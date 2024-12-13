WCLV Program Guide 12-15-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Michel Corrette Messe pour le tems de Noel Daniel Leininger, o

Michel Corrette Symphonie de Noel #1 La Fantasia/Rien Voskuilen

Joseph Jongen Fantasie sur deux noels populaires Wallons, Op. 24 Belgian National Orch/Roman Kofman

Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 in C, H VIIb:1 Christoph Croise, vc; Eurasian Soloists Chamber Orch/Sherniyaz Mussakhan

Samuel Scheidt Motet, A Child Is Born in Bethlehem Swiss Vocal Consort/Marco Amherd

Nigerian Trad Nativity Song, Betelehemu Turtle Creek Cho, Psychedelic Drum/Timothy Seelig

Halsey Stevens Horn Sonata Christopher Leuba, fh; Kevin Aanerud, p

Giuseppe Sammartini Concerto grosso in g, Op 5/6 (Christmas) English Concert/Trevor Pinnock

Antonio Vivaldi Gloria in D, R 589 Dawn Upshaw, other soloists, Atlanta Sym & Cho/Robert Shaw

Domenico Scarlatti Clavier Sonata, Kk 45 John Browning, p

Julie Giroux I Got Rhythm for Christmas University of Texas El Paso Symphonic Winds/Ron Hofstader

George Gershwin Variations on I Got Rhythm Anne-Marie McDermott, p; Dallas Sym/Justin Brown

Ludwig Bonvin Christmas Night's Dream Gowanus Arts Ensemble/Reuben Blundell

Carl Nielsen Dream of Silent Night Martin Roscoe, p

Carl Nielsen Symphony #4, Op 29, The Inextinguishable BBC Sym/Sir Andrew Davis

Niels Gade Hymn, Barn Jesus i en krybbe la Danish National Radio Cho/Jesper Grove Jorgensen

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

French Trad Carol, Angels We Have Heard on High Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley

Gabriel Pierne Violin Sonata, Op 36 Gaetane Prouvost, v; Laurent Cabasso, p

Jules Massenet Werther Opera-Comique Orch/Albert Wolff

Jules Massenet Thais St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Carl Stamitz Clarinet Concerto #10 in B-Flat Sabine Meyer, cl; St Martin's Academy/Iona Brown

German Trad Carol, Kommet ihr Hirten Maria Stader, s; Ensemble

David Overton Fantasia on In dulci jubilo James Galway, f; Munich Radio Orch/John Georgiadis

R L Pearsall In dulci jubilo Swiss Vocal Consort/Marco Amherd

Charles Villiers Stanford Symphony #4 in F, Op 31 Ulster Orch/Vernon Handley

English Trad On Christmas Night Maria Stader, s; Ensemble

Georg Philipp Telemann Magnificat in C American Boychoir; Orch/James Litton

Arthur Foote Piano Trio #2 in B-Flat, Op 65 Neave Trio

Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat in D, BWV 243 Upshaw, Jensen, Simpson, Gordon, Stone, Atlanta Sym & Cho/Shaw

Johann Michael BACH Chorale Prelude, In dulci jubilo Kevin Bowyer, o

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 62 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1724)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 1 'O be joyful in the Lord' (1718)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: When Christmas Comes - Music for the Advent season, in anticipation of the Christian celebration of the Nativity

J.S. BACH: 4 Advent Chorales, fr Orgelbüchlein, BWV 599, 600, 601, & 602 Simon Preston (1942 Marcussen/Sorø Abbey, Denmark)

G.F. HANDEL: Sinfonia, fr Messiah (HWV 56) & Fugue fr Suite in e (HWV 429) David Yearsley (2010 Yokota-Parsons/Anabel Taylor Chapel, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY)

PAUL TREPTE: People, look east.

THEODORE DUBOIS: Fiat lux St. Edmundsbury Cathedral Choir/Timothy Parsons; Richard Cook (2010 Harrison/St. Edmundsbury Cathedral, England)

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: I waited for the Lord, fr Symphony No. 2, Op.52.

JEFFREY MAKINSON: The Spirit of the Lord Lucy Ormrod. Sophie Taylor-Davies & George Herbert, trebles; Phillip O’Connor, tenor; Manchester Cathedral Choir/Christopher Stokes; Jeffrey Makinson (1957 Harrison/Manchester Cathedral, England)

BROOKE JOYCE: 4 Advent Meditations (Ad te levavi Sion species decoris Qui sedes, Domine-Rorate Coeli) Robert Ragoonanan (1998 Casavant/Church of St. Louis King of France, Saint Paul, MN)

JOHANN PACHELBEL: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland.

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, Op. 28, no. 59.

GREGOR SIMON: Veni, veni Emmanuel.

