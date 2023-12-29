WCLV Program Guide 12-30-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Jimmy Smith, Midnight Special, Midnight Special

Pat Bianchi, Something to Say, Superstition

Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, My Secret Love

Harold Vick, Steppin’ Out, Trimmed in Blue

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls, The Cup Bearers

Art Farmer – Benny Golson, Blues On Down, Farmer’s Market

Isaiah Thompson, A Guaraldi Holiday, Linus and Lucy

Isaiah Thompson, A Guaraldi Holiday, Auld Lany Syne

Lucas Pino, Covers, New Girl

Cannonball Adderley, Paris, 1960, Jeanine

Art Blakey, Moanin’, Moanin’

Sean Mason, Southern Suite, One United

Bill Cunliffe, Rain Forests, Batucada

Adam Shulman, We Wish You a Funky Christmas , We Three Kings

Gregory Porter, Christmas Wish, What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?

Carla Bley, Carla’s Christmas, God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Robert Edwards, Up Swing, Edges

Jennifer Wharton, Grit and Grace, Coop’s Condiments

Nat King Cole, Transcriptions, Cole Slaw

Jacob Chung, Epistle, Sizzler Kabab

Cory Weeds, Home Cookin’, Home Cookin’

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Hank jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Autumn Leaves

McCoy Tyner, John Coltrane, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Garrison Ballads All Or Nothing at All

Shirley Horn, Joe Henderson, Elvin Jones, Steve Novosel The Main Ingredient You Go to My head

Pat Martino, Joey De Francesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower People Make the World Go Round

Horace Silver, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks, Gene Taylor, Junior Cook Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty

Horace Silver, Blue Mitchell, Roy Brooks, Gene Taylor, Junior Cook Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses The Peacocks

Esperanza Spaulding, Aruan Ortiz, Francisco Mela Junjo The Peacocks

Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown

Howard Roberts, Stan Levey, Red Mithcell, Bill Holman Good Pickins' Relaxin' at Camarillo

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Today I Love Everybody

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Squatty Roo

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture "Bullitt" Bullit

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lullaby

Chet Baker, John Engels, Heie van der Geyn, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo Portrait in Black and White

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life California Nights

Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey Dancing in the Dark Bye Bye Blackbird

Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Now's the Time

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Remember You

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! Blues for Groove

Jimmy Scott, Hank Crawford, Cyrus Chestnut, George Mraz, Grady Tate Mood Indigo Mood Indigo

Cyrus Chestnut, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, James Carter, Christian McBride, Lewis Nash Soul Food Soul Food

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sm Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley The Old Country

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Larry Goldings Cannon Re-Loaded Jive Samba

Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderly, John Coltrane, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, Wynton Kelly Kind of Blue Freddie Freeloader

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Concierto de Aranjuez

Kenny Clarke, Miles Davis, Barney Wilen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Visit du Vigile

Kenny Clarke, Miles Davis, Barney Wilen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot ascenseur pour l'echafaud Le Petit Bal (take 1)

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Tomas Breton La Dolores: Pasacale y Gran Jota Banda Municipal de Música de Málaga Antonio Sánchez Pérez

Traditional Dos germans Cobla Cuitat de Girona

Traditional El rossinyol enamorat Cobla Cuitat de Girona

Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Cuarteto Latinamericano

Johann Strauss, Jr. The Blue Danube, Waltz Vienna Philharmonic (New Year's Concert 2009) Daniel Barenboim

Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco La Púrpura de la rosa (selections) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King

Antonio Vivaldi "Winter" Violin Concerto from "The Four Seasons" Lara St. John, violin Símon Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Marturet

Francisco Mignone Minuet from the opera "O Contratador de Diamantes" (1924) Cuarteto Latinamericano

Francisco Mignone Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano

Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 Houston Symphony Andrés Orozco-Estrada

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Benjamin Britten: Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 Movement 4 Lullaby Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Gloria Chien, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Horn Sonata in F Major, Op. 17 Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Gloria Chien, piano Chamber Music Northwest, The Old Church Concert Hall, Portland, OR

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brandon Martin calling from Minneapolis, MN

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (Le sacre du printemps) Movement 1 Introduction Philadelphia Orchestra; Riccardo Muti, conductor

Steven Stucky: Chamber Concerto Taipei Music Academy Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy and Festival, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, San Francisco, CA

