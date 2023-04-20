WCLV Program Guide 04-21-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bobo Stenson Sphere The red flower

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy There'll Be Other Times

Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair Don't Explain (stereo)

Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine La route Enchantee

Dave Young 2 By 2-Vol 1 Is That So

Booker Ervin The Song Book Come Sunday

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Composure

Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer The Big Push

Miles Davis Workin' It Never Entered My Mind

Herb Ellis Nothing But the Blues Blues For Janet

Woody Shaw Imagination Dat Dere

Larry Goldings Big Stuff Big Stuff

Tommy Flanagan Sunset and the Mockingbird The Balanced Scales-The Cupbearers

Doug Lawrence Soul Carnival Tommie And Tilly

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter

Adam Rogers Sight The Moontrane

Alan Broadbent Personal Standards Song Of Home

Abdullah Ibrahim Water from an Ancient Well Manenberg Revisited

Johnny Griffin Dance of Passion Dance of Passion

Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor

George Cables Icons and Influences The Duke

Karla Harris Moon to Gold When Sunny Gets Blue

George Colligan King's Dream Liam's Lament

Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace Sufficient Grace

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Puppets

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Stan Getz The Steamer Blues For Mary Jane

Kenny Drew Undercurrent FunkCosity

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo

Derek Gardner Pan Africa Blues for the Diaspora

Marc Copland Haunted Heart and Other Ballads Crescent

Montgomery Brothers Montgomery Brothers Jeannine

Bobby Hutcherson Cruisin' the Bird All Or Nothing At All

Count Basie One More Time Jessica's Day

David Murray Special Quartet La Tina Lee

James Brandon Lewis MSM-Live Of First Importance

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo Big P

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet? Green Jeans

Bill Evans Quintessence Second Time Around

Joe Cohn Shared Contemplations I've Got a Right to Sing the Blues

Nick Brignola Flight of the Eagle Diz

Ella Fitzgerald & Oscar Peterson