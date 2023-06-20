© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 06-21-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published June 20, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Drop Of Dusk

      La Boeuf Brothers Hush  Susie Song

      Herbie Hancock    The Piano   On Green Dolphin Street

      Bobby Hutcherson  Components  Tranquility

      Wayne Shorter     Adam's Apple      502 Blues (Drinkin' And Drivin')

      Herbie Hancock    The River-The Joni Letters    Both Sides Now

      Clark Gibson      Counterclock      Oatts is Back

      Karla Harris      Moon to Gold      Baltimore Oriole

      Cedar Walton      The Latin Tinge   Latino Blue

      Steve Turre Very Thought of You     Yardbird Suite

      Steve Kaldestad   Live at Frankie's Jazz Club   Bolivia [Live]

      Jaki Byard  Family Man  John Arthur

      Paul Desmond      Easy Living I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face

      Nicole Glover     Strange Lands     Notturno

      Lee Morgan  The Procrastinator     Rio

      Soul Message Band Soul Message      Matador

      Mike Hall   I Hope to My Never      I Hope To My Never

      David Murray      Special Quartet   La Tina Lee

      Gerry Mulligan    Concert Jazz Band You Took Advantage of Me

      Ryan Kisor  On the One  Groovin'

      Wycliffe Gordon   Cone's Coup Just Friends

      Billie Holiday    Solitude    Blue Moon

      Jackie McLean     Bluesnik    Blues Function

      Art Pepper  The Way it Was    All the Things You Are

      Birmingham Seven  Just Passin' Through    Ava's Dance

      Kerry Strayer     Jeru Blue   Jeru Blue

      Woody Shaw  In the Beginning  Baloo Baloo

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Sarah Vaughn      Send in the Clowns      All The Things You Are

      Hank Mobley Roll Call   Take Your Pick

      Michael Dease     Grace Blues on the Corner

      Don Grolnick      Nighttown   Heart Of Darkness

      Orrin Evans   The Red Door      Dexter's Tune

      W Muthspeil Where The River Goes    For Django

      Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield     That Moaning Trombone

      Michael Feinberg  Blues Variant     Blues Variant

      Art Blakey Mosiac      Down Under

      Enrico Pieranunzi As Never Before   Many Moons Ago

      Pat Metheny Watercolors Watercolors

      Tynan/Lington Bicoastal Collective  Chapter 2   Wishful Thinking

      Herlin Riley      Cream of the Crecent    Profit Stop

      Lafayette Harris III    Swingin' Up in Harlem   The Nearness of You

      Verve Jazz Ensemble     All In      Dolphin Dance

      Dina DeRose A Walk in the Park      In The Glow Of The Moon

      Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness     A Child Is Born

      Jim Snidero Far Far Away      Search For Peace

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Whatever You Say

      Chet Baker  Once Upon A Summertime  Once Upon A Summertime

      Kenny Davern      Smiles      Summertime

      Christian Tamburr Voyage      Wonderwall (Featuring Dominick Farinacci)

      Dominick Farinacci      Dawn of Goodbye   Moanin'

      Dominick Farinacci      Lovers, Tales and Dances      Vision

      Tim Lin     Empathy     I Wish I Knew

      Shirley Horn      I Love You Paris  Old Country

      Locke/Barron      But Beautiful     Stolen Moments

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 7 in c-Sharp (1835)

Mark O'Connor: Americana Symphony: Splendid Horizons (2006)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus (1739)

Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1864)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)

John N. Klohr: Billboard March (1901)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Ricardo Castro: Canto de amor (1896)

Ricardo Castro: Berceuse (1906)

Agustín Barrios: Waltz No. 3 in d (1919)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Music Box Waltz (1949)

Carlos Gardel: Por una cabeza (1935)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue à la gigue 'Jig' (1717)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 15 in D (1782)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from String Quartet No. 4 (1800)

Edward Ward: Phantom of the Opera: Piano Concerto (1943)

Ricardo Castro: Piano Concerto in a (1887)

Lalo Schifrin: Mission Impossible: Suite (1966)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande: Prélude (1898)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 7 in D (1773)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 (1825)

Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite (1900)

Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat (1834)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 8 in D (1768)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of Saari (1897)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)

Sir Granville Bantock: The Sea Reivers (1920)

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Amy Beach: Finale from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921)

Lev Aronson: Hasidic Dance (1950)

Jacques Ibert: Divertissement (1930)

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1879)

Stephen Griebling: Queensmere: December 1964 (1987)

Franz Waxman: Sorry, Wrong Number: Passacaglia (1948)

Giovanni Bolzoni: Minuetto (1880)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Andaluza' (1900)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant Pas de deux (1841)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Fairies' March (1842)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Richard Strauss: Burleske (1886)

Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)

Brian Dykstra: Caffeinated Rag (2001)

Richard Strauss: On the Roman Campagna from 'Aus Italien' (1886)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

Karl Goldmark: Violin Concerto in a (1877)

20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory A Farewell to Retiring BW Faculty Member George Pope

George Pope, flute; Baldwin Wallace Faculty & Students

Aaron Copland (1900-1990): As It Fell Upon a Day (1923) for soprano, flute & clarinet

Franz Doppler (1821-1883) and Karl Doppler (1825-1900): Valse di Bravura Op 33 for two flutes & piano

Maurice Ravel (I1875-1937): Sheherazade (1903) for soprano, flute & piano

I. Asie

II. La Flute enchantee

III. L’Indifferent

Valerie Coleman (b. 1970): Wish: Sonatine for Flute & Piano (2015)

James Lee III (b. 1975): Images of Cherubim for Flute Ensemble (2022)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for Solo Flute (1718)

Sergei Prokofiev: Flute Sonata in D (1943)

Kalevi Aho: Solo III (1991)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Henryk Wieniawski: Prayer from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1852)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)

Astor Piazzolla: Melodía in a 'Canto de Octubre' (1955)

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 (1895)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Dove (1927)

John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)

David Del Tredici: Farewell (2012)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 in b-Flat (1831)

