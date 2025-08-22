WCLV Program Guide 08-23-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Chopin, Frédéric Preludes, Op.28 Yevgeny Kissin, p
Vivaldi, Antonio Oboe Concerto in C, R 447 Zefiro/Alfredo Bernardini, ob
Sohy, Charlotte Histoire sentimentale, Op. 34 Avignon-Provence National Orch/Debora Waldman
Durey, Louis Piano Concertino (1956-57) Philippe Biros, p; Ensemble Erwartung/Bernard Desgraupes
Sohy, Charlotte Chants de la lande, Op. 4 Marie-Laure Garnier, ms; Célia Oneto Bensaid, p
Strohmayer, Alois Die Tanzlustigen Vienna Bella Musica Ensemble
Dvorák, Antonín Slavonic Dances, Op. 46 Slovak Phil/Zdenek Kosler
Janácek, Leoš Capriccio (Piano and Winds, 1926) Mikhaïl Rudy, p; Paris Opéra Orch Winds/Charles Mackerras
Krommer, Franz Oboe Concerto #2 in F, Op 52 Alex Klein, ob; Czech National Sym/Paul Freeman
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Don Giovanni, K. 527 Budapest Wind Ensemble/Kalman Berkes
Handel, George Frideric Ezio David Thomas, b; Philharmonia Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan
Handel, George Frideric Harpsichord Suite No. 5 in E Anthony Newman, hc
Handel, George Frideric Music for the Royal Fireworks Orpheus Chamber Orch
Rachmaninoff, Sergei Symphony No. 3 in a, Op. 44 St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin
Hummel, Johann Nepomuk 24 Etudes, Op 125 Michael Ponti, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus La Clemenza di Tito, K. 621 Budapest Wind Ensemble/Kalman Berkes
Haydn, Franz Joseph Piano Sonata No.. 36 in C, H XVI:21 Roman Rabinovich, p
Górecki, Henryk Three Pieces in Old Style (1963) I Fiamminghi/Rudolf Werthen
Chopin, Frédéric Fantasy on Polish National Airs, Op. 13 Jan Lisiecki, p; NDR Phil Orch/Krzysztof Urbanski
Elsner Violin Sonata in F, Op 10/1 Tyrone Greive, v; Ellen Burmeister, p
Chopin, Frédéric Mazurkas, Op. 56 Maurizio Pollini, p
Lachner, Franz Ball-Suite in D, Op 170 Slovak State Phil/Alfred Walter
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467 Alon Goldstein, p; Fine Arts Quartet
Lachner, Franz Toy Symphony, Op 85 Kapp Sinfonietta/Emanuel Vardi
Schubert, Franz Grande Marche caractéristique Marc-André Hamelin, p
Schubert, Franz Song, "Heidenröslein," D 257 Hermann Prey, br; Karl Engel, p
Dukas, Paul Prélude Elégiaque on the name Haydn Margaret Fingerhut, p
Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in D, Op. 76, No. 5 Lindsay String Quartet
Rodrigo, Joaquín Sonada de Adiós (Hommage à Paul Dukas) (1953) Gregory Allen, p
Dukas, Paul La Péri Orch de Bordeaux Aquitaine/Roberto Benzi
Mompou, Federico Charmes (1920-21) Pierre Huybregts, p
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Manuel Ponce "Estrellita" (Little Star) Juan Diego Florez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya
0Manuel Ponce Sonata in g for cello and piano John-Henry Crawford, cello; Victor Santiago Asuncion, piano
Manuel Ponce Sonata No. 3 Philip Hemmo, guitar
Manuel Ponce Balada Mexicana (Mexican Ballad) Eva Suk, piano The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz
Heitor Villa-Lobos Guitar Concerto Roland Dyens, guitar Jean-Walter Audoli Ensemble
Heitor Villa-Lobos "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5" (Aria) Julianne Banse, soprano The 12 Cellists of the Berlin Philharmonic
Heitor Villa-Lobos Modinha Anna Noakes, flute; Gillian Tingay, harp
Heitor Villa-Lobos Piano Concerto No. 3 (1957) Elvira Santiago, piano Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba (Havana, Cuba) Enrique Perez
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Sergei Rachmaninoff: 2 Pieces for piano 6 hands: Romance Alexandre Tharaud, piano; Alexander Melnikov, piano; Aleksandar Madzar, piano
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in E minor, Op. 27 Aspen Music Festival Orchestra; Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Klein Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 12:45
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Chuck Romportl calling from Hopkins, MN Music: 7:20
Olivier Messiaen: Prelude, The Ethereal Sounds of Dreams Gilles Vonsattel, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1,"Ghost" Trio Azura Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Concert Record Date: 11/1/2024 Music: 24:04
Robert Schumann: Romances, Op. 94: Mvt 3 Sabine Meyer, clarinet; Kalle Randalu, piano
Ingeborg Bronsart von Schellendorf: Jery & Bately: Overture ROCO Lucian & Nancy Morrison Theater, Brockman Hall, Rice University, Houston, TX Music: 6:37
George Walker: Lyric for Strings Ivalas Quartet Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 5:18
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 in C Major, Op. 61: Mvts 1, 3-4 Lucerne Festival Orchestra; Klaus Makela, conductor EBU, Lucerne Festival, Concert Hall KKL, Lucerne, Switzerland Music: 30:21
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Danse des Sauvages (1735)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne (1735)
Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 1 'In Spanish Style' (1886)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1931)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: Children's Scene (1903)
