada Mexicana (Mexican Ballad) Eva Suk, piano The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz

Heitor Villa-Lobos Guitar Concerto Roland Dyens, guitar Jean-Walter Audoli Ensemble

Heitor Villa-Lobos "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5" (Aria) Julianne Banse, soprano The 12 Cellists of the Berlin Philharmonic

Heitor Villa-Lobos Modinha Anna Noakes, flute; Gillian Tingay, harp

Heitor Villa-Lobos Piano Concerto No. 3 (1957) Elvira Santiago, piano Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba (Havana, Cuba) Enrique Perez

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 2 Pieces for piano 6 hands: Romance Alexandre Tharaud, piano; Alexander Melnikov, piano; Aleksandar Madzar, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in E minor, Op. 27 Aspen Music Festival Orchestra; Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Klein Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 12:45

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Chuck Romportl calling from Hopkins, MN Music: 7:20

Olivier Messiaen: Prelude, The Ethereal Sounds of Dreams Gilles Vonsattel, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1,"Ghost" Trio Azura Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Concert Record Date: 11/1/2024 Music: 24:04

Robert Schumann: Romances, Op. 94: Mvt 3 Sabine Meyer, clarinet; Kalle Randalu, piano

Ingeborg Bronsart von Schellendorf: Jery & Bately: Overture ROCO Lucian & Nancy Morrison Theater, Brockman Hall, Rice University, Houston, TX Music: 6:37

George Walker: Lyric for Strings Ivalas Quartet Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 5:18

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 in C Major, Op. 61: Mvts 1, 3-4 Lucerne Festival Orchestra; Klaus Makela, conductor EBU, Lucerne Festival, Concert Hall KKL, Lucerne, Switzerland Music: 30:21



10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Danse des Sauvages (1735)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne (1735)

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 1 'In Spanish Style' (1886)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1931)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: Children's Scene (1903)

Agustín Barrios: Julia Florida: Barcarola (1938)

Morton Gould: Chorale & Fugue in Jazz (1934)

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for String Trio (1902)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Joshua Song, 17, Violin, from Northvale, New Jersey (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) arr. Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962): Slavonic Fantasie in B minor (4:56)

Eleanor Ha, 18, Bassoon, from Upper Saddle River, New Jersey

Luboš Sluka (b. 1928): Sonata for Bassoon and Piano I. Andante sostenuto (4:09)

Edwin Osorio, 17, Trombone, from Ann Arbor, Michigan and attending school at Interlochen Arts Academy in Interlochen, Michigan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Jean-Michel Defaye (b. 1932): Deux Danses pour Trombone et Piano I. Danse Sacrée (6:01)

Madelyn Zoller, 18, Flute, from Hamilton, Ohio (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Henri Büsser (1872-1973): Prélude et Scherzo for Flute and Piano, Op. 35 (5:33)

Lili Masoudi, 16, Composer, from Cranford, New Jersey

Lili Masoudi (b. 2007): 2222 (4:47)

Performers: Bassoon - Isaac Erb; Tuba - Stephen Lamb; Vibraphone - Greg Jukes; Viola - Sergio Muñoz

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer – Philadelphia Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music & Artistic Director

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 (recorded 4/15/2025)

Antonin Dvorak Symphony No. 8 (excerpts)--Gateways Festival Orchestra, Anthony Parnther, conductor (recorded 4/27/2025)



15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata marziale (1924)

Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919)

Boris Lyatoshinksy: Symphony No. 4 in b-Flat (1963)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Steal Away'

Moritz Moszkowski: Piano Concerto in E (1898)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 2 in G (1800)

Alexandre Desplat: Girl with a Pearl Earring: Theme (2003)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Richard Rodney Bennett, a Brit in New York.

Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba

Richard Rodney Bennett: Enchanted April: Suite—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba

Richard Rodney Bennett: Four Weddings and a Funeral: Love scene—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba

Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Suite— BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba



18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban I Hope I Get It Company A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast

Burton Lane-Ralph Freed Babes on Broadway Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney Mickey and Judy

Christopher Gore-Dean Pitchford Fame Company Fame -- Original Soundtrack

Jule Styne-Yip Harburg I've Got a Rainbow Working for Me Vincent Price Darling of the Day -- Original B'way Cast

Stephen Sondheim Sunday in the Park With George Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters Sunday in the Park With George -- Original B'way Cast

Clark Gesner Shroeder Skip Hinnant You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown -- Original Cast

Nancy Ford-Gretchen Cryer Natural High Gretchen Cryer I'm Getting My Act Together… -- Original Cast

David Byrne Why Sheri Rene Scott Everyday Rapture

R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Big Black Giant Bill Hayes Me and Juliet -- Original B'way Cast

Robert Wright-George Forrest Apology Alfred Drake Kean -- Original B'way Cast

J.Kern-O.Hammerstein Life Upon the Wicked Stage Allyn Ann McClerie B'way Show Boat -- Studio Cast

Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Welcome to the Theater Lauren Bacall Applause -- Original B'way Cast

Stephen Sondheim Franklin Shepard Inc. Lonny Price Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast

Elton John-Lee Hall Electricity Liam Mower Billy Elliott -- Original B'way Cast

Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer I Wanna Be a Dancin' Man Fred Astaire The Belle of New York -- Original Soundtrack

Hugh Martin Gotta Dance Harold Lang Look, Ma, I'm Dancin'!

Jonathan Larson Why? Raul Esparza Tick…Tick…Boom!

Stephen Sondheim Finishing the Hat Maria Friedman Then and Now

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy

Jonathan Larson Filler: Sunday Raul Esparza Tick…Tick…Boom

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)

Amy Beach: Autumn Song (1904)



20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Augustin Hadelich, violin, BBC Symphony Orchestra, Sakari Oramo, conductor

STRAVINSKY: Song of the Nightingale

MENDELSSOHN: Violin Concerto in E minor

DAVIS: Tales (Tails) of the Signifying Monkey

STRAUSS: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks

MARTINU: Symphony No. 2 (BBC Symphony Orchestra; Jiri Belohlavek, cond. – Onyx 4061)



20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

TBA

22:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra Daniel Meyer, conductor; James Thompson, violin

Gerald Finzi: Love’s Labours Lost: excerpts

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 ‘London’

23:20 QUIET HOUR

TBA