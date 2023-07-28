© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide for Mon 7/31

Published July 28, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Josh Nelson/Bill Bowman Collective  Tomorrow is Not Promised      Weaver Of Dreams

      Charlton Singleton      Crossroads  PS (Post Script)

      Russell Malone    Black Butterfly   Sno' Peas

      Herb Ellis/Ray Brown    After You've Gone Mitch's Lament

      Herb Ellis/Ray Brown    After You've Gone Mood Indigo

      Herb Ellis/Ray Brown    After You've Gone Detour Ahead

      Tim Linn    Romance in Formosa      Long Ago And Far Away

      Phil Woods  Flash Weaver

      Clark Terry Swahili     Blues In My Room

                  

      Spike Wilner      Plays Ellington and Monk      Eronel

      Rebecca Coupe Franks    Planets     Sun

      Horace Silver     Silver's Serenade Let's Get To The Nitty Gritty

      Conrad Herwig     the Latin Side of Charles Mingus    Gunslinging Bird

      Al Foster   Reflections Punjab

      Ben Allison Layers of the City      The Detective's Wife

      Samara Joy   Linger Awhile    Can't Get Out Of This Mood

      Birmingham Seven  Just Passing Through    Diggin' the Dapples

      Bill Frisell      Four  Claude Utley

      Tomas Janzon      Nomads      Valse Hot

                  

      Benny Green These Are Soulful Days  Summer Nights

      Dominic Miller    Vagabond    Lone Waltz

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      Moon Dancer

      Bobby Watson      Round Trip  Ceora

      Saltman/Knowles   Native Speaker    Native Speaker

      George Coleman    Live At Small's Jazz Club     Four

      Altin Sencalar    Reconnected Chance

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    Top Down Tourism

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    I Thought I Took The Road Less Traveled

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin  Danish Rain Driftin

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory

      Fats Navarro      Goin' To Minton's Ice Freezes Red

      Roy Eldridge      After You've Gone Jump Through the Window

      Charles Mingus    Mingus      MDM

      Christine Jensen  Day Moon     Tolos d'Abril

      Brad Shepik Drip  Trails

      Abbey Lincoln     You Gotta Pay the Band  Brother Can You Spare A Dime

                  

      Carlos Henriquez  Dizzy con Clave   Kush

      George Cables     I'm All Smiles    Besame Mucho

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Green Jeans

      Cedar Walton      One Flight Down   Hammer Head

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  Resolution

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Since a Hatchet Was a Hammer

      Stan Getz   Getz at the Gate  Wildwood

      Tom Harrell Oak tree    Shadows

                  

      Bobo Stenson      Sphere      The Red Flower

      Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy     There'll Be Other Times

      Dexter Gordon     A Swingin' Affair Don't Explain (stereo)

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Melusine     La route enchantée

      Dave Young  2 By 2-Vol 1      Is That So

      Booker Ervin      The Song Book     Come Sunday

      Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Composure

      Wayne Shorter     The Soothsayer    The Big Push

      Miles Davis Workin'     It Never Entered My Mind

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: March of the Trolls (1904)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1795)

Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 8 in b (1871)

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

Percy Grainger: To a Nordic Princess (1928)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)

Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind (1904)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Francis Poulenc: L'embarquement pour Cythère (1951)

Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado (1921)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E (1710)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 57 in D (1774)

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)

Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million (1927)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in e (1892)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Hen (1927)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

Michael Daugherty: Deus ex Machina: Train of Tears (2007)

Sergei Prokofiev: Eugene Onegin: Mazurka & Polka (1936)

Franz Danzi: Wind Quintet in F (1824)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 (1881)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 3 in G-Flat (1885)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Dance (1899)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e 'Fandango' (1756)

Gioacchino Rossini: Eduardo e Cristina: Overture (1819)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Morton Gould: Concerto for Orchestra (1944)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Women's Dance (1893)

Franz Liszt: Solemn March to the Holy Grail from Wagner's 'Parsifal' (1882)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto en modo galante (1949)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-Flat (1945)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' (1904)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

Ottorino Respighi: Poema autunnale (1926)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day (1999)

Paul Mealor: Locus iste (2012)

Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture (1843)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d (1909)

Franz Ignaz Beck: Symphony in F (1765)

Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1877)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 in b-Flat (1831)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)

Jean Françaix: Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet (1959)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Franz Schubert: Andante (1828)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'

Clara Schumann: Romance (1855)

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Lento (1848)

