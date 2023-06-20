WCLV Program Guide 06-21-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Vincente Archer Short Stories Drop Of Dusk
La Boeuf Brothers Hush Susie Song
Herbie Hancock The Piano On Green Dolphin Street
Bobby Hutcherson Components Tranquility
Wayne Shorter Adam's Apple 502 Blues (Drinkin' And Drivin')
Herbie Hancock The River-The Joni Letters Both Sides Now
Clark Gibson Counterclock Oatts is Back
Karla Harris Moon to Gold Baltimore Oriole
Cedar Walton The Latin Tinge Latino Blue
Steve Turre Very Thought of You Yardbird Suite
Steve Kaldestad Live at Frankie's Jazz Club Bolivia [Live]
Jaki Byard Family Man John Arthur
Paul Desmond Easy Living I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face
Nicole Glover Strange Lands Notturno
Lee Morgan The Procrastinator Rio
Soul Message Band Soul Message Matador
Mike Hall I Hope to My Never I Hope To My Never
David Murray Special Quartet La Tina Lee
Gerry Mulligan Concert Jazz Band You Took Advantage of Me
Ryan Kisor On the One Groovin'
Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Just Friends
Billie Holiday Solitude Blue Moon
Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function
Art Pepper The Way it Was All the Things You Are
Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Ava's Dance
Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Jeru Blue
Woody Shaw In the Beginning Baloo Baloo
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Sarah Vaughn Send in the Clowns All The Things You Are
Hank Mobley Roll Call Take Your Pick
Michael Dease Grace Blues on the Corner
Don Grolnick Nighttown Heart Of Darkness
Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune
W Muthspeil Where The River Goes For Django
Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield That Moaning Trombone
Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Blues Variant
Art Blakey Mosiac Down Under
Enrico Pieranunzi As Never Before Many Moons Ago
Pat Metheny Watercolors Watercolors
Tynan/Lington Bicoastal Collective Chapter 2 Wishful Thinking
Herlin Riley Cream of the Crecent Profit Stop
Lafayette Harris III Swingin' Up in Harlem The Nearness of You
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Dolphin Dance
Dina DeRose A Walk in the Park In The Glow Of The Moon
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness A Child Is Born
Jim Snidero Far Far Away Search For Peace
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Whatever You Say
Chet Baker Once Upon A Summertime Once Upon A Summertime
Kenny Davern Smiles Summertime
Christian Tamburr Voyage Wonderwall (Featuring Dominick Farinacci)
Dominick Farinacci Dawn of Goodbye Moanin'
Dominick Farinacci Lovers, Tales and Dances Vision
Tim Lin Empathy I Wish I Knew
Shirley Horn I Love You Paris Old Country
Locke/Barron But Beautiful Stolen Moments
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 7 in c-Sharp (1835)
Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Splendid Horizons (2006)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus (1739)
Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1864)
Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)
John N. Klohr: Billboard March (1901)
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)
Ricardo Castro: Canto de amor (1896)
Ricardo Castro: Berceuse (1906)
Agustín Barrios: Waltz No. 3 in d (1919)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Music Box Waltz (1949)
Carlos Gardel: Por una cabeza (1935)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue à la gigue 'Jig' (1717)
Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 15 in D (1782)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from String Quartet No. 4 (1800)
Edward Ward: Phantom of the Opera: Piano Concerto (1943)
Ricardo Castro: Piano Concerto in a (1887)
Lalo Schifrin: Mission Impossible: Suite (1966)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande: Prélude (1898)
Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte (1905)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 7 in D (1773)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)
Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 (1825)
Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite (1900)
Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat (1834)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 8 in D (1768)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)
César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)
Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of Saari (1897)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)
Sir Granville Bantock: The Sea Reivers (1920)
Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)
Amy Beach: Finale from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921)
Lev Aronson: Hasidic Dance (1950)
Jacques Ibert: Divertissement (1930)
Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1879)
Stephen Griebling: Queensmere: December 1964 (1987)
Franz Waxman: Sorry, Wrong Number: Passacaglia (1948)
Giovanni Bolzoni: Minuetto (1880)
Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)
Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Andaluza' (1900)
Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant Pas de deux (1841)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fairies' March (1842)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)
Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Richard Strauss: Burleske (1886)
Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)
Brian Dykstra: Caffeinated Rag (2001)
Richard Strauss: On the Roman Campagna from 'Aus Italien' (1886)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)
Karl Goldmark: Violin Concerto in a (1877)
20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory – A Farewell to Retiring BW Faculty Member George Pope
George Pope, flute; Baldwin Wallace Faculty & Students
Aaron Copland (1900-1990): As It Fell Upon a Day (1923) for soprano, flute & clarinet
Franz Doppler (1821-1883) and Karl Doppler (1825-1900): Valse di Bravura Op 33 for two flutes & piano
Maurice Ravel (I1875-1937): Sheherazade (1903) for soprano, flute & piano
I. Asie
II. La Flute enchantee
III. L’Indifferent
Valerie Coleman (b. 1970): Wish: Sonatine for Flute & Piano (2015)
James Lee III (b. 1975): Images of Cherubim for Flute Ensemble (2022)
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for Solo Flute (1718)
Sergei Prokofiev: Flute Sonata in D (1943)
Kalevi Aho: Solo III (1991)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Henryk Wieniawski: Prayer from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1852)
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)
John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)
Astor Piazzolla: Melodía in a 'Canto de Octubre' (1955)
Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 (1895)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Dove (1927)
John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)
David Del Tredici: Farewell (2012)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 in b-Flat (1831)