BERNARD WAYNE SANDERS: A Candle for Advent/Rorate Caeli Gregor Simon (1780 Holzhey/Obermarchtal Münster, Germany)

HARALD GENSMER: Introduction & Improvisation on an Advent Theme (Wachet auf) Joachim Vetter (1938-1983 Sauer/St. Mary’s Church, Rostock, Germany)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 3, “My Soul Proclaims the Greatness of the Lord” - Mary’s Song will form the center of our musical exploration. The Magnificat is a powerful text, which has found equally powerful settings over the centuries.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 2 (1734)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite (1691)

Arcangelo Corelli: St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia (1689)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Anonymous: Gaudete, Christus est natus (1582)

John Francis Wade: O Come, All Ye Faithful (1843)

Michel-Richard Delalande: Symphonies of Carols (1700)

Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale (1936)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Christmas Cantata 'Hodie' (1954)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 13 in G (1769)

Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David's City (1849)

Joseph Beal & James Boothe: Jingle Bell Rock (1957)

John Rutter: There is a Flower (1986)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1, Mvt 3 Scherzo: Allegretto Virginia Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Kenneth Fuchs: Point of Tranquility Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Richard Baum calling from Houston, TX

Frederic Chopin: Waltz in A-flat Major, Op. 64, No. 3 Claudio Arrau, piano

Adolphus Hailstork: Piano Trio (1985) Daniel Epstein, piano; Xiao Wang, violin; Ben Larsen, cello Manhattan School of Music, The Gordon K. and Harriet Greenfield Hall, New York, NY

Julia Wolfe: On Seven-Star-Shoes Quintet of the Americas

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia, Op. 8 (Selections) Gustavo Castillo, baritone; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Charles Ives: The Unanswered Question New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Julia Wolfe: Fire in my mouth: Immigration New York Philharmonic; The Crossing; Young People's Chorus of New York City; Jaap van Zweden, conductor

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon & John Schaefer – Bavarian Radio Symphony, Sir Simon Rattle, Music Director & conductor, Lester Lynch, baritone

Paul Hindemith: Ragtime

Alexander Zemlinsky: Symphonische Gesänge Op 20

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, John Adams, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Josefina Maldonado, mezzo-soprano; Davóne Tines, bass-baritone; Daniel Bubeck, countertenor; Brian Cummings, countertenor; Nathan Medley, countertenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 11/19/22

John Adams: El Niño (oratorio)

18:30 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - This week we hear some of our team’s favorite moments from the program!! You’ll hear a thrilling teenage trio perform Beethoven, meet a young cellist with a moving story about the power of music, and enjoy a gorgeous performance of Bach by a social media-savvy teen oboist and violinist Tessa Lark and Peter Dugan. Plus much more!

Phillips Trio (Luke Henderson, violin, Evan Tsai, cello, Ariel Wang, piano) from Andover, Massachusetts – highlight from Show #392, Piano Trio in D, Op. 70 No. 1 - 'Ghost' - I. by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Kyle Ryu, cello, from Burke, VA – highlight from Show #424 Fantasiestücke, Op. 73 Mvmt I "Zart und mit Ausdruck" by Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

Spencer Rubin, oboe, from Woodbury, NY with Tessa Lark, violin (and Peter Dugan, piano) – highlight from Show #397 Violin and Oboe Concerto, Mvmt 3 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Excerpt from Piano Sonata No. 12, K.334–II. Adagio by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Wei-Ning (Isabella) Ko, piano, from Irvine, CA – highlight from Show #444 Sonata Andina II Himno Inca by Gabriela Lena Frank (b. 1972)

Harry Jo, saxophone, from Pleasanton, CA – highlight from Show #425 Naima by John Coltrane (1926-1967)

Julia Zhou, Piano, from Boxborough, MA – highlight from Show #446 Eight Memories in Watercolor - I. Missing Moon, 7. Floating Clouds, 8. Sunrain by Tan Dun (b. 1957)

Kara (Sainz) Dugan, Soprano, from Temecula, CA – highlight from Show #211 "Voi Che Sapete" from The Marriage of Figaro by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

Excerpt from Jupiter from The Planets by Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

19:30 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

20:00 SPECIAL A Handel & Haydn Society Christmas with Cale Wiggins – Celebrate the season with this special featuring Christmas choral music from America’s oldest continuously performing ensemble, Boston’s Handel & Haydn Society. The hour features music from the 15th century to the late 20th; a Christmas for all times.

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Flute and Piano (2001) George Pope, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Loris Chobanian: Armenian Dances Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman, cond.

Jack Gallagher: Sinfonietta (1990/2007) London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond.

Nancy Daley: In Cynthia’s Garden George Pope, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Celebrating the Soul of Entrepreneurship and Community Leadership - Connie Hill-Johnson and Kevin K. Johnson

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Locus iste' (1869)

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead'

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo' (1996)

René Clausen: Prayer (2009)

Andrea Luchesi: Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1] (1780)

David Conte: Meditation on 'Silent Night' (1989)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 (1772)

