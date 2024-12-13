WCLV Program Guide 12-14-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Colin Brumby Jesu, Son Most Sweet and Dear Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley

Alfred Hill Symphony No. 5 in a minor, The Carnival Queensland Sym/Wilfried Lehmann

John CARMICHAEL A Country Fair Jack Harrison, cl, West Australian Sym Orch/Richard Mills

Adam Saunders Fairytale Sleighride (2008) Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Gavin Sutherland

Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat, H VIIe:1 Helmut Wobisch, tr; I Solisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro

English Trad Greensleeves Tennessee Tech Tuba Choir

Franz Liszt Weihnachtsbaum Leslie Howard, p

Franz Liszt Weihnachtsbaum Jeffrey Biegel, p

Franz Liszt Christus Rotterdam Phil/James Conlon

Franz Liszt Weihnachtsbaum BBC Concert Orch/Barry Wordsworth

Ludwig van Beethoven Wind Octet in E-Flat, Op 103 Leipzig Radio Sym Orch Wind Players

Markus Fricker Advent Swiss Vocal Consort/Marco Amherd

Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel und Gretel Royal Phil/Rudolf Kempe

Engelbert Humperdinck Incidental music for Maeterlinck's L'oiseau bleu Berlin Radio Sym/Steffen Tast

Hikari Oe Bluebird March Akiko Ebi, p

Jean Sibelius Pelleas et Melisande, Op. 46 Tapiola Sinfonietta/Tuomas Ollila

Jean Sibelius The Tempest, Op. 109 St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Francis Poulenc Suite pour piano (1920) Olivier Cazal, p

Francis Poulenc Quatre motets pour le temps de Noel (1951-2) Robert Shaw Festival Singers/Robert Shaw

Georges Bizet L'Arlesienne Suite No. 2 Montreal Sym Orch

Jean-Baptiste Lully March of the Turenne Regiment Paris Collegium Musicum/Roland Douatte

Andre Ducret La Marche des Rois Swiss Vocal Consort/Marco Amherd

Robert Schumann Manfred, Op. 115 Philharmonia Orch/Christian Thielemann

Robert Schumann Lieder-Album fur die Jugend, Op. 79 Leslie Howard, p

Mikhail Glinka Russlan and Ludmila London Horn Sound/Geoffrey Simon

Eduard Napravnik Concerto symphonique, Op 27 Evgeny Soifertis, p; BBC Scottish Sym/Alexxander Titov

Albert W Ketelby Christmas Orch/Louis Voss

Arthur Sullivan Ballet, Victoria and Merrie England Dublin RTE Concert Orch/Andrew Penny

Albert W Ketelby In Holiday Mood Orch/Louis Voss

George Frideric Handel Messiah Florence Quivar, ms; Toronto Sym Orch/Andrew Davis

George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat, Op. 7, No. 3 Marie-Claire Alain, o; Paillard Chamber Orch/Jean-Francois Paillard

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in C, Wq 174 (Berlin Symphony #1) CPE Bach Chamber Orch/Hartmut Haenchen

Louis-Theodore Gouvy Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat, Op. 30 Saarbrucken Radio Phil/Jacques Mercier

French Trad Carol, Ding, Dong, Merrily on High American Boychoir, Atlantic Brass Quintet/James Litton

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco Missa Octavo Tono Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir Ashley Solomon

Francois Boieldieu Harp Concerto in C Nicanor Zabeleta, harp; Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin Ernst Märzendorfer

Anonymous 15th c. Spanish "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek

Traditional 16th century Catalán "Fum, Fum, Fum" Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila

Traditional 17th century Catalán "El Desembre Congelat" Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila

Jorge Liderman Aires de Sefarad (Selections) Beth Ilana Schneider, Violin; Matthew Gould, Guitar Duo 46

Antonio de Salazar "Atencion, atencion" (Attention, Attention, Attention!) The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek

Antonio de Salazar "Un ciego que contrabajo" (A blind man sings) The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek

Conrad Susa "Carols and Lullabies: Christmas in the Southwest" Bel Canto Company (Greensboro, NC) (Live, December 1998) David Pegg

Esteban Salas Pastorale: Ph nino soberano! Exaudi Choir of Cuba Maria Felicia Perez

Ariel Ramirez "Gloria" from The Misa Criolla (The Creole Mass) Jose Carreras, tenor; Ariel Ramirez, keyboard Bilbao Choral Society, Laredo Choral Salve Jose Luis Ocejo

Traditional Puerto Rican Alegria Peninsula Women's Chorus Location Carols and Lullabies

Traditional Puerto Rican La Trulia Robert DeCormier Singers & Ensemble

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1, Mvt 3 Scherzo: Allegretto Virginia Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Kenneth Fuchs: Point of Tranquility Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Richard Baum calling from Houston, TX

Frederic Chopin: Waltz in A-flat Major, Op. 64, No. 3 Claudio Arrau, piano

Adolphus Hailstork: Piano Trio (1985) Daniel Epstein, piano; Xiao Wang, violin; Ben Larsen, cello Manhattan School of Music, The Gordon K. and Harriet Greenfield Hall, New York, NY

