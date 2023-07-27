© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 07-28-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published July 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land     The Man I Love

      Dave Holland      Not for Nothin'   Shifting Sands

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Ana Maria

      John Coltrane     Cattin' with Coltrane and Quinichette      Cattin'

      Jackie McLean     Jacknife    Jacknife

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Reflections From The Multiverse

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      'D' Town

      S Jones/ B Haugland    Road to Nowhere   Evening Song

                  

      Florian Hoefner   Desert Bloom      Neptune

      Marshall Gilkes   Waiting to Continue     Longing For Home

      John Coltrane     Blue World  Blue World

      John Scofield     John Scofield     Junco Partner

      W Muthspiel Rising Grace      Rising Grace

      T Stafford  Brotherlee Love   Petty Larceny

      Ella Fitzgerald   Cole Porter Songbook    Just One Of Those Things

      Joe Henderson     Inner Urge  Night And Day

      Marc Johnson      Shades of Jade    In 30 Hours

                  

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   Two Funky People

      Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra    The Gennett Suite King Porter Stomp

      Oliver Nelson     More Blues and the Abstract Truth   Blues O'Mighty

      Joe Lovano  Our Daily Bread   Le Petit Opportune

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Safe Corners

      Jocelyn Gould     Elegant Traveler  A Fleeting Moment

      Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet Moonglow

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Are We There Yet

      Jay Sharptet      For You     Cyan Blues

      Pacific Jazz Group      Pacific Jazz Group      Nights At The Turntable

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Benny Green Source      Chant

      Justin Joyce      Story Tales Progress Not Perfection

      Wayne Shorter     Juju  Deluge

      Lauren Henderson  La Bruja    Fría

      Peter Brendler    Message in Motion Easy Way Out

      Fred Hersch Night and the Music     Heartland

      Al Foster   Reflections Punjab

      Julian Lage View with a Room  Echo

      Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Romantic Defiance

      Benny Carter      Jazz Giant  Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me

                  

      P Kogut/K Sills   Peace House of Jade

      Clovis Nichols    9 Stories   Mothers and Fathers

      Tim Lin     Empathy     Waltz For Debby

      Red Garland Red in Bluesville Your Red Wagon

      Johnny Hodges     Duke's in Bed     Meet Mr. Rabbit

      C Aimee/ A Rose NO Orch Petite Fleur      Petite Fleur

      Michael Feinberg  Blues Variant     Eye Of The Hurricane

      Heavy Hitters     The Heavy Hitters Silverdust

      Count Basie Me and You  Mr. Softie

                  

      Paul Desmond      Easy Living Bewitched

      Jeremy Pelt Close To My Heart Pioggia Di Perugia

      Chris Fagan Lost Bohemia      Subindo O Morro

      Jack Montrose     Arranged/Played/Composed      Dot's Groovy [Remastered 2016]

      David Newman      Fathead     Weird Beard

      Sweets Edison     The Swinger The Very Thought of You

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     Do Nothing Til You Hear from Me

      Ron Carter  Jazz, My Romance  Airegin

      Lester Young      Complete Aladdin Recordings   Indiana

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Claude Debussy: Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade (1903)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: In October (1893)

Margaret Bonds: Hold On! (1962)

Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1: Finale (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata marziale (1924)

Eric Coates: March 'Calling All Workers' (1940)

Sérgio Assad: Crossings from 'Interchange' (2008)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 (1820)

William Grant Still: Swanee River (1939)

E. J. Moeran: Whythorne's Shadow (1928)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Carl Nielsen: Now the Day is Full of Song (1914)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 9 (1835)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 (1907)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns 'The Hunt' (c.1730)

Fernando Bustamante: Misionera (1948)

Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Automne (1886)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 16 in A (1769)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Open Plains Hoedown (2006)

Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 5 (1765)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

R. Nathaniel Dett: In the Bottoms (1913)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Gamin (1943)

Joseph Eybler: Overture in c (1804)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta semplice: Overture (1769)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Road All Paved with Stars (1929)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Morning Papers' (1864)

Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)

Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances (1946)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 15 in B-Flat (1784)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture (1938)

Béla Bartók: Three Hungarian Folk Songs (1907)

Lord Berners: Luna Park (1930)

Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' (1932)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in F (1716)

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)

Giacomo Puccini: Capriccio sinfonico (1883)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919)

Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in e-Flat 'Snowstorm' (1911)

Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes (1875)

Frederic Hand: Odyssey (2002)

Samuel Barber: Finale from Violin Concerto (1939)

Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)

Miklós Rózsa: El Cid: Overture (1961)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Pablo Luna: El niño judio: De España vengo (1918)

Claude Arrieu: Dixtuor for Winds & Brass (1967)

Hubert Bath: Love Story: Cornish Rhapsody (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 3: Bourrée (1720)

Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana: Tarantella (1942)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

John Rutter: Distant Land (1991)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 5 in f (1828)

William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Woodland Peace (1901)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Augusta Holmès: Pologne (1883)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ferruccio Busoni: Turandot Suite (1911)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' (1913)

Eugène d'Albert: The Ruby: Overture (1893)

Jacob Clemens non Papa: Carole magnus eras (1549)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana (1942)

Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 (1820)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Herbert Howells: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1925)

Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite (1761)

Sir Arnold Bax: Malta, G.C.: Finale (1942)

Miklós Rózsa: All the Brothers Were Valiant: Suite (1953)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Franz Schubert: Symphony 'Grand Duo' (1824)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)

Ernest Bloch: Suite Modale (1956)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-Choro (1912)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)

Johan Svendsen: Andante from Octet for Strings (1866)

Johannes Brahms: Lerchengesang (1877)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne in c-Sharp (1888)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Muse (1912)

Howard Hanson: Slumber Song (1915)

Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)

