WCLV Program Guide 07-11-2023

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Stanley Turrentine Blue Hour Since I Fell for You

Alan Broadbent Personal Standards Song Of Home

S Dahlen/ B Coon Balladextrous When Lights Are Low

Ralph Towner At First Light Empty Stage

Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget Forgive And Forget

Jazz Defenders Scheming Everybody's Got Something

Jimmy Heath The Quota Bells and Horns

Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger Elijah Rock

Lee Konitz Very Cool Billie's Bounce

Clark Terry The Happy Horns of Clark Terry Do Nothin till You Hear from Me

Coleman Hawkins Body and Soul Revisited The Man I Love [Live]

Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance The Lady Is A Tramp

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands But Beautiful

Peck Allmond Live at Yoshi's-1994 Invitation

Budd Johnson Four Brass Giants Trinity River Bottom

Jimmy Cobb This I Dig of You Edward Lee

Barry Harris Bebop Revisited Nostalgia

Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore Since We Met

Charlie Haden/Kenny Barron Night and the City The Very Thought Of You

Kate Baker/Vic Juris Return to Shore Moonscape

Buddy Tate The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate Yesterdays

Jim Hall Subsequently The Answer is Yes

Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Intelligent Design

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Everything Happens To Me

Duke Pearson The Right Touch Scrap Iron

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Ben Allison Moments Inside Ghost Ship

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Iris

Peter Erskine You Never Know Amber Waves

Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls

Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Hesitating Blues

Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody Tangerine Rhapsody

Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Joshua

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Holy Spirit Consciousness

Corey Weeds Live at Frankie's Jazz Club Gypsy Blue

Gerry Mulligan Gerry Mulligan Songbook Vol 1 Crazy Day

Cannonball Adderley Something Else Autumn Leaves

Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans Saint James Infirmary Blues

Michael Dease the Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments

John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Central Park West

James Carter JC on the Set Worried And Blue

Cassandra Wilson A Great Night in Harlem Death Letter

Bill Charlap Written in the Stars One For My Baby

Santi Debriano Ashanti Till Then

Saturn Quartet Luz Mitsuda

Chris Keefe Opening Chobim

Kenny Clarke Telefunken Blues Telefunken Blues

Oliver Nelson Soul Battle Soul Street

Ali Jackson Wheelz Keep a Rollin' Spiritual

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)

Sir William Herschel: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1770)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1881)

Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La puerta del vino (1913)

John W. Bratton: The Teddy Bears' Picnic (1907)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture (1943)

Carlo Gesualdo: O vos omnes (1603)

Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1934)

Maurice Ravel: Allegro from String Quartet (1903)

Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1936)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca (1740)

Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras (1926)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c 'Pathétique' (1799)

Pedro I of Brazil: Hymn to the Independence of Brazil (1822)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Flute Concerto (1753)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' (1850)

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)

Carl Nielsen: Maskarade: Overture (1906)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A 'Concerto ripieno' (c.1710)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 11 after Corelli in E (1726)

Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 2 in d (1789)

Florence Price: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)

Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on Bellini's 'Casta diva' (1860)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sir William Walton: Façade: Swiss Jodelling Song (1923)

Raymond Scott: Boy Scout in Switzerland (1937)

Morton Gould: A Symphonic Portrait of 'Carousel' (1945)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1800)

Frederick Delius: North Country Sketches (1914)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata in g (1740)

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 in A-Flat (1817)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)

Anonymous: The Agincourt Song

Pierre Passereau: Il est bel et bon (1530)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 (1888)

Antonio Vivaldi: Fugue from Concerto for 2 Violins (1711)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Isle of the Dead (1909)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse nègre (1898)

Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Overture (1831)

Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Othello Suite (1909)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1907)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five Couples (1936)

Johannes Brahms: Song of Destiny (1871)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Jerome Kern: Show Boat: A Scenario for Orchestra (1927)

Meredith Willson: Symphony No. 2 in e 'Missions of California' (1940)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Jean Sibelius: Tapiola (1926)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)

Max Reger: Flute Serenade in G (1915)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat (1800)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes & Send in the Clowns (1973)

Harry Warren: 42nd Street: 42nd Street (1933)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture (1739)

Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Suite (1898)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Joseph Joachim: Notturno (1858)

23:00 QUIET HOUR