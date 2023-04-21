WCLV Program Guide 04-23-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, Locke Bop
Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Silverdust
3-D Jazz Trio, 9 to 5, I Only Have Eyes for You
Jason Keiser, Shaw’s Groove, The Moontrane
Woody Shaw, Woody Plays Woody, Rahsaan’s Run
Josh Lawrence, And that Too, Nefertiti
Jackie Ryan, Recuerdos de mi Madre, Perfidia
Gregory Tardy, Sufficient Grace, Nick Hoot
Nightcrawlers, Get Ready, Tough at the Top
Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, The Surprise of Being, Marking Time
Composers Collective, The Toronto Project, Spadina
Airmen of Note, Out of the Clouds, Wellspring
Arturo O’Farrill, Legacies, Dolphin Dance
Jane Bunnett, Playing With Fire, Sierra
Chembo Corniel, Artists, Musicians and Poets, Pa’la Ocha Tambo
Alex Weitz, Rule of Thirds, Convent Court
Emmet Cohen, Uptown in Orbit, Distant Hallow
MEB (Miles Electric Band), That You Not Dare to Forget, Mellow Kisses
London Brew, London Brew, Miles Chases New Voodoo
Miles Davis, That’s What Happened, Time After Time
Brendan Lanighan, A Little Optimism, Frank-ly
Nick Green, Green on the Scene, The Song is You
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis Don't Be Cruel
Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Ain't No Mountain High Enough
Mulgrew Miller, Ira Coleman, Marvin "Smitty" Smith Landmarks Portrait of a Mountain
Maceo Parker, NDR German Big Bang Soul Classics One In a Million
Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Cannonball Plays Zawinul Money In the Pocket
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley The Masquerade Is Over
Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Larry Goldings Cannon Re-Loaded Inside Straight
Jimmy McGriff, David Newman, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team T'aint Nobody's Business If I do
Jimmy McGriff, David Newman, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown T'aint Nobody's Business If I do
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee
Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Davis Twilight World Close Enough for Love
Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight The Shadow of Your Smilee
Randy Breck, David Samuels, Brian Dunne, Ron Jenkins, Mike Ricchiuti, David Charles, Chuck Loeb Jazz For Couch Potatoes Suicide Is Painless
Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 This Can't Be Love
Night Train Jimmy & Wes The Dynamic Duo Jimmy Forrest
Etta James, Cedar Walton, Sutdio Orchestra Blue Gardenia This Bitter Earth
Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Smokin' at the Half Night Unit 7
Herbie Hancock The Piano On Green Dolphin Street
Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins Takin' Off Driftin'
Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses A Child Is Born
Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic
Cyrus Chestnut, Christian McBride, Lewis Nash, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, James Carter Soul Food Brother Hawky Hawk
Jimmy McGriff, David Newmna, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team McGriffin'
Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Mood Indigo
Lainie Kazan, David Benoit, Studio Orchestra In the Groove Do It Again
Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun
Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petrucciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo Sweet Georgia Brown
Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reauben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Way Down Yonder in New Orleans
Take 6, Marcus Miller Beautiful World People Get Ready
David Sanborn, Marcus Miller, Jack DeJohnette, Mulgrew Miller Another Hand Another Hand
Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Honeydripper
Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Let's Do It
Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Band Call
Take 6 Beautiful World Love's in Need of Love
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Funérailles (1852)
Thomas Tallis: Videte miraculum (1555)
Thomas Tallis: Tunes for Archbishop Parker's Psalter (1567)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Buccinate in neomenia tuba (publ.1615)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Love in Springtime - When the seasons change, tunes both secular and sacred put us in an amorous mood
GLENN MILLER: In the mood Zach Frame (Wurlitzer/Organ Piper Pizza, Greenfield, WI)
DON GIBSON: I can’t stop loving you Jonas Nordwall (Wurlitzer/Tivoli Theater, Chattanooga, TN).
EINAR AARON SWAN: When your lover has gone –Mark Herman.
BURTON LANE: Says my heart David Gray (Wurlitzer/Alabama Theater, Birmingham, AL)
GEOFFREY WILCKEN: The love amazing, Op. 74, no. 1 Jan Kraybill (1978 Schantz/Grace Cathedral, Topeka, KS)
FREDERICK LOEWE: My Fair Lady Medley –Tom Hazleton (Wurlitzer/Senate Theater, Detroit, MI)
RICHARD STRAUSS (trans. Parkins): Salome’s Dance, fr Salome Robert Parkins (1932 Aeolian/Duke University Chapel, Durham, NC)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music of Creation - As we continue to celebrate Eastertide, and the renewal of life, we’ll enjoy sacred choral and organ music celebrating creation and the emerging spring season. Join Peter DuBois for this program of new life
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)
Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)
Francesco Geminiani: The Enchanted Forest (1755)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca (1740)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1: Gavotte (1723)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance (1936)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Masks (1936)
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Suite (1944)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4 in D (1775)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Sarabande (1953)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Claude Debussy, arr. Hubert Mouton: Reverie Minnesota Orchestra; Eiji Oue, conductor
Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G Major, Op. 11, No. 1 Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN
Piano Puzzler 20th Anniversary Memories Bruce Adolphe, piano; Fred Child, host Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
Aaron Copland: Quiet City Robert Walters, English horn; Kevin Cobb, trumpet; Colorado College Summer Music Festival Orchestra; Scott Yoo, conductor Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado College, Colorado Springs, CO
Alexander Scriabin: Two Etudes: C-sharp minor, F-sharp minor Garrick Ohlsson, piano
Jessie Montgomery: Strum Catalyst Quartet Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY
Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in C Sharp Minor, Op. 50, No. 3 (encore) Garrick Ohlsson, piano 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York, NY
Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings in C Major, Op. 48 East Coast Chamber Orchestra Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR
14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Pekka Kuusisto, violin
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72
Bryce Dessner: Violin Concerto
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-flat D 485
Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade in C Major for Strings—Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, John Adams, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Josefina Maldonado, mezzo-soprano; Davóne Tines, bass-baritone; Daniel Bubeck, countertenor; Brian Cummings, countertenor; Nathan Medley, countertenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 11/19/2022.
John Adams: El Niño (oratorio for solo voices & orchestra)
18:15 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen
Valerie Coleman: Red Clay & Mississippi Delta—Imani Winds
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn—Gateways Orchestra; Anthony Parnther, conductor
Florence Price: Symphony No. 3—Gateways Orchestra; Anthony Parnther, conductor
19:15 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Eric Fenby: Overture 'Rossini on Ilkla Moor' (1938)
Frederick Delius: Florida Suite (1887)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 14 (1886)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Fredric Lissauer: Piano Sonata Op. 38 “Daydreams of Manhattan” (2003) Amy Tarantino, piano
Fredric Lissauer: String Quartet No. 2 Op. 25 “From an Earthen Cathedral” (1994) Cavani String Quartet
Matthew Saunders: And I Live with the Fiction That I Never Get Mad Loren Reash-Henz, baritone; Benjamin Malkevitch, piano
Ryan Ramer: Piano Trio No. 1 Almeda Trio
Nikola Resanovich: The Golden Canon Solaris Wind Quintet
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Diversifying the Department of State: A Convsersation with Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time Ago (1950)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)
Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)
Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)
Fritz Kreisler: Berceuse Romantique (1916)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque (1893)
Traditional: A la claire fontaine
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)