Morton Gould: American Salute National Symphony of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in F minor for Piano, Four Hands, op. posth. 103, D. 940 Wynona (Yinuo) Wang, piano; Gilbert Kalish, piano Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA

Agustin Barrios: Vals in G Major, Op. 8 No. 4 Jason Vieaux, guitar Chamber Music Northwest, Mechanics Hall, Worcester, MA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto in E-flat Major, Op. 73 "Emperor" Movement 1: Allegro Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor Catskill Mountain Foundation, Orpheum Performing Arts Center, Tannersville, NY

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Polka 'Between the Two of Us' (1900)

Frederick Loewe: Brigadoon: Suite (1947)

Johann Pachelbel: Three Magnificat Fugues (1700)

Morton Gould: A Symphonic Portrait of 'Carousel' (1945)

George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz (1952)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Pearls of Love' (1857)

Franz Waxman: Auld Lang Syne Variations (1947)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

Roque Cordero: Eight Miniatures: Danzonete (1948)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded: February 2022

Recorded in studios around the country, this week’s program features teenagers who are not only excellent musicians, but also leaders in the music community. The flutist on the show, who performs the music of GF Handel, has founded a non-profit that connects kids with free music tutoring … the young trumpet player, who plays a wonderfully playful contemporary piece, is a leader in student government … and we meet a sibling harp-guitar duo with a beautiful story about performing at their local children’s hospital.

Lydia Hanje, trumpet, 17, from Vestavia Hills, AL performs Oliver’s Birthday by Bruce Broughton with pianist Ya-Ju Chuang

Amy Hwang, flute, 17, from West Friendship, MD performs Flute Sonata in A minor, Op. 1, No. 4, HWV 362, Mvmt 2 by Georg Friedrich Handel with pianist Peter Dugan

Dennis Eum, cello, 17, from Edina, MN performs Song Without Words by Felix Mendelssohn with pianist Miryana Moltova

The Orchard String Duo featuring siblings Andrew Barbuta, 16 guitar, and Aden Eva Barbuta, harp, 15, from Sacramento, CA performs Suite Logique, Movmts 1 & 2 by Erik Marchelie

Torsten Fras, harpsichord, 14, violin, from Haverford, PA performs La Marche Des Scythes by Joseph-Nicholas-Pancrace Royer

Host Peter Dugan, piano performs French Suite No. 5 in G Major, Sarabande by Johann Sebastian Bach

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s matinee broadcasts continue with a treat from the company’s archives: two immortal voices – soprano Victoria de los Angeles and bass Cesare Siepi – starring in Mozart’s best-loved comedy, Le Nozze di Figaro. This 1956 broadcast is being aired in celebration of the centennial of these great artists. De los Angeles stars as the Countess Almaviva and Siepi is Figaro, the clever servant who teams up with the Countess – and his own fiancée Susanna – to punish the Count for his philandering ways. Max Rudolf conducted a cast also featuring Nadine Conner, Frank Guarrera, and Mildred Miller.

16:18 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite (1938)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: Suite (1919)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1954: The Year in Film Scores

Dmitri Tiomkin: Dial ‘M’ for Murder: Suite—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri

Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Prelude—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri

Franz Waxman: Rear Window: Ballet & Finale—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Suite—New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein

Frederick Hollander: Sabrina: Main title & ‘The Larrabee Estate’—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman: The Silver Chalice: Suite—Queensland Symphony/Richard Mills

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman: Prince Valiant: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Cy Coleman – Music poured out of him, and in this hour we will same 50 years of it, including cuts from Sweet Charity, Barnum, On the Twentieth Century, Wildcat and more.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Lviv National Philharmonic, Theodore Kuchar, conductor; Stanislav Khristenko, piano

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a minor Op 16

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 ‘From the New World’

Antonin Dvorak: Serenade for Winds–London Philharmonic, Christopher Hogwood, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

'Songs of Angels' (1993)—Robert Shaw Chamber Singers

Camille Saint-Saëns: Christmas Oratorio (1858)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Dora Pejacevic: Lento from Piano Trio in C (1910)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Pastoral Symphony (1741)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Shepherd Boy (1891)

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)

Percy Grainger: A Sussex Mummer's Christmas Carol (1911)

Luigi Boccherini: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 9 (1785)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed is the Man (1915)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Larghetto from Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)

George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1740)