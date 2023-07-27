WCLV Program Guide 07-28-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love
Dave Holland Not for Nothin' Shifting Sands
Noah Haidu Standards Ana Maria
John Coltrane Cattin' with Coltrane and Quinichette Cattin'
Jackie McLean Jacknife Jacknife
James Weidman Sonic Realities Reflections From The Multiverse
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley 'D' Town
S Jones/ B Haugland Road to Nowhere Evening Song
Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Neptune
Marshall Gilkes Waiting to Continue Longing For Home
John Coltrane Blue World Blue World
John Scofield John Scofield Junco Partner
W Muthspiel Rising Grace Rising Grace
T Stafford Brotherlee Love Petty Larceny
Ella Fitzgerald Cole Porter Songbook Just One Of Those Things
Joe Henderson Inner Urge Night And Day
Marc Johnson Shades of Jade In 30 Hours
David Larsen The Peplowski Project Two Funky People
Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite King Porter Stomp
Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues O'Mighty
Joe Lovano Our Daily Bread Le Petit Opportune
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Safe Corners
Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler A Fleeting Moment
Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet Moonglow
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet
Jay Sharptet For You Cyan Blues
Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Nights At The Turntable
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Benny Green Source Chant
Justin Joyce Story Tales Progress Not Perfection
Wayne Shorter Juju Deluge
Lauren Henderson La Bruja Fría
Peter Brendler Message in Motion Easy Way Out
Fred Hersch Night and the Music Heartland
Al Foster Reflections Punjab
Julian Lage View with a Room Echo
Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Romantic Defiance
Benny Carter Jazz Giant Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me
P Kogut/K Sills Peace House of Jade
Clovis Nichols 9 Stories Mothers and Fathers
Tim Lin Empathy Waltz For Debby
Red Garland Red in Bluesville Your Red Wagon
Johnny Hodges Duke's in Bed Meet Mr. Rabbit
C Aimee/ A Rose NO Orch Petite Fleur Petite Fleur
Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Eye Of The Hurricane
Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Silverdust
Count Basie Me and You Mr. Softie
Paul Desmond Easy Living Bewitched
Jeremy Pelt Close To My Heart Pioggia Di Perugia
Chris Fagan Lost Bohemia Subindo O Morro
Jack Montrose Arranged/Played/Composed Dot's Groovy [Remastered 2016]
David Newman Fathead Weird Beard
Sweets Edison The Swinger The Very Thought of You
Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Do Nothing Til You Hear from Me
Ron Carter Jazz, My Romance Airegin
Lester Young Complete Aladdin Recordings Indiana
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Claude Debussy: Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade (1903)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: In October (1893)
Margaret Bonds: Hold On! (1962)
Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1: Finale (1905)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata marziale (1924)
Eric Coates: March 'Calling All Workers' (1940)
Sérgio Assad: Crossings from 'Interchange' (2008)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 (1820)
William Grant Still: Swanee River (1939)
E. J. Moeran: Whythorne's Shadow (1928)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)
Carl Nielsen: Now the Day is Full of Song (1914)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 9 (1835)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 (1907)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns 'The Hunt' (c.1730)
Fernando Bustamante: Misionera (1948)
Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Automne (1886)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 16 in A (1769)
Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)
Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Open Plains Hoedown (2006)
Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 5 (1765)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)
R. Nathaniel Dett: In the Bottoms (1913)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Gamin (1943)
Joseph Eybler: Overture in c (1804)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta semplice: Overture (1769)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Road All Paved with Stars (1929)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Morning Papers' (1864)
Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)
Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances (1946)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 15 in B-Flat (1784)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture (1938)
Béla Bartók: Three Hungarian Folk Songs (1907)
Lord Berners: Luna Park (1930)
Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' (1932)
Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in F (1716)
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)
Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico (1883)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919)
Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in e-Flat 'Snowstorm' (1911)
Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes (1875)
Frederic Hand: Odyssey (2002)
Samuel Barber: Finale from Violin Concerto (1939)
Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)
Miklós Rózsa: El Cid: Overture (1961)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Pablo Luna: El niño judio: De España vengo (1918)
Claude Arrieu: Dixtuor for Winds & Brass (1967)
Hubert Bath: Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody (1944)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 3: Bourrée (1720)
Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana: Tarantella (1942)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
John Rutter: Distant Land (1991)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 5 in f (1828)
William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Woodland Peace (1901)
Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)
Augusta Holmès: Pologne (1883)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ferruccio Busoni: Turandot Suite (1911)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)
Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' (1913)
Eugène d'Albert: The Ruby: Overture (1893)
Jacob Clemens non Papa: Carole magnus eras (1549)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana (1942)
Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 (1820)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Herbert Howells: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1925)
Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)
Sir Arnold Bax: Malta, G.C.: Finale (1942)
Miklós Rózsa: All the Brothers Were Valiant: Suite (1953)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Franz Schubert: Symphony 'Grand Duo' (1824)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)
Ernest Bloch: Suite Modale (1956)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-Choro (1912)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)
Johan Svendsen: Andante from Octet for Strings (1866)
Johannes Brahms: Lerchengesang (1877)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)
Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne in c-Sharp (1888)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Muse (1912)
Howard Hanson: Slumber Song (1915)
Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)