WCLV Program Guide 12-16-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo a capriccio in G, Rage over a lost penny, Op 129 Alexis Weissenberg, p

Ludwig van Beethoven Bagatelle in c, WoO 214 Jeno Jando, p

Ludwig van Beethoven Bagatelle No. 25, Fur Elise Alexis Weissenberg, p

Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D, Op.61 Joshua Bell, v; Camerata Salzburg/Roger Norrington S

Ludwig van Beethoven Song, Der freie Mann, WoO 117 Peter Schreier, t; Walter Olbertz, p

George Frideric Handel Judas Maccabaeus Karina Gauvin, s; Marie-Nicole Lemieux, c; Il Complesso Barocco/Alan Curtis

Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on See the Conquering Hero Comes, WoO.45 Pierre Fournier, vc; Friedrich Gulda, p

Ludwig van Beethoven Andante and Variations in D, WoO 44/2 Maria Scivittaro, m; Robert Veyron-Lacroix, hc

Ludwig van Beethoven Canon, An Maelzel, WoO 162 Vienna Academy Chamber Cho/Xaver Mayer

Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92 Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan

Ludwig van Beethoven Kakadu Variations, Op 121a Haydn Trio Eisenstadt

Cornelius Gurlitt Humorous Variations on Ach, du lieber Augustin Douglas Humphreys, p

Ludwig van Beethoven Song, Adelaide, Op 46 Stephan Genz, br; Roger Vignoles, p

Robert Schumann Variations on a Theme of Beethoven, WoO 31 Peter Frankl, p

Robert Schumann Manfred, Op. 115 Amsterdam Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Bernard Haitink

Ludwig van Beethoven Song, Das Blumchen wunderhold, Op 52/8 Peter Schreier, t; Walter Olbertz, p

Ludwig van Beethoven Coriolan Overture, Op.62 Chicago Sym Orch/Fritz Reiner

Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 3 in G Cantilena/Adrian Shepherd

Ludwig van Beethoven Song, Des Kriegers Abschied, WoO 143 Peter Schreier, t; Walter Olbertz, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio, Op 72 Amadeus Ensemble/Julius Rudel

Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio, Op 72 Jon Vickers, t; Philharmonia Orch/Otto Klemperer

Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio, Op 72 Arnold Schoenberg Cho, Chamber Orchestra Of Europe/Nickolaus Harnoncourt

Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet #12 in E-Flat, Op 127 Talich String Quartet

Ludwig van Beethoven Song, An die Geliebte, WoO 140 Peter Schreier, t; Walter Olbertz, p

Ludwig van Beethoven Ten National Airs with Variations, Op 107 Patrick Gallois, f; Maria Prinz, p

Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet no.9 in C, Op.59 no.3, Razumovsky Vermeer String Quartet

Peter Heidrich Variations on Happy Birthday Kremerata Baltica

Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 1 in G, Op. 40 Thomas Zehetmair, v; Orch of the 18th Century/Frans Bruggen

Ludwig van Beethoven 25 Irish Songs, WoO 152 Dorothee Wohlgemuth, s; Brahms Trio

John Bayless Happy Birthday Improvisation in the Style of Beethoven John Bayless, p

Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on See the Conquering Hero Comes, WoO.45 Antonio Meneses, vc; Menahem Pressler, p

Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat, Op. 60 Vienna Phil/Claudio Abbado

Ludwig van Beethoven Chorus, Ihr weisen Grunder glucklicher Staaten, WoO 95 The Key Ensemble; Turku Phil/Leif Segerstam

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Farmhands' Dance (1989)

Margaret Bonds: Three Dream Portraits (1959)

Randy Newman: Family Album: The Follies (2013)

Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Rhapsody No. 2 (1921)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e 'Fandango' (1756)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)

Fritz Kreisler: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1910)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Lambs' (1914)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Awake the Trumpet's Lofty Sound (1743)

Mary Ann Griebling: Wild Wood - Quiet Wood (2001)

Carlos Guastavino: Pampamapa (1968)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Overture (1935)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 23 in D (1838)

Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Quartet 'Mir ist so wunderbar' (1805)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 (1993)

Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)

Rodion Shchedrin: Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra 'Naughty Limericks' (1963)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Oboe (1710)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' (1890)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)

Lowell Mason: Joy to the World (1839)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Bob Chilcott: The Time of Snow (1997)

Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982)

Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo a capriccio 'Rage over a lost penny' (1800)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G (1795)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphony No. 2 in F 'Cambridge' (1883)

Newell H. Long: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (1949)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)

Augusta Holmès: Overture for a Comedy (1870)

Traditional: The Infant King

Samuel Scheidt: O Little One Sweet (1650)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Mary Was the Queen of Galilee'

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)

John Williams: 1941: March (1979)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Anthony DiLorenzo: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (2004)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)

Traditional: Deck the Halls

Randol Alan Bass: A Feast of Carols (1985)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre (1889)

John Rutter: There is a Flower (1986)

Stuart Thompson: The Holly and the Ivy (2011)

Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)

Otto Nicolai: Christmas Overture (1833)

Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls: Joseph est bien marié (1693)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 6 in B-Flat (1800)

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

Traditional: O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D (1773)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat 'Emperor' (1809)

Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'King Lear' (1831)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Trio in a (1891)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)

Antonio Rosetti: Horn Concerto in d (1780)

John Gardner: Tomorrow Shall Be my Dancing Day (1965)

Traditional: My Dancing Day

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Cornish Dances (1966)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli (1823)

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)

Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna: O nata lux (1997)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale (1932)

Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)

Joaquín Turina: Silueta nocturna (1931)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Peter Warlock: Bethlehem Down (1927)

Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in g 'La Notte' (1728)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 in E-Flat (1843)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