Agustín Barrios: Julia Florida: Barcarola (1938)
Morton Gould: Chorale & Fugue in Jazz (1934)
Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for String Trio (1902)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Joshua Song, 17, Violin, from Northvale, New Jersey (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) arr. Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962): Slavonic Fantasie in B minor (4:56)
Eleanor Ha, 18, Bassoon, from Upper Saddle River, New Jersey
Luboš Sluka (b. 1928): Sonata for Bassoon and Piano I. Andante sostenuto (4:09)
Edwin Osorio, 17, Trombone, from Ann Arbor, Michigan and attending school at Interlochen Arts Academy in Interlochen, Michigan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Jean-Michel Defaye (b. 1932): Deux Danses pour Trombone et Piano I. Danse Sacrée (6:01)
Madelyn Zoller, 18, Flute, from Hamilton, Ohio (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Henri Büsser (1872-1973): Prélude et Scherzo for Flute and Piano, Op. 35 (5:33)
Lili Masoudi, 16, Composer, from Cranford, New Jersey
Lili Masoudi (b. 2007): 2222 (4:47)
Performers: Bassoon - Isaac Erb; Tuba - Stephen Lamb; Vibraphone - Greg Jukes; Viola - Sergio Muñoz
13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer – Philadelphia Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music & Artistic Director
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 (recorded 4/15/2025)
Antonin Dvorak Symphony No. 8 (excerpts)--Gateways Festival Orchestra, Anthony Parnther, conductor (recorded 4/27/2025)
15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata marziale (1924)
Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919)
Boris Lyatoshinksy: Symphony No. 4 in b-Flat (1963)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Steal Away'
Moritz Moszkowski: Piano Concerto in E (1898)
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 2 in G (1800)
Alexandre Desplat: Girl with a Pearl Earring: Theme (2003)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Richard Rodney Bennett, a Brit in New York.
Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba
Richard Rodney Bennett: Enchanted April: Suite—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba
Richard Rodney Bennett: Four Weddings and a Funeral: Love scene—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba
Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Suite— BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom
Marvin Hamlisch-Ed Kleban I Hope I Get It Company A Chorus Line -- Original B'way Cast
Burton Lane-Ralph Freed Babes on Broadway Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney Mickey and Judy
Christopher Gore-Dean Pitchford Fame Company Fame -- Original Soundtrack
Jule Styne-Yip Harburg I've Got a Rainbow Working for Me Vincent Price Darling of the Day -- Original B'way Cast
Stephen Sondheim Sunday in the Park With George Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters Sunday in the Park With George -- Original B'way Cast
Clark Gesner Shroeder Skip Hinnant You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown -- Original Cast
Nancy Ford-Gretchen Cryer Natural High Gretchen Cryer I'm Getting My Act Together… -- Original Cast
David Byrne Why Sheri Rene Scott Everyday Rapture
R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Big Black Giant Bill Hayes Me and Juliet -- Original B'way Cast
Robert Wright-George Forrest Apology Alfred Drake Kean -- Original B'way Cast
J.Kern-O.Hammerstein Life Upon the Wicked Stage Allyn Ann McClerie B'way Show Boat -- Studio Cast
Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Welcome to the Theater Lauren Bacall Applause -- Original B'way Cast
Stephen Sondheim Franklin Shepard Inc. Lonny Price Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast
Elton John-Lee Hall Electricity Liam Mower Billy Elliott -- Original B'way Cast
Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer I Wanna Be a Dancin' Man Fred Astaire The Belle of New York -- Original Soundtrack
Hugh Martin Gotta Dance Harold Lang Look, Ma, I'm Dancin'!
Jonathan Larson Why? Raul Esparza Tick…Tick…Boom!
Stephen Sondheim Finishing the Hat Maria Friedman Then and Now
George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy
Jonathan Larson Filler: Sunday Raul Esparza Tick…Tick…Boom
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)
Amy Beach: Autumn Song (1904)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Augustin Hadelich, violin, BBC Symphony Orchestra, Sakari Oramo, conductor
STRAVINSKY: Song of the Nightingale
MENDELSSOHN: Violin Concerto in E minor
DAVIS: Tales (Tails) of the Signifying Monkey
STRAUSS: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks
MARTINU: Symphony No. 2 (BBC Symphony Orchestra; Jiri Belohlavek, cond. – Onyx 4061)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
TBA
22:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra Daniel Meyer, conductor; James Thompson, violin
Gerald Finzi: Love’s Labours Lost: excerpts
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 ‘London’
23:20 QUIET HOUR
TBA