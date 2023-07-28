WCLV Program Guide for Mon 7/31

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Josh Nelson/Bill Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Weaver Of Dreams

Charlton Singleton Crossroads PS (Post Script)

Russell Malone Black Butterfly Sno' Peas

Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Mitch's Lament

Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Mood Indigo

Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Detour Ahead

Tim Linn Romance in Formosa Long Ago And Far Away

Phil Woods Flash Weaver

Clark Terry Swahili Blues In My Room

Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Eronel

Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Sun

Horace Silver Silver's Serenade Let's Get To The Nitty Gritty

Conrad Herwig the Latin Side of Charles Mingus Gunslinging Bird

Al Foster Reflections Punjab

Ben Allison Layers of the City The Detective's Wife

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Can't Get Out Of This Mood

Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Diggin' the Dapples

Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley

Tomas Janzon Nomads Valse Hot

Benny Green These Are Soulful Days Summer Nights

Dominic Miller Vagabond Lone Waltz

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Moon Dancer

Bobby Watson Round Trip Ceora

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker

George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club Four

Altin Sencalar Reconnected Chance

Jazz Defenders Scheming Top Down Tourism

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions I Thought I Took The Road Less Traveled

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Driftin

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory

Fats Navarro Goin' To Minton's Ice Freezes Red

Roy Eldridge After You've Gone Jump Through the Window

Charles Mingus Mingus MDM

Christine Jensen Day Moon Tolos d'Abril

Brad Shepik Drip Trails

Abbey Lincoln You Gotta Pay the Band Brother Can You Spare A Dime

Carlos Henriquez Dizzy con Clave Kush

George Cables I'm All Smiles Besame Mucho

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Green Jeans

Cedar Walton One Flight Down Hammer Head

Ken Fowser Resolution Resolution

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Since a Hatchet Was a Hammer

Stan Getz Getz at the Gate Wildwood

Tom Harrell Oak tree Shadows

Bobo Stenson Sphere The Red Flower

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy There'll Be Other Times

Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair Don't Explain (stereo)

Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine La route enchantée

Dave Young 2 By 2-Vol 1 Is That So

Booker Ervin The Song Book Come Sunday

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Composure

Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer The Big Push

Miles Davis Workin' It Never Entered My Mind

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: March of the Trolls (1904)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1795)

Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 8 in b (1871)

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

Percy Grainger: To a Nordic Princess (1928)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind (1904)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Francis Poulenc: L'embarquement pour Cythère (1951)

Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado (1921)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E (1710)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 57 in D (1774)

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)

Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million (1927)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in e (1892)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Hen (1927)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

Michael Daugherty: Deus ex Machina: Train of Tears (2007)

Sergei Prokofiev: Eugene Onegin: Mazurka & Polka (1936)

Franz Danzi: Wind Quintet in F (1824)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 (1881)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 3 in G-Flat (1885)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Dance (1899)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e 'Fandango' (1756)

Gioacchino Rossini: Eduardo e Cristina: Overture (1819)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Morton Gould: Concerto for Orchestra (1944)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Women's Dance (1893)

Franz Liszt: Solemn March to the Holy Grail from Wagner's 'Parsifal' (1882)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto en modo galante (1949)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-Flat (1945)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' (1904)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

Ottorino Respighi: Poema autunnale (1926)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day (1999)

Paul Mealor: Locus iste (2012)

Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture (1843)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d (1909)

Franz Ignaz Beck: Symphony in F (1765)

Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1877)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 in b-Flat (1831)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)

Jean Françaix: Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet (1959)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Franz Schubert: Andante (1828)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'

Clara Schumann: Romance (1855)

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Lento (1848)