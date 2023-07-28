WCLV Program Guide for Mon 7/31
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Josh Nelson/Bill Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Weaver Of Dreams
Charlton Singleton Crossroads PS (Post Script)
Russell Malone Black Butterfly Sno' Peas
Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Mitch's Lament
Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Mood Indigo
Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Detour Ahead
Tim Linn Romance in Formosa Long Ago And Far Away
Phil Woods Flash Weaver
Clark Terry Swahili Blues In My Room
Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Eronel
Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Sun
Horace Silver Silver's Serenade Let's Get To The Nitty Gritty
Conrad Herwig the Latin Side of Charles Mingus Gunslinging Bird
Al Foster Reflections Punjab
Ben Allison Layers of the City The Detective's Wife
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Can't Get Out Of This Mood
Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Diggin' the Dapples
Bill Frisell Four Claude Utley
Tomas Janzon Nomads Valse Hot
Benny Green These Are Soulful Days Summer Nights
Dominic Miller Vagabond Lone Waltz
Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Moon Dancer
Bobby Watson Round Trip Ceora
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker
George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club Four
Altin Sencalar Reconnected Chance
Jazz Defenders Scheming Top Down Tourism
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions I Thought I Took The Road Less Traveled
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Driftin
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory
Fats Navarro Goin' To Minton's Ice Freezes Red
Roy Eldridge After You've Gone Jump Through the Window
Charles Mingus Mingus MDM
Christine Jensen Day Moon Tolos d'Abril
Brad Shepik Drip Trails
Abbey Lincoln You Gotta Pay the Band Brother Can You Spare A Dime
Carlos Henriquez Dizzy con Clave Kush
George Cables I'm All Smiles Besame Mucho
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Green Jeans
Cedar Walton One Flight Down Hammer Head
Ken Fowser Resolution Resolution
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Since a Hatchet Was a Hammer
Stan Getz Getz at the Gate Wildwood
Tom Harrell Oak tree Shadows
Bobo Stenson Sphere The Red Flower
Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy There'll Be Other Times
Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair Don't Explain (stereo)
Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine La route enchantée
Dave Young 2 By 2-Vol 1 Is That So
Booker Ervin The Song Book Come Sunday
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Composure
Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer The Big Push
Miles Davis Workin' It Never Entered My Mind
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: March of the Trolls (1904)
George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)
Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1795)
Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)
Niels Gade: Symphony No. 8 in b (1871)
Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)
Percy Grainger: To a Nordic Princess (1928)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)
Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind (1904)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Francis Poulenc: L'embarquement pour Cythère (1951)
Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado (1921)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)
George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)
Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E (1710)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 57 in D (1774)
John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)
Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million (1927)
Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in e (1892)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Hen (1927)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)
Michael Daugherty: Deus ex Machina: Train of Tears (2007)
Sergei Prokofiev: Eugene Onegin: Mazurka & Polka (1936)
Franz Danzi: Wind Quintet in F (1824)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 (1881)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 3 in G-Flat (1885)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)
Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Dance (1899)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e 'Fandango' (1756)
Gioacchino Rossini: Eduardo e Cristina: Overture (1819)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Morton Gould: Concerto for Orchestra (1944)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Women's Dance (1893)
Franz Liszt: Solemn March to the Holy Grail from Wagner's 'Parsifal' (1882)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto en modo galante (1949)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-Flat (1945)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' (1904)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)
Ottorino Respighi: Poema autunnale (1926)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)
Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day (1999)
Paul Mealor: Locus iste (2012)
Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture (1843)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d (1909)
Franz Ignaz Beck: Symphony in F (1765)
Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1877)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 in b-Flat (1831)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)
Jean Françaix: Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet (1959)
Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)
Franz Schubert: Andante (1828)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'
Clara Schumann: Romance (1855)
Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Lento (1848)