© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-21-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 20, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bobo Stenson      Sphere      The red flower

      Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy     There'll Be Other Times

      Dexter Gordon     A Swingin' Affair Don't Explain (stereo)

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Melusine     La route Enchantee

      Dave Young  2 By 2-Vol 1       Is That So

      Booker Ervin      The Song Book     Come Sunday

      Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Composure

      Wayne Shorter     The Soothsayer    The Big Push

      Miles Davis Workin'     It Never Entered My Mind

      Herb Ellis  Nothing But the Blues   Blues For Janet

      Woody Shaw  Imagination Dat Dere

      Larry Goldings    Big Stuff   Big Stuff

      Tommy Flanagan    Sunset and the Mockingbird    The Balanced Scales-The Cupbearers

      Doug Lawrence     Soul Carnival     Tommie And Tilly

      Florian Hoefner   Desert Bloom      Shelter

      Adam Rogers Sight The Moontrane

      Alan Broadbent    Personal Standards      Song Of Home

      Abdullah Ibrahim  Water from an Ancient Well    Manenberg Revisited

      Johnny Griffin    Dance of Passion  Dance of Passion

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      The Corridor

      George Cables     Icons and Influences    The Duke

      Karla Harris      Moon to Gold      When Sunny Gets Blue

      George Colligan  King's Dream      Liam's Lament

      Gregory Tardy     Sufficient Grace  Sufficient Grace

      Rodney Whitaker   Oasis Puppets

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Stan Getz   The Steamer Blues For Mary Jane

      Kenny Drew  Undercurrent      FunkCosity

      Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit   Venus de Milo

      Derek Gardner     Pan Africa  Blues for the Diaspora

      Marc Copland      Haunted Heart and Other Ballads     Crescent

      Montgomery Brothers     Montgomery Brothers     Jeannine

      Bobby Hutcherson  Cruisin' the Bird All Or Nothing At All

      Count Basie One More Time     Jessica's Day

      David Murray      Special Quartet   La Tina Lee

      James Brandon Lewis     MSM-Live    Of First Importance

      Gilbert Castellanos     Esperame En El Cielo    Big P

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet? Green Jeans

      Bill Evans  Quintessence      Second Time Around

      Joe Cohn    Shared Contemplations   I've Got a Right to Sing the Blues

      Nick Brignola     Flight of the Eagle     Diz

      Ella Fitzgerald & Oscar Peterson    Ella and Oscar    Mean to Me

      Roger Kellaway    I Was There That's All

      Snorre Kirk Goin' Up    Going Up

      Percy Heath A Love Song Century Rag

      Matthew Fries     Lost Times  June Blues

      Carl Allen  The Pursuer A Difference of Opinion

      Mike Treni  Pop Culture Blues Minor Blues

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Idle Moments

      King Curtis Soul Meeting      Willow Weep for Me

      Jackie McLean     A Fickle Sonance Subdued

      Nancy Wilson      But Beautiful     But Beautiful

      Sonny Stitt  A Bit of Stitt   After the Late Late Show

      Stefon Harris     Black Action Figure     After the Day Is Done

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)

George Gershwin: Impromptu in Two Keys (1924)

Carl Maria von Weber: Polonaise brillante (1819)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' (1925)

Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)

Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 3 in a (1949)

Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' (1874)

Jean-Féry Rebel: La Fidelle (1700)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)

Sir Granville Bantock: The Sea Reivers (1920)

Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)

Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico' (1867)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 7 'Razumovsky No. 1' (1806)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Rebecca Clarke: Viola Sonata (1921)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings in g (1727)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Barcarolle (1897)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F (1833)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)

Sir Edward Elgar: Polonia (1915)

Anton Stamitz: Rondeau from Concerto for 2 Flutes (1785)

Dmitri Klebanov: String Quartet No. 4 (1946)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Joseph Eybler: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1789)

Darius Milhaud: La Cheminée du roi René (1939)

Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792)

'PDQ Bach': Concerto for 2 Pianos vs. Orchestra: Presto changio

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1860)

John Philip Sousa: The American Maid: Overture (1909)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)

Frédéric Chopin: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

Alberto Hemsi: Canzone from 'Coplas Sefardies' (1945)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 12th tone (1597)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula (1849)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d (1782)

Nino Rota: Casanova: Circus Waltz (1971)

Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Aram Khachaturian: Flute Concerto (1940)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-Flat (1784)

Francis Poulenc: Les biches (1924)

Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)

Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999)

David Baker: Blues from Cello Sonata (1973)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Symphony in F-Sharp (1952)

Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody (1907)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Jules Massenet: La Vierge: The Last Sleep of the Virgin (1880)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 (1854)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet (1864)

Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut cervus (1584)

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)

Arts & Culture