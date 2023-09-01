WCLV Program Guide 09-01-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)
Brian Dykstra: Old Powell Rag (2003)
Leroy Anderson: Chicken Reel (1946)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)
Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Mother Ginger (1892)
Charlie Chaplin: A King in New York: Now That It's Ended (1957)
Rudolph Ganz: St. Louis Symphony March (1925)
Pedro I of Brazil: Overture in E-Flat (1821)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In Springtime (1936)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Air gai 'Les Niais de Sologne' (1739)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9 'Bridgetower' (1803)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 17 in G (1772)
Traditional: The Willow Tree
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Horn Trio (1865)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F (1776)
Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1982)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
Felix Mendelssohn: Minuet & Finale from String Symphony No. 8 (1822)
Richard Rodgers: Waltz Medley (1960)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato (1876)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)
Dag Wirén: March from Serenade for Strings (1937)
Cécile Chaminade: Etude mélodique (1906)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Waltz (1895)
John Dowland: Away with These Self-Loving Lads (1597)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue (1700)
Johann Sebastian Bach: The Art of Fugue: Canon at the Octave (1750)
Samuel Barber: Capricorn Concerto (1944)
Leroy Anderson: Harvard Sketches (1939)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 7 'Razumovsky No. 1' (1806)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Symphony No. 8 (1812)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 2 in C (1953)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)
Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole (1858)
Friedrich Witt: Minuet & Finale from 'Jena' Symphony (1795)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite (1920)
Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
William Schuman: New England Triptych: Be Glad Then, America (1957)
E. E. Bagley: National Emblem March (1906)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 10 in C (1778)
Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture (1839)
George Frederick Bristow: Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' (1856)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 12 in A (1782)
Paul Turok: Variations on an American Song (1964)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waldmeister: Overture (1895)
Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 3 (1722)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1: Sarabande (1726)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto in C (1948)
Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 49 in f 'La Passione' (1768)
Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title (1959)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March (1746)
Robert Schumann: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1845)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in g (1878)
Peter Schickele: Eine kleine Nichtmusik (1977)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)
Georg Matthias Monn: Symphony in G (1749)
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: The Brigands' Orgies (1834)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)
Florence Price: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)
Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation (1955)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances (1890)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1901)
Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)
Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
Josef Suk: Moderato from 'Things Lived and Dreamt' (1909)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)
Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 17 in F (1771)
John Field: Nocturne No. 5 (1817)
Aaron Copland: Music for Movies (1943)
Ricardo Herz: Sisyphus in the Big City (2022)
Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)
Sir William Walton: Symphony No. 1 in b-Flat (1935)
Johannes Brahms: Four Piano Pieces (1892)
Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)
César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Andrea Luchesi: Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1] (1780)
Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)
Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)
Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772)
Carl Busch: Elegie (1899)
Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem (2009)
Johannes Brahms: Waldesnacht (1874)