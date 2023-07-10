© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 07-11-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published July 10, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Stanley Turrentine      Blue Hour   Since I Fell for You

      Alan Broadbent    Personal Standards      Song Of Home

      S Dahlen/ B Coon  Balladextrous     When Lights Are Low

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Empty Stage

      Terell Stafford   Forgive and Forget      Forgive And Forget

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    Everybody's Got Something

      Jimmy Heath The Quota   Bells and Horns

      Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger  Elijah Rock

      Lee Konitz  Very Cool   Billie's Bounce

                  

      Clark Terry The Happy Horns of Clark Terry      Do Nothin till You Hear from Me

      Coleman Hawkins   Body and Soul Revisited The Man I Love [Live]

      Ruby Braff  Controlled Nonchalance  The Lady Is A Tramp

      Cyrus Chestnut    My Father's Hands But Beautiful

      Peck Allmond      Live at Yoshi's-1994    Invitation

      Budd Johnson      Four Brass Giants Trinity River Bottom

      Jimmy Cobb  This I Dig of You Edward Lee

      Barry Harris      Bebop Revisited   Nostalgia

                  

      Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden    Encore      Since We Met

      Charlie Haden/Kenny Barron    Night and the City      The Very Thought Of You

      Kate Baker/Vic Juris    Return to Shore   Moonscape

      Buddy Tate  The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate   Yesterdays

      Jim Hall    Subsequently      The Answer is Yes

      Gregory Tardy     Sufficient Grace  The Intelligent Design

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3  Everything Happens To Me

      Duke Pearson      The Right Touch   Scrap Iron

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ben Allison      Moments Inside    Ghost Ship

      Vincent Gardner   Three-Five  Iris

      Peter Erskine     You Never Know    Amber Waves

      Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls  The Pearls

      Louis Armstrong   Plays WC Handy    Hesitating Blues

      Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody      Tangerine Rhapsody

      Joe Henderson     So Near, So Far   Joshua

      Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness     Holy Spirit Consciousness

      Corey Weeds Live at Frankie's Jazz Club   Gypsy Blue

                  

      Gerry Mulligan    Gerry Mulligan Songbook Vol 1 Crazy Day

      Cannonball Adderley     Something Else    Autumn Leaves

      Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans      Saint James Infirmary Blues

      Michael Dease     the Other Shoe    The Goodbye Blues

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Mindful Moments

      John Coltrane     Coltrane's Sound  Central Park West

      James Carter      JC on the Set     Worried And Blue

      Cassandra Wilson  A Great Night in Harlem Death Letter

                  

      Bill Charlap      Written in the Stars    One For My Baby

      Santi Debriano    Ashanti     Till Then

      Saturn Quartet    Luz   Mitsuda

      Chris Keefe Opening     Chobim

      Kenny Clarke      Telefunken Blues  Telefunken Blues

      Oliver Nelson     Soul Battle Soul Street

      Ali Jackson Wheelz Keep a Rollin'   Spiritual

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)

Sir William Herschel: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1770)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1881)

Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La puerta del vino (1913)

John W. Bratton: The Teddy Bears' Picnic (1907)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture (1943)

Carlo Gesualdo: O vos omnes (1603)

Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1934)

Maurice Ravel: Allegro from String Quartet (1903)

Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1936)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca (1740)

Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras (1926)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c 'Pathétique' (1799)

Pedro I of Brazil: Hymn to the Independence of Brazil (1822)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Flute Concerto (1753)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' (1850)

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)

Carl Nielsen: Maskarade: Overture (1906)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A 'Concerto ripieno' (c.1710)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 11 after Corelli in E (1726)

Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 2 in d (1789)

Florence Price: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)

Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on Bellini's 'Casta diva' (1860)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sir William Walton: Façade: Swiss Jodelling Song (1923)

Raymond Scott: Boy Scout in Switzerland (1937)

Morton Gould: A Symphonic Portrait of 'Carousel' (1945)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Symphony No. 1 (1800)

Frederick Delius: North Country Sketches (1914)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata in g (1740)

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 in A-Flat (1817)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)

Anonymous: The Agincourt Song

Pierre Passereau: Il est bel et bon (1530)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 (1888)

Antonio Vivaldi: Fugue from Concerto for 2 Violins (1711)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Isle of the Dead (1909)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse nègre (1898)

Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Overture (1831)

Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Othello Suite (1909)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1907)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Five Couples (1936)

Johannes Brahms: Song of Destiny (1871)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Jerome Kern: Show Boat: A Scenario for Orchestra (1927)

Meredith Willson: Symphony No. 2 in e 'Missions of California' (1940)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Jean Sibelius: Tapiola (1926)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)

Max Reger: Flute Serenade in G (1915)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat (1800)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes & Send in the Clowns (1973)

Harry Warren: 42nd Street: 42nd Street (1933)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture (1739)

Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Suite (1898)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Joseph Joachim: Notturno (1858)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Arts & Culture