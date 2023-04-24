© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
WCLV Program Guide 04-25-2023

Published April 24, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Art Farmer  Mirage      Mirage

      Marlon Jordan     For You Only      Arad's Dream

      Elio Villafranca  Standing By the Crossroads    Yo Soy Lori Obá

      Johnny Varro      Two Legends Secret Love

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   A Bee Has Two Brains

      Lester Young      Complete Aladdin Sessions     She's Funny That Way

      Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls Like Vibes     Adelaide

      Roy Eldridge      the Nifty Cat     The Nifty Cat

      Joe Henderson     Double Rainbows   Portrait In Black And White

      Rene Marie  How Can I Keep From Singing   Afro Blue

      Rodney Whitaker   Children of the Night   (Queen) Roz

      Kenny Davern      One StepTo Chicago      Indiana

      Vic Dickenson/Joe Thomas      Mainstream  Blues for Baby

      Michael Dease     Next Best Step    Tiktaalik

      Jeremy Manasia    Butcher Block Ballet    House Rules

      One For All The Long Haul     Echoes in the Night

      John Hicks  A Piece for My Peace    So in Love

      Kenny Dorham      Whistle Stop      Buffalo

      Pat Martino The Maker   You're Welcome To A Prayer

      Greg Tardy  Sufficient Grace  A Tree and Its Fruit

      Grant Green       Solid Solid

      Bill Frisell      Four  Monroe

      Cassandra Wilson  She Who Weeps     She Who Weeps

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     And Now The Queen

      Ed Saindon  Key Play    Sao Paulo

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Steven Bernstein  Popular Culture   Flirtibird

      Mike LeDonne      Heavy Hitters     Silverdust

      Wayne Shorter     Night Dreamer     Armageddon

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Lullaby In D

      Miles Davis Sketches of Spain Solea

      Zoot Sims   For Lady Day      You Go To My Head

      Chet Baker  Blues for A Reason      If You Could See Me Now

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Ghost Song  Moon Song

      Thelonious Monk   Thelonious in Action    Coming On The Hudson

      Horace Silver     Silver's Serenade The Dragon Lady

      Don Rendell Shades of Blue    Just Blue

      Marcus Roberts    The Truth is Spoken Here      The Governor

      Veronica Swift    Confession  I Hope She Makes You Happy

      Lafayette Harris  Swingin' Up in Harlem   Teach Me Tonight

      Dave Stryker      Prime Mac

      Nadje Noordhuis   Full Circle Entwine

      Keith Jarrett     My Foolish Heart  Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry

      Booker Ervin      Structurally Sound      Berkshire Blues [Remastered]

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Lamplight

      Paul Nedzela      Introducing Paul Nedzela      Lisa

      John Patton Boogaloo    B & J (Two Sisters)

      Fred Hersch/E Spalding  Alive at the Village Vangurd  Girl Talk

      Emmet Cohen Master Legacy Series Vol 1    Hard Times

      Marques Carroll   Foundations Sunset

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Nostalgia In Times Square

      Bobby Hutcherson  Patterns    Effi

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Patience: Overture (1881)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship (1888)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz (1897)

Nicolas Chédeville: Allegro from Flute Sonata 'Il pastor fido' (1737)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C (1773)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Danza rustica (1923)

W. Paris Chambers: March 'Chicago Tribune' (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1883)

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)

Stephen Paulus: Prairie Songs: The Old Church (2001)

Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021)

Brian Dykstra: Umgawa Rag (1997)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Harry Warren: 42nd Street: 42nd Street (1933)

Johann Ernst Altenburg: Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani (1770)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite (1691)

Fela Sowande: Nostalgia from 'African Suite' (1955)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2 (1906)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 4 (1832)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)

Justin Holland: Sweet Memories of Thee (1871)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio (1812)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)

Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: March (1809)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse (1881)

Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)

Louis Antoine Dornel: Oboe Sonata (1723)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C (1921)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

Florence Price: Piano Quintet (1930)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1823)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite (1907)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Nino Rota: La Dolce Vita: Main theme (1960)

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: A Renaissance Timepiece (1996)

Luigi Boccherini: Quintettino in C 'Night Music of the Streets of Madrid' (1780)

Luigi Cherubini: Concert Overture in G (1815)

Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 1 for Strings (1870)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 in A (1774)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto (1627)

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: Children's Scene (1903)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Guard (1875)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'My Heart is Inditing' (1727)

Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose (1794)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 79 in F (1783)

Sir Arnold Bax: Malta, G.C.: Finale (1942)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)

William Croft: Coronation Anthem 'The Lord is a Sun and a Shield' (1714)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Sull'aria ... che soave zeffiretto (1786)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d (1782)

Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)

Gabriel Fauré: Fantaisie (1898)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic March (1891)

Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Alexander Scriabin: Mazurka in E (1889)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture (1841)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Nino Rota: Casanova: Circus Waltz (1971)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Zoltán Kodály: Summer Evening (1906)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 in g 'Hen' (1785)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in a (1728)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)

Franz Liszt: Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman' (1872)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante favori (1803)

Joseph Joachim: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d 'Hungarian' (1861)

Johann Samuel Schröter: Piano Concerto in C (1780)

Maurice Ravel: Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Romanza from Symphony No. 5 (1943)

Claude Debussy: Beau soir (1878)

Franz Schubert: Der Entfernten (1816)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman (1915)

