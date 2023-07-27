WCLV Program Guide 07-28-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love

Dave Holland Not for Nothin' Shifting Sands

Noah Haidu Standards Ana Maria

John Coltrane Cattin' with Coltrane and Quinichette Cattin'

Jackie McLean Jacknife Jacknife

James Weidman Sonic Realities Reflections From The Multiverse

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley 'D' Town

S Jones/ B Haugland Road to Nowhere Evening Song

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Neptune

Marshall Gilkes Waiting to Continue Longing For Home

John Coltrane Blue World Blue World

John Scofield John Scofield Junco Partner

W Muthspiel Rising Grace Rising Grace

T Stafford Brotherlee Love Petty Larceny

Ella Fitzgerald Cole Porter Songbook Just One Of Those Things

Joe Henderson Inner Urge Night And Day

Marc Johnson Shades of Jade In 30 Hours

David Larsen The Peplowski Project Two Funky People

Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite King Porter Stomp

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues O'Mighty

Joe Lovano Our Daily Bread Le Petit Opportune

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Safe Corners

Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler A Fleeting Moment

Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet Moonglow

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet

Jay Sharptet For You Cyan Blues

Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Nights At The Turntable

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Benny Green Source Chant

Justin Joyce Story Tales Progress Not Perfection

Wayne Shorter Juju Deluge

Lauren Henderson La Bruja Fría

Peter Brendler Message in Motion Easy Way Out

Fred Hersch Night and the Music Heartland

Al Foster Reflections Punjab

Julian Lage View with a Room Echo

Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Romantic Defiance

Benny Carter Jazz Giant Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me

P Kogut/K Sills Peace House of Jade

Clovis Nichols 9 Stories Mothers and Fathers

Tim Lin Empathy Waltz For Debby

Red Garland Red in Bluesville Your Red Wagon

Johnny Hodges Duke's in Bed Meet Mr. Rabbit

C Aimee/ A Rose NO Orch Petite Fleur Petite Fleur

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Eye Of The Hurricane

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Silverdust

Count Basie Me and You Mr. Softie

Paul Desmond Easy Living Bewitched

Jeremy Pelt Close To My Heart Pioggia Di Perugia

Chris Fagan Lost Bohemia Subindo O Morro

Jack Montrose Arranged/Played/Composed Dot's Groovy [Remastered 2016]

David Newman Fathead Weird Beard

Sweets Edison The Swinger The Very Thought of You

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Do Nothing Til You Hear from Me

Ron Carter Jazz, My Romance Airegin

Lester Young Complete Aladdin Recordings Indiana

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Claude Debussy: Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade (1903)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: In October (1893)

Margaret Bonds: Hold On! (1962)

Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1: Finale (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata marziale (1924)

Eric Coates: March 'Calling All Workers' (1940)

Sérgio Assad: Crossings from 'Interchange' (2008)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 (1820)

William Grant Still: Swanee River (1939)

E. J. Moeran: Whythorne's Shadow (1928)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Carl Nielsen: Now the Day is Full of Song (1914)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 9 (1835)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 (1907)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns 'The Hunt' (c.1730)

Fernando Bustamante: Misionera (1948)

Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Automne (1886)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 16 in A (1769)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Open Plains Hoedown (2006)

Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 5 (1765)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

R. Nathaniel Dett: In the Bottoms (1913)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Gamin (1943)

Joseph Eybler: Overture in c (1804)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta semplice: Overture (1769)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Road All Paved with Stars (1929)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Morning Papers' (1864)

Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)

Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances (1946)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 15 in B-Flat (1784)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture (1938)

Béla Bartók: Three Hungarian Folk Songs (1907)

Lord Berners: Luna Park (1930)

Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' (1932)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in F (1716)

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)

Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico (1883)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919)

Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in e-Flat 'Snowstorm' (1911)

Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes (1875)

Frederic Hand: Odyssey (2002)

Samuel Barber: Finale from Violin Concerto (1939)

Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)

Miklós Rózsa: El Cid: Overture (1961)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Pablo Luna: El niño judio: De España vengo (1918)

Claude Arrieu: Dixtuor for Winds & Brass (1967)

Hubert Bath: Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 3: Bourrée (1720)

Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana: Tarantella (1942)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

John Rutter: Distant Land (1991)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 5 in f (1828)

William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Woodland Peace (1901)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Augusta Holmès: Pologne (1883)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ferruccio Busoni: Turandot Suite (1911)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' (1913)

Eugène d'Albert: The Ruby: Overture (1893)

Jacob Clemens non Papa: Carole magnus eras (1549)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana (1942)

Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 (1820)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Herbert Howells: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1925)

Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)

Sir Arnold Bax: Malta, G.C.: Finale (1942)

Miklós Rózsa: All the Brothers Were Valiant: Suite (1953)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Franz Schubert: Symphony 'Grand Duo' (1824)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)

Ernest Bloch: Suite Modale (1956)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-Choro (1912)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)

Johan Svendsen: Andante from Octet for Strings (1866)

Johannes Brahms: Lerchengesang (1877)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne in c-Sharp (1888)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Muse (1912)

Howard Hanson: Slumber Song (1915)

Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)