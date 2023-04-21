WCLV Program Guide 04-23-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, Locke Bop

Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Silverdust

3-D Jazz Trio, 9 to 5, I Only Have Eyes for You

Jason Keiser, Shaw’s Groove, The Moontrane

Woody Shaw, Woody Plays Woody, Rahsaan’s Run

Josh Lawrence, And that Too, Nefertiti

Jackie Ryan, Recuerdos de mi Madre, Perfidia

Gregory Tardy, Sufficient Grace, Nick Hoot

Nightcrawlers, Get Ready, Tough at the Top

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, The Surprise of Being, Marking Time

Composers Collective, The Toronto Project, Spadina

Airmen of Note, Out of the Clouds, Wellspring

Arturo O’Farrill, Legacies, Dolphin Dance

Jane Bunnett, Playing With Fire, Sierra

Chembo Corniel, Artists, Musicians and Poets, Pa’la Ocha Tambo

Alex Weitz, Rule of Thirds, Convent Court

Emmet Cohen, Uptown in Orbit, Distant Hallow

MEB (Miles Electric Band), That You Not Dare to Forget, Mellow Kisses

London Brew, London Brew, Miles Chases New Voodoo

Miles Davis, That’s What Happened, Time After Time

Brendan Lanighan, A Little Optimism, Frank-ly

Nick Green, Green on the Scene, The Song is You

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis Don't Be Cruel

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Ain't No Mountain High Enough

Mulgrew Miller, Ira Coleman, Marvin "Smitty" Smith Landmarks Portrait of a Mountain

Maceo Parker, NDR German Big Bang Soul Classics One In a Million

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Cannonball Plays Zawinul Money In the Pocket

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley The Masquerade Is Over

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd, Larry Goldings Cannon Re-Loaded Inside Straight

Jimmy McGriff, David Newman, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team T'aint Nobody's Business If I do

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee

Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn Davis Twilight World Close Enough for Love

Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight The Shadow of Your Smilee

Randy Breck, David Samuels, Brian Dunne, Ron Jenkins, Mike Ricchiuti, David Charles, Chuck Loeb Jazz For Couch Potatoes Suicide Is Painless

Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 This Can't Be Love

Night Train Jimmy & Wes The Dynamic Duo Jimmy Forrest

Etta James, Cedar Walton, Sutdio Orchestra Blue Gardenia This Bitter Earth

Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Smokin' at the Half Night Unit 7

Herbie Hancock The Piano On Green Dolphin Street

Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins Takin' Off Driftin'

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses A Child Is Born

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

Cyrus Chestnut, Christian McBride, Lewis Nash, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, James Carter Soul Food Brother Hawky Hawk

Jimmy McGriff, David Newmna, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team McGriffin'

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Mood Indigo

Lainie Kazan, David Benoit, Studio Orchestra In the Groove Do It Again

Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun

Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petrucciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo Sweet Georgia Brown

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reauben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Way Down Yonder in New Orleans

Take 6, Marcus Miller Beautiful World People Get Ready

David Sanborn, Marcus Miller, Jack DeJohnette, Mulgrew Miller Another Hand Another Hand

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Honeydripper

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Let's Do It

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Band Call

Take 6 Beautiful World Love's in Need of Love

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Funérailles (1852)

Thomas Tallis: Videte miraculum (1555)

Thomas Tallis: Tunes for Archbishop Parker's Psalter (1567)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Buccinate in neomenia tuba (publ.1615)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Love in Springtime - When the seasons change, tunes both secular and sacred put us in an amorous mood

GLENN MILLER: In the mood Zach Frame (Wurlitzer/Organ Piper Pizza, Greenfield, WI)

DON GIBSON: I can’t stop loving you Jonas Nordwall (Wurlitzer/Tivoli Theater, Chattanooga, TN).

EINAR AARON SWAN: When your lover has gone –Mark Herman.

BURTON LANE: Says my heart David Gray (Wurlitzer/Alabama Theater, Birmingham, AL)

GEOFFREY WILCKEN: The love amazing, Op. 74, no. 1 Jan Kraybill (1978 Schantz/Grace Cathedral, Topeka, KS)

FREDERICK LOEWE: My Fair Lady Medley –Tom Hazleton (Wurlitzer/Senate Theater, Detroit, MI)

RICHARD STRAUSS (trans. Parkins): Salome’s Dance, fr Salome Robert Parkins (1932 Aeolian/Duke University Chapel, Durham, NC)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music of Creation - As we continue to celebrate Eastertide, and the renewal of life, we’ll enjoy sacred choral and organ music celebrating creation and the emerging spring season. Join Peter DuBois for this program of new life

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)

Francesco Geminiani: The Enchanted Forest (1755)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca (1740)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1: Gavotte (1723)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance (1936)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Masks (1936)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Suite (1944)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 4 in D (1775)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Sarabande (1953)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy, arr. Hubert Mouton: Reverie Minnesota Orchestra; Eiji Oue, conductor

Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G Major, Op. 11, No. 1 Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Piano Puzzler 20th Anniversary Memories Bruce Adolphe, piano; Fred Child, host Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Aaron Copland: Quiet City Robert Walters, English horn; Kevin Cobb, trumpet; Colorado College Summer Music Festival Orchestra; Scott Yoo, conductor Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado College, Colorado Springs, CO

Alexander Scriabin: Two Etudes: C-sharp minor, F-sharp minor Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Jessie Montgomery: Strum Catalyst Quartet Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in C Sharp Minor, Op. 50, No. 3 (encore) Garrick Ohlsson, piano 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York, NY

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings in C Major, Op. 48 East Coast Chamber Orchestra Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Pekka Kuusisto, violin

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72

Bryce Dessner: Violin Concerto

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-flat D 485

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade in C Major for Strings—Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, John Adams, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Josefina Maldonado, mezzo-soprano; Davóne Tines, bass-baritone; Daniel Bubeck, countertenor; Brian Cummings, countertenor; Nathan Medley, countertenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 11/19/2022.

John Adams: El Niño (oratorio for solo voices & orchestra)

18:15 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen

Valerie Coleman: Red Clay & Mississippi Delta—Imani Winds

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn—Gateways Orchestra; Anthony Parnther, conductor

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3—Gateways Orchestra; Anthony Parnther, conductor

19:15 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Eric Fenby: Overture 'Rossini on Ilkla Moor' (1938)

Frederick Delius: Florida Suite (1887)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 14 (1886)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Fredric Lissauer: Piano Sonata Op. 38 “Daydreams of Manhattan” (2003) Amy Tarantino, piano

Fredric Lissauer: String Quartet No. 2 Op. 25 “From an Earthen Cathedral” (1994) Cavani String Quartet

Matthew Saunders: And I Live with the Fiction That I Never Get Mad Loren Reash-Henz, baritone; Benjamin Malkevitch, piano

Ryan Ramer: Piano Trio No. 1 Almeda Trio

Nikola Resanovich: The Golden Canon Solaris Wind Quintet

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Diversifying the Department of State: A Convsersation with Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time Ago (1950)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)

Fritz Kreisler: Berceuse Romantique (1916)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque (1893)

Traditional: A la claire fontaine

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)