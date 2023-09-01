WCLV Program Guide 09-01-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)

Brian Dykstra: Old Powell Rag (2003)

Leroy Anderson: Chicken Reel (1946)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Mother Ginger (1892)

Charlie Chaplin: A King in New York: Now That It's Ended (1957)

Rudolph Ganz: St. Louis Symphony March (1925)

Pedro I of Brazil: Overture in E-Flat (1821)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In Springtime (1936)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Air gai 'Les Niais de Sologne' (1739)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 17 in G (1772)

Traditional: The Willow Tree

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Horn Trio (1865)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1776)

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1982)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Felix Mendelssohn: Minuet & Finale from String Symphony No. 8 (1822)

Richard Rodgers: Waltz Medley (1960)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato (1876)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)

Dag Wirén: March from Serenade for Strings (1937)

Cécile Chaminade: Etude mélodique (1906)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Waltz (1895)

John Dowland: Away with These Self-Loving Lads (1597)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue (1700)

Johann Sebastian Bach: The Art of Fugue: Canon at the Octave (1750)

Samuel Barber: Capricorn Concerto (1944)

Leroy Anderson: Harvard Sketches (1939)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 7 'Razumovsky No. 1' (1806)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Symphony No. 8 (1812)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 2 in C (1953)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)

Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole (1858)

Friedrich Witt: Minuet & Finale from 'Jena' Symphony (1795)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite (1920)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

William Schuman: New England Triptych: Be Glad Then, America (1957)

E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March (1906)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 10 in C (1778)

Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture (1839)

George Frederick Bristow: Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' (1856)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 12 in A (1782)

Paul Turok: Variations on an American Song (1964)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waldmeister: Overture (1895)

Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 3 (1722)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1: Sarabande (1726)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto in C (1948)

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 49 in f 'La Passione' (1768)

Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title (1959)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March (1746)

Robert Schumann: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1845)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in g (1878)

Peter Schickele: Eine kleine Nichtmusik (1977)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)

Georg Matthias Monn: Symphony in G (1749)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: The Brigands' Orgies (1834)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Florence Price: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation (1955)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances (1890)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1901)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Josef Suk: Moderato from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 17 in F (1771)

John Field: Nocturne No. 5 (1817)

Aaron Copland: Music for Movies (1943)

Ricardo Herz: Sisyphus in the Big City (2022)

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in b-Flat (1935)

Johannes Brahms: Four Piano Pieces (1892)

Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Andrea Luchesi: Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1] (1780)

Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)

Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772)

Carl Busch: Elegie (1899)

Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem (2009)

Johannes Brahms: Waldesnacht (1874)