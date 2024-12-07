WCLV Program Guide 12-09-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Camargo Guarnieri Twenty Estudos Frederick Moyer, p

Heitor Villa-Lobos Symphony No. 11 (1955) Sao Paulo Sym Orch/Isaac Karabtchevsky

Carl Maria von Weber Piano, Flute and Cello Trio, Op 63 Bonita Boyd, f; Steven Doane, vc; Barry Snyder, p

Carl Maria von Weber Der Freischutz Horreaux-Trehard Duo

Josef Suk Things Lived and Dreamed, Op 30 Margaret Fingerhut, p

Leos Janacek Sinfonietta (1926) Philharmonia Orch/Libor Pesek

Daniel-Francois Auber The Bronze Horse Detroit Sym/Paul Paray

Camille Saint-Saens La princesse jaune, Op. 30 Malmo Sym/Jun Markl

Hector Berlioz Benvenuto Cellini, Op. 23 San Diego Sym Orch/Yoav Talmi

Louise Farrenc Douze etudes Brillantes, Op. 41 Maria Stratigou, p

Jan Dismas Zelenka Gesu al calvario Ensemble Caprice

Jan Dismas Zelenka Hipocondrie in A, ZWV 187 Freiburg Baroque Orch/Gottfried von der Goltz

Erik Satie Danses gothiques de Leeuw, p

Gregorian Chant Gaude virgo salutata Anonymous 4

Alexander Glazunov Suite, From the Middle Ages in E, Op 79 Moscow Sym Orch/Konstantine Krimets

English ANON 14th c Estampie anglaise

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

American Trad Sea shanty, Shenandoah Los Angeles Guitar Quartet

Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring Los Angeles Guitar Quartet

Manuel Ponce Balada Mexicana (1914) Mexico State Sym Orch/Enrique B tiz

Aaron Copland Three Latin-American Sketches Los Angeles Guitar Quartet

Alberto Ginastera Doce Preludios Americanos, Op 12 Barbara Nissman, p

Elfrida Andree Fritiof Suite Stockholm Sym/Gustaf Sjokvist

Louise Farrenc Douze etudes Brillantes, Op. 41 Maria Stratigou, p

William Wallace Pelleas and Melisande Suite BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Martyn Brabbins

Jean Sibelius Rakastava (The Lover), Op. 14 St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata no.9 in A, Op.47, Kreutzer Maria Bachmann, v; Jon Klibonoff, p

Johannes Brahms Festive and Commemorative Music, Op. 109 Millar Brass Ensemble/Bruce C Briney

Adolph Weiss American Life Los Angeles Phil/Lawrence Foster

Andreas Romberg String Quartet in g, Op 1/2 Leipzig String Quartet

George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1 in F English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner

Georg Philipp Telemann Overture (Suite) in C, Hamburger Ebb' und Flut (Wassermusik) New London Consort/Philip Pickett



06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

TBA

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells (1857)

Traditional: Auld Lang Syne

Antonio Vivaldi: Magnificat (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket (1734)

Carl Maria von Weber: Preciosa: Overture (1821)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1831)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C (1786)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Billy May: Holiday Cheer (1958)

Richard Wagner: The Ring Without Words: Finale (1987)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Irving Berlin: White Christmas (1948)

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)

Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1886)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1726)

Edmund Walters: Ding Dong Doh (1974)

Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1840)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 89 (1787)

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A 'Trout' (1819)

Traditional: O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Traditional: Deck the Halls

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale' (1848)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Traditional: Past Three O'Clock

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est (1619)

Federico Mompou: Scenes from Childhood (1918)

Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück in F (1849)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Overture (1939)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux & Final Waltz (1892)

Harold Arlen: Medley from 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Intermezzo 'May Night' (1943)

George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1925)

Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata (1958)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses (1895)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1801)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)

Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole (1874)

Joaquín Turina: Sinfónia sevillana (1920)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio (1914)

Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony in C (1803)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 5 in D 'Ghost' (1808)

Joaquín Turina: Danzas Andaluzas: Zapateado (1912)

Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía (1920)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Renaissance Dances (1551)

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 2 in D (1846)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Dave Brubeck: Fujiyama (1964)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

John McLaughlin: A Lotus on Irish Streams (1971)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Duo (1873)

Vladimir Odoyevsky: Lullaby (1849)

Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet (1903)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament (1876)

Augusta Holmès: La Nuit et l'Amour from 'Ludus pro Patria' (1888)