Julia Wolfe: On Seven-Star-Shoes Quintet of the Americas

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia, Op. 8 (Selections) Gustavo Castillo, baritone; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Charles Ives: The Unanswered Question New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor A

Julia Wolfe: Fire in my mouth: Immigration New York Philharmonic; The Crossing; Young People's Chorus of New York City; Jaap van Zweden, conductor

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Eduard Napravnik Concerto symphonique, Op 27 Evgeny Soifertis, p; BBC Scottish Sym/Alexxander Titov

Albert W Ketelby Christmas Orch/Louis Voss

Arthur Sullivan Ballet, Victoria and Merrie England Dublin RTE Concert Orch/Andrew Penny

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - This week we hear some of our team’s favorite moments from the program!! You’ll hear a thrilling teenage trio perform Beethoven, meet a young cellist with a moving story about the power of music, and enjoy a gorgeous performance of Bach by a social media-savvy teen oboist and violinist Tessa Lark and Peter Dugan. Plus much more!

Phillips Trio (Luke Henderson, violin, Evan Tsai, cello, Ariel Wang, piano) from Andover, Massachusetts – highlight from Show #392, Piano Trio in D, Op. 70 No. 1 - 'Ghost' - I. by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Kyle Ryu, cello, from Burke, VA – highlight from Show #424 Fantasiestücke, Op. 73 Mvmt I "Zart und mit Ausdruck" by Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

Spencer Rubin, oboe, from Woodbury, NY with Tessa Lark, violin (and Peter Dugan, piano) – highlight from Show #397 Violin and Oboe Concerto, Mvmt 3 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Excerpt from Piano Sonata No. 12, K.334–II. Adagio by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Wei-Ning (Isabella) Ko, piano, from Irvine, CA – highlight from Show #444 Sonata Andina II Himno Inca by Gabriela Lena Frank (b. 1972)

Harry Jo, saxophone, from Pleasanton, CA – highlight from Show #425 Naima by John Coltrane (1926-1967)

Julia Zhou, Piano, from Boxborough, MA – highlight from Show #446 Eight Memories in Watercolor - I. Missing Moon, 7. Floating Clouds, 8. Sunrain by Tan Dun (b. 1957)

Kara (Sainz) Dugan, Soprano, from Temecula, CA – highlight from Show #211 "Voi Che Sapete" from The Marriage of Figaro by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

Excerpt from Jupiter from The Planets by Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera continues its 2024-25 season with the network premiere of Grounded by Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori, with a libretto by George Brant, based on his acclaimed play. This performance from October 19, 2024, starred American mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo in the tour-de-force role of Jess, an ace fighter pilot who becomes a drone operator and confronts the ethical and emotional toll of modern-day warfare. Tenor Ben Bliss played Jess’s supportive husband, Eric, and the cast also featured Ellie Dehn, Kyle Miller, and Greer Grimsley. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin led the Met Orchestra and Chorus in Tesori’s vibrant score.

15:30 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Sir Granville Bantock: Celtic Symphony (1940)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Miklós Rózsa: The Lost Weekend: Themes (1945)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Christmas Movies, Pt. 1

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004)—Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/Robert Porco

Sir Malcolm Arnold (arr Christopher Palmer): Fantasy on Christmas Carols from ‘The Holly and the Ivy’ (1952)—BBC Philharmonic/Gamba

Dimitri Tiomkin: It’s a Wonderful Life: Suite (1946)—Ambrosian Singers; Royal Philharmonic/David Newman

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Comden & Green - They were known as the Merry Pranksters, and indeed they were! Here comes a generous sampling of their work including the musicals "On the Town," "Wonderful Town," "Singin' in the Rain" and "Peter Pan."

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C (1795)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Tarpeja: Triumphal March (1813)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Oregon Symphony, David Danzmayr, conductor; Gil Shaham, violin

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 in E-flat ‘Romantic’

22:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Meredith Hall, soprano; Ensemble La Nef & Sylvain Bergeron Sacrum Mysterium (2012)

Trad: Oikan ayns Bethlehem (The Babe in Bethlehem)

Scottish Gaelic Carol: Duan Nollaig

Deus in adjutorium – Alleluia Alleluia

Traditional Irish jig: Road to Lisdoonvarna

Carols: Veni Veni Emmanuel; Nowell tydings trew; Noel nouvelet; Sussex Carol

Trad: Come my children

Trad: Wat ye what I got yestreen

Chant: Hodie

Scottish Gaelic lullaby: Talladh Chriosda

Vespers + Alleluia

Hymn: All Sons of Adam

Psalm 128

Manx Gaelic Lullaby: Little Red Bird

Turlough O’Carolan: O'Carolan’s Cup

Jack Walsh: At Work on the Land

Trad. Irish reel: Christmas Eve

23:20 QUIET HOUR

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996) London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559768 12:01

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917) Bay Brass A. David Krehbiel Gothic 49120 5:25

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto K 622 (1791) Jon Manasse, clarinet Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Harmonia Mundi 907516 7:49

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 102 (1794) Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Linn 426 5:11

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter (1970) Almeda Trio Albany 1386 7:07

Traditional: A la Nanita nana West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087 3:53

