WCLV Program Guide 06-21-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Vincente Archer Short Stories Drop Of Dusk

La Boeuf Brothers Hush Susie Song

Herbie Hancock The Piano On Green Dolphin Street

Bobby Hutcherson Components Tranquility

Wayne Shorter Adam's Apple 502 Blues (Drinkin' And Drivin')

Herbie Hancock The River-The Joni Letters Both Sides Now

Clark Gibson Counterclock Oatts is Back

Karla Harris Moon to Gold Baltimore Oriole

Cedar Walton The Latin Tinge Latino Blue

Steve Turre Very Thought of You Yardbird Suite

Steve Kaldestad Live at Frankie's Jazz Club Bolivia [Live]

Jaki Byard Family Man John Arthur

Paul Desmond Easy Living I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face

Nicole Glover Strange Lands Notturno

Lee Morgan The Procrastinator Rio

Soul Message Band Soul Message Matador

Mike Hall I Hope to My Never I Hope To My Never

David Murray Special Quartet La Tina Lee

Gerry Mulligan Concert Jazz Band You Took Advantage of Me

Ryan Kisor On the One Groovin'

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Just Friends

Billie Holiday Solitude Blue Moon

Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function

Art Pepper The Way it Was All the Things You Are

Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Ava's Dance

Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Jeru Blue

Woody Shaw In the Beginning Baloo Baloo

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Sarah Vaughn Send in the Clowns All The Things You Are

Hank Mobley Roll Call Take Your Pick

Michael Dease Grace Blues on the Corner

Don Grolnick Nighttown Heart Of Darkness

Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune

W Muthspeil Where The River Goes For Django

Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield That Moaning Trombone

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Blues Variant

Art Blakey Mosiac Down Under

Enrico Pieranunzi As Never Before Many Moons Ago

Pat Metheny Watercolors Watercolors

Tynan/Lington Bicoastal Collective Chapter 2 Wishful Thinking

Herlin Riley Cream of the Crecent Profit Stop

Lafayette Harris III Swingin' Up in Harlem The Nearness of You

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Dolphin Dance

Dina DeRose A Walk in the Park In The Glow Of The Moon

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness A Child Is Born

Jim Snidero Far Far Away Search For Peace

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Whatever You Say

Chet Baker Once Upon A Summertime Once Upon A Summertime

Kenny Davern Smiles Summertime

Christian Tamburr Voyage Wonderwall (Featuring Dominick Farinacci)

Dominick Farinacci Dawn of Goodbye Moanin'

Dominick Farinacci Lovers, Tales and Dances Vision

Tim Lin Empathy I Wish I Knew

Shirley Horn I Love You Paris Old Country

Locke/Barron But Beautiful Stolen Moments

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 7 in c-Sharp (1835)

Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Splendid Horizons (2006)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus (1739)

Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1864)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)

John N. Klohr: Billboard March (1901)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Ricardo Castro: Canto de amor (1896)

Ricardo Castro: Berceuse (1906)

Agustín Barrios: Waltz No. 3 in d (1919)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Music Box Waltz (1949)

Carlos Gardel: Por una cabeza (1935)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue à la gigue 'Jig' (1717)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 15 in D (1782)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from String Quartet No. 4 (1800)

Edward Ward: Phantom of the Opera: Piano Concerto (1943)

Ricardo Castro: Piano Concerto in a (1887)

Lalo Schifrin: Mission Impossible: Suite (1966)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande: Prélude (1898)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 7 in D (1773)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 (1825)

Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite (1900)

Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat (1834)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 8 in D (1768)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of Saari (1897)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)

Sir Granville Bantock: The Sea Reivers (1920)

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Amy Beach: Finale from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921)

Lev Aronson: Hasidic Dance (1950)

Jacques Ibert: Divertissement (1930)

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1879)

Stephen Griebling: Queensmere: December 1964 (1987)

Franz Waxman: Sorry, Wrong Number: Passacaglia (1948)

Giovanni Bolzoni: Minuetto (1880)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Andaluza' (1900)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant Pas de deux (1841)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fairies' March (1842)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Richard Strauss: Burleske (1886)

Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)

Brian Dykstra: Caffeinated Rag (2001)

Richard Strauss: On the Roman Campagna from 'Aus Italien' (1886)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

Karl Goldmark: Violin Concerto in a (1877)

20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory – A Farewell to Retiring BW Faculty Member George Pope

George Pope, flute; Baldwin Wallace Faculty & Students

Aaron Copland (1900-1990): As It Fell Upon a Day (1923) for soprano, flute & clarinet

Franz Doppler (1821-1883) and Karl Doppler (1825-1900): Valse di Bravura Op 33 for two flutes & piano

Maurice Ravel (I1875-1937): Sheherazade (1903) for soprano, flute & piano

I. Asie

II. La Flute enchantee

III. L’Indifferent

Valerie Coleman (b. 1970): Wish: Sonatine for Flute & Piano (2015)

James Lee III (b. 1975): Images of Cherubim for Flute Ensemble (2022)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for Solo Flute (1718)

Sergei Prokofiev: Flute Sonata in D (1943)

Kalevi Aho: Solo III (1991)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Henryk Wieniawski: Prayer from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1852)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)

Astor Piazzolla: Melodía in a 'Canto de Octubre' (1955)

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 (1895)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Dove (1927)

John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)

David Del Tredici: Farewell (2012)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 in b-Flat (1831)