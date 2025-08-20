WCLV Program Guide 08-20-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Coleridge-Taylor, Samuel Forest Scenes, Op. 66 Waka Hasegawa, p Metropolis MR-1301 Undiscovered Piano Works: Samuel Coleridge-Taylor 4:55

0:05:00 Sibelius, Jean Tapiola, Op. 112 Lahti Sym/Osmo Vänskä BIS CD-864 Symphonies 6 & 7 - Tapiola 17:22

0:22:00 Lilburn, Douglas Tone Poem, "Forest" (1936) New Zealand Sym Orch/James Judd Naxos 8.557697 Lilburn Orchestral Works 15:54

0:40:00 Haydn, Franz Joseph Piano Trio No. 39 in G, H XV:25 Tini Mathot, forte-p; Andrew Manze, v; Jaap ter Linden, vc Erato 91728-2 Haydn: 5 Piano Trios H XV : 9-12, 25 14:58

0:55:00 Haydn, Franz Joseph Scottish Folksong, "The soger laddie," H XXXIA:60 Jamie MacDougall, t; Eisenstadt Haydn Trio Brilliant Classics 95594 (160) Haydn Edition 1:21

1:00:00 Grieg, Edvard Symphonic Dances, Op. 64 Royal Phil/Thomas Beecham EMI/Ang CDM7-69039-2 Grieg: Per Gynt, etc. 5:02

1:05:00 Grondahl, Agathe Backer In the Blue Mountains-A Fairy Tale Suite, Op 44 Natalia Strelchenko, p Arena AR-07015 Agathe Backer-Grondahl: Complete Piano Music, Vol. IV 14:24

1:21:00 Nielsen, Carl Symphony #4, Op 29, "The Inextinguishable" Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi DG 437507-2 (3) n/a 33:57:00

1:55:00 Schoenfield, Paul Four Souvenirs (1989) Caroline Goulding, v; Janine Randall, p Telarc CD-80744 Caroline Goulding 1:30

2:00:00 Tchaikovsky, Peter The Months (The Seasons), Op. 37 Moscow Chamber Orch/Constantine Orbelian Delos DE-3255 TCHAIKOVSKY, P.: Serenade in C Major / The Seasons (arr. A. Gauk) (Moscow Chamber Orchestra, Orbelian) 5:16

2:05:00 Chopin, Frédéric Barcarolle, Op. 60 Benjamin Grosvenor, p Decca 483 0255 Homages 8:29

2:14:00 Casella, Alfredo Barcarola e Scherzo Donald Peck, f; Melody Lord, p Boston Records BR-1027 THe Flute Heard Around The World 7:04

2:21:00 Grondahl, Agathe Backer Fantasy Pieces, Op 55 Natalia Strelchenko, p Arena AR-07015 Agathe Backer-Grondahl: Complete Piano Music, Vol. IV 1:31

2:22:00 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Symphonic Dances, Op. 45 Baltimore Sym Orch/David Zinman Telarc CD-80331 Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3, Symphonic Dances 32:35:00

2:55:00 Grieg, Edvard 25 Norwegian Folksongs and Dances, Op. 17 Eva Knardahl, p BIS LP-109 Grieg - Complete Piano Music, Vol.6 1:34

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Spanish Anon 13th c Four Cantigas de Santa Maria Calliope Summit DCD-112 Diversions: Pavannes, Ayres and Dances Of The Renaissance 5:48

3:06:00 Bach, Johann Christian Clavier Concerto in A George Malcolm, hc; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner London STS-15172 Harpsichord Concertos 19:14

3:25:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata #70, "Wachet! betet! betet! Wachet!" (Advent) Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt Brilliant Classics 93102 (155) Bach Edition: Complete Works 1:42

3:27:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Chaconne in d minor Leon Fleisher, p Bridge 9429 George Perle: Eight Pieces (1938-1997) 17:56

3:45:00 Brahms, Johannes Academic Festival Overture, Op. 80 New Philharmonia/Leopold Stokowski RCA 88691916852 (14) Artistes Répertoires 10:49

3:55:00 Brahms, Johannes Liebeslieder Waltzes Op. 52 Bonney, von Otter, Streit, Bär; Helmut Deutsch, Bengt Forsberg, p EMI/Ang CDC5-55430-2 n/a 1:21

4:00:00 Zarebski, Juliusz Lullaby, Op 22 Tyrone Greive, v; Ellen Burmeister, p Albany TROY-754 The Polish Tradition 5:34

4:06:00 Chopin, Frédéric Piano Sonata no.2 in b-flat minor, Op.35, "Funeral March" Yevgeny Kissin, p RCA 63535-2 Chopin: 24 Preludes Op. 28, Sonata No. 2, Op. 35, Polonaise, Op. 53 23:43

