WCLV Program Guide 04-25-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Art Farmer Mirage Mirage

Marlon Jordan For You Only Arad's Dream

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads Yo Soy Lori Obá

Johnny Varro Two Legends Secret Love

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing A Bee Has Two Brains

Lester Young Complete Aladdin Sessions She's Funny That Way

Eddie Costa Guys and Dolls Like Vibes Adelaide

Roy Eldridge the Nifty Cat The Nifty Cat

Joe Henderson Double Rainbows Portrait In Black And White

Rene Marie How Can I Keep From Singing Afro Blue

Rodney Whitaker Children of the Night (Queen) Roz

Kenny Davern One StepTo Chicago Indiana

Vic Dickenson/Joe Thomas Mainstream Blues for Baby

Michael Dease Next Best Step Tiktaalik

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet House Rules

One For All The Long Haul Echoes in the Night

John Hicks A Piece for My Peace So in Love

Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Buffalo

Pat Martino The Maker You're Welcome To A Prayer

Greg Tardy Sufficient Grace A Tree and Its Fruit

Grant Green Solid Solid

Bill Frisell Four Monroe

Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power And Now The Queen

Ed Saindon Key Play Sao Paulo

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Steven Bernstein Popular Culture Flirtibird

Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters Silverdust

Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer Armageddon

Ben Wolfe Unjust Lullaby In D

Miles Davis Sketches of Spain Solea

Zoot Sims For Lady Day You Go To My Head

Chet Baker Blues for A Reason If You Could See Me Now

Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song

Thelonious Monk Thelonious in Action Coming On The Hudson

Horace Silver Silver's Serenade The Dragon Lady

Don Rendell Shades of Blue Just Blue

Marcus Roberts The Truth is Spoken Here The Governor

Veronica Swift Confession I Hope She Makes You Happy

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Teach Me Tonight

Dave Stryker Prime Mac

Nadje Noordhuis Full Circle Entwine

Keith Jarrett My Foolish Heart Guess I'll Hang My Tears Out To Dry

Booker Ervin Structurally Sound Berkshire Blues [Remastered]

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Lamplight

Paul Nedzela Introducing Paul Nedzela Lisa

John Patton Boogaloo B & J (Two Sisters)

Fred Hersch/E Spalding Alive at the Village Vangurd Girl Talk

Emmet Cohen Master Legacy Series Vol 1 Hard Times

Marques Carroll Foundations Sunset

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Nostalgia In Times Square

Bobby Hutcherson Patterns Effi

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Patience: Overture (1881)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship (1888)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Kitty Waltz (1897)

Nicolas Chédeville: Allegro from Flute Sonata 'Il pastor fido' (1737)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C (1773)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Danza rustica (1923)

W. Paris Chambers: March 'Chicago Tribune' (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1883)

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)

Stephen Paulus: Prairie Songs: The Old Church (2001)

Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021)

Brian Dykstra: Umgawa Rag (1997)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Harry Warren: 42nd Street: 42nd Street (1933)

Johann Ernst Altenburg: Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani (1770)

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite (1691)

Fela Sowande: Nostalgia from 'African Suite' (1955)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2 (1906)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 4 (1832)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)

Justin Holland: Sweet Memories of Thee (1871)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio (1812)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)

Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: March (1809)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse (1881)

Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)

Louis Antoine Dornel: Oboe Sonata (1723)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C (1921)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

Florence Price: Piano Quintet (1930)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1823)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite (1907)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Nino Rota: La Dolce Vita: Main theme (1960)

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: A Renaissance Timepiece (1996)

Luigi Boccherini: Quintettino in C 'Night Music of the Streets of Madrid' (1780)

Luigi Cherubini: Concert Overture in G (1815)

Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 1 for Strings (1870)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 in A (1774)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto (1627)

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: Children's Scene (1903)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Guard (1875)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'My Heart is Inditing' (1727)

Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose (1794)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 79 in F (1783)

Sir Arnold Bax: Malta, G.C.: Finale (1942)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)

William Croft: Coronation Anthem 'The Lord is a Sun and a Shield' (1714)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Sull'aria ... che soave zeffiretto (1786)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d (1782)

Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)

Gabriel Fauré: Fantaisie (1898)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic March (1891)

Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Alexander Scriabin: Mazurka in E (1889)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture (1841)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Nino Rota: Casanova: Circus Waltz (1971)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Zoltán Kodály: Summer Evening (1906)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 in g 'Hen' (1785)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in a (1728)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)

Franz Liszt: Ballade from 'The Flying Dutchman' (1872)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante favori (1803)

Joseph Joachim: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d 'Hungarian' (1861)

Johann Samuel Schröter: Piano Concerto in C (1780)

Maurice Ravel: Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Romanza from Symphony No. 5 (1943)

Claude Debussy: Beau soir (1878)

Franz Schubert: Der Entfernten (1816)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman (1915)