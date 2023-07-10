WCLV Program Guide 07-11-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Stanley Turrentine Blue Hour Since I Fell for You
Alan Broadbent Personal Standards Song Of Home
S Dahlen/ B Coon Balladextrous When Lights Are Low
Ralph Towner At First Light Empty Stage
Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget Forgive And Forget
Jazz Defenders Scheming Everybody's Got Something
Jimmy Heath The Quota Bells and Horns
Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger Elijah Rock
Lee Konitz Very Cool Billie's Bounce
Clark Terry The Happy Horns of Clark Terry Do Nothin till You Hear from Me
Coleman Hawkins Body and Soul Revisited The Man I Love [Live]
Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance The Lady Is A Tramp
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands But Beautiful
Peck Allmond Live at Yoshi's-1994 Invitation
Budd Johnson Four Brass Giants Trinity River Bottom
Jimmy Cobb This I Dig of You Edward Lee
Barry Harris Bebop Revisited Nostalgia
Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore Since We Met
Charlie Haden/Kenny Barron Night and the City The Very Thought Of You
Kate Baker/Vic Juris Return to Shore Moonscape
Buddy Tate The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate Yesterdays
Jim Hall Subsequently The Answer is Yes
Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Intelligent Design
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Everything Happens To Me
Duke Pearson The Right Touch Scrap Iron
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Ben Allison Moments Inside Ghost Ship
Vincent Gardner Three-Five Iris
Peter Erskine You Never Know Amber Waves
Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls
Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Hesitating Blues
Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody Tangerine Rhapsody
Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Joshua
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Holy Spirit Consciousness
Corey Weeds Live at Frankie's Jazz Club Gypsy Blue
Gerry Mulligan Gerry Mulligan Songbook Vol 1 Crazy Day
Cannonball Adderley Something Else Autumn Leaves
Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans Saint James Infirmary Blues
Michael Dease the Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments
John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Central Park West
James Carter JC on the Set Worried And Blue
Cassandra Wilson A Great Night in Harlem Death Letter
Bill Charlap Written in the Stars One For My Baby
Santi Debriano Ashanti Till Then
Saturn Quartet Luz Mitsuda
Chris Keefe Opening Chobim
Kenny Clarke Telefunken Blues Telefunken Blues
Oliver Nelson Soul Battle Soul Street
Ali Jackson Wheelz Keep a Rollin' Spiritual
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)
Sir William Herschel: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1770)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1881)
Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La puerta del vino (1913)
John W. Bratton: The Teddy Bears' Picnic (1907)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)
Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture (1943)
Carlo Gesualdo: O vos omnes (1603)
Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1934)
Maurice Ravel: Allegro from String Quartet (1903)
Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1936)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca (1740)
Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras (1926)
Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c 'Pathétique' (1799)
Pedro I of Brazil: Hymn to the Independence of Brazil (1822)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Flute Concerto (1753)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' (1850)
Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)
Carl Nielsen: Maskarade: Overture (1906)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A 'Concerto ripieno' (c.1710)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 11 after Corelli in E (1726)
Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 2 in d (1789)
Florence Price: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1940)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)
Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on Bellini's 'Casta diva' (1860)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)
Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sir William Walton: Façade: Swiss Jodelling Song (1923)
Raymond Scott: Boy Scout in Switzerland (1937)
Morton Gould: A Symphonic Portrait of 'Carousel' (1945)
Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1800)
Frederick Delius: North Country Sketches (1914)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata in g (1740)
Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 in A-Flat (1817)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)
Anonymous: The Agincourt Song
Pierre Passereau: Il est bel et bon (1530)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 (1888)
Antonio Vivaldi: Fugue from Concerto for 2 Violins (1711)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Isle of the Dead (1909)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse nègre (1898)
Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)
Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)
Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Overture (1831)
Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Othello Suite (1909)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)
Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1907)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five Couples (1936)
Johannes Brahms: Song of Destiny (1871)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Jerome Kern: Show Boat: A Scenario for Orchestra (1927)
Meredith Willson: Symphony No. 2 in e 'Missions of California' (1940)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Jean Sibelius: Tapiola (1926)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)
Max Reger: Flute Serenade in G (1915)
Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat (1800)
Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes & Send in the Clowns (1973)
Harry Warren: 42nd Street: 42nd Street (1933)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture (1739)
Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Suite (1898)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)
Joseph Joachim: Notturno (1858)
23:00 QUIET HOUR