4:31:00 Janácek, Leoš The Cunning Little Vixen (1921-3) Czech State Phil/José Serebrier Reference Recordings RR-75-CD Janácek: The Makropoulos Case, Suite from The Cunning Little Vixen, Preludes from Jealousy and From The House of the Dead 16:28

4:47:00 Dvorák, Antonín Selma Sedlak, Op 37 Slovak Phil/Stephen Gunzenhauser Records Int'l 7013-2 n/a 7:44

4:55:00 Bacheler, Daniel Galliard Paul O'Dette, l Harmonia Mundi HMU-907389 Daniel Bacheler * The Bachelar's Delight * Lute Music 1:37

5:00:00 Still, William Grant Incantation and Dance Stephen Caplan, ob; Carol Urban-Stivers, p Cambria CD-1083 Get on Board: American Music for Woodwinds by William Grant Still 5:42

5:06:00 Thomson, Virgil The River Suite Philharmonia Virtuosi of New York/Richard Kapp Ess.a.y CD-1005 Thomas: The Complete Film Scores: The River, The Plow that Broke the Plains 24:01:00

5:31:00 Strauss II, Johann Waltz, “On the Beautiful Blue Danube”, Op. 314 Vienna Johann Strauss Orch/Willi Boskovsky EMI/Ang CDD7-64108-2 Johann Strauss II: 19 Waltzes 9:18

5:40:00 Hasse, Johann Adolph Flute Concerto in b Eckart Haupt, f; Dresden Baroque Soloists Capriccio 10119 n/a 14:08

5:55:00 Hasse, Johann Adolph Opera, "Cleofide" (1731) Derek Lee Ragin, ct; Les Talens Lyriques/Christophe Rousset Travelling K-1005 n/a 1:28

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Musette (1898)

Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Grand Valse (1864)

Václav Pichl: Symphony in C (1770)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Dark-Eyed Sailor (1913)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

John Adams: Lollapalooza (1995)

Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'The Skaters' (1882)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)

Antonio Valente: Gagliarda napolitana (1570)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

Vittorio Monti: Csárdás (1900)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)

Silvestre Revueltas: The Wandering Tadpole (1935)

Zez Confrey: Dizzy Fingers (1923)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in A (1707)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Path of Hesperus' (1870)

Christopher Tye: Ad te clamamus (1550)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Cello & Bassoon (1720)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo (1884)

Michael Torke: Javelin (1994)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance (1875)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Lilacs (1902)

Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite (2000)

William Grant Still: Grief (1953)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste (1904)

Leonard Bernstein: Selections from 'Wonderful Town' (1953)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Fritz Kreisler: Tambourin chinois (1910)

Charles Ives: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Suite for Variety Orchestra: Waltz No. 2 (1957)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d (1870)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 16 in A (1771)

David Diamond: Symphony No. 3 (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D (1773)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)

Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C (1780)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)

Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)

Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)

Erik Satie: Jack in the Box (1899)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727)

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 3 in C 'Singulière' (1845)

Nicolas Gombert: Media vita (1539)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln (2010)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Patience: Overture (1881)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

Josef Strauss: Forever Polka (1865)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Viola da gamba Sonata No. 3 in g (1721)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Gretchen am Spinnrade' (1838)

Jean Françaix: Concerto for Harpsichord & Instrumental Ensemble (1959)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite (1937)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)

Antonio Vivaldi: Bassoon Concerto No. 18 (1720)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Frank Martin: Gigue from Trio on Popular Irish Melodies (1925)

Dani Howard: Coalescence (2019)

Eric Coates: London Suite: Covent Garden (1933)

Austin Wintory: I Was Born for This (2012)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Veljo Tormis: Lullaby, Lullaby (1989)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Theme & Variations from Clarinet Quintet (1789)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Andrea Falconieri: Ciaccona (1630)

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Quintet No. 2 (1887)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

Mark O'Connor: Call of the Mockingbird (1996)

20:00 OVATIONS: Daniel Meyer, conductor; James Thompson, violin

Gerald Finzi: Love’s Labours Lost: excerpts

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 ‘London’

21:00 OVATIONS POSTLUDE

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from String Quartet No. 4 (1838)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio (1891)

Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les cloches de Genève (1854)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead'

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Isaac Albéniz: Rêverie from Piano Sonata No. 5 (1888)

Alexander Glazunov: Reverie (1890)



22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Harry T. Burleigh: Southland Sketches (1916)

Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Gamin (1943)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

John Rutter: Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' (1978)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley (1916)

Elliott Carter: Elegy (1952)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)