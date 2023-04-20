WCLV Program Guide 04-21-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Bobo Stenson Sphere The red flower
Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy There'll Be Other Times
Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair Don't Explain (stereo)
Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine La route Enchantee
Dave Young 2 By 2-Vol 1 Is That So
Booker Ervin The Song Book Come Sunday
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Composure
Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer The Big Push
Miles Davis Workin' It Never Entered My Mind
Herb Ellis Nothing But the Blues Blues For Janet
Woody Shaw Imagination Dat Dere
Larry Goldings Big Stuff Big Stuff
Tommy Flanagan Sunset and the Mockingbird The Balanced Scales-The Cupbearers
Doug Lawrence Soul Carnival Tommie And Tilly
Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter
Adam Rogers Sight The Moontrane
Alan Broadbent Personal Standards Song Of Home
Abdullah Ibrahim Water from an Ancient Well Manenberg Revisited
Johnny Griffin Dance of Passion Dance of Passion
Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor
George Cables Icons and Influences The Duke
Karla Harris Moon to Gold When Sunny Gets Blue
George Colligan King's Dream Liam's Lament
Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace Sufficient Grace
Rodney Whitaker Oasis Puppets
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Stan Getz The Steamer Blues For Mary Jane
Kenny Drew Undercurrent FunkCosity
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo
Derek Gardner Pan Africa Blues for the Diaspora
Marc Copland Haunted Heart and Other Ballads Crescent
Montgomery Brothers Montgomery Brothers Jeannine
Bobby Hutcherson Cruisin' the Bird All Or Nothing At All
Count Basie One More Time Jessica's Day
David Murray Special Quartet La Tina Lee
James Brandon Lewis MSM-Live Of First Importance
Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Big P
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Green Jeans
Bill Evans Quintessence Second Time Around
Joe Cohn Shared Contemplations I've Got a Right to Sing the Blues
Nick Brignola Flight of the Eagle Diz
Ella Fitzgerald & Oscar Peterson Ella and Oscar Mean to Me
Roger Kellaway I Was There That's All
Snorre Kirk Goin' Up Going Up
Percy Heath A Love Song Century Rag
Matthew Fries Lost Times June Blues
Carl Allen The Pursuer A Difference of Opinion
Mike Treni Pop Culture Blues Minor Blues
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Idle Moments
King Curtis Soul Meeting Willow Weep for Me
Jackie McLean A Fickle Sonance Subdued
Nancy Wilson But Beautiful But Beautiful
Sonny Stitt A Bit of Stitt After the Late Late Show
Stefon Harris Black Action Figure After the Day Is Done
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)
George Gershwin: Impromptu in Two Keys (1924)
Carl Maria von Weber: Polonaise brillante (1819)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' (1925)
Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)
Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 3 in a (1949)
Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' (1874)
Jean-Féry Rebel: La Fidelle (1700)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)
Sir Granville Bantock: The Sea Reivers (1920)
Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)
Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico' (1867)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 7 'Razumovsky No. 1' (1806)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)
Rebecca Clarke: Viola Sonata (1921)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings in g (1727)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Barcarolle (1897)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F (1833)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)
Sir Edward Elgar: Polonia (1915)
Anton Stamitz: Rondeau from Concerto for 2 Flutes (1785)
Dmitri Klebanov: String Quartet No. 4 (1946)
Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Joseph Eybler: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1789)
Darius Milhaud: La Cheminée du roi René (1939)
Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792)
'PDQ Bach': Concerto for 2 Pianos vs. Orchestra: Presto changio
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1860)
John Philip Sousa: The American Maid: Overture (1909)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)
Frédéric Chopin: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)
Alberto Hemsi: Canzone from 'Coplas Sefardies' (1945)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 12th tone (1597)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula (1849)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d (1782)
Nino Rota: Casanova: Circus Waltz (1971)
Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)
Aram Khachaturian: Flute Concerto (1940)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-Flat (1784)
Francis Poulenc: Les biches (1924)
Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)
Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999)
David Baker: Blues from Cello Sonata (1973)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Symphony in F-Sharp (1952)
Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody (1907)
Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Jules Massenet: La Vierge: The Last Sleep of the Virgin (1880)
Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 (1854)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet (1864)
Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut cervus (1584)
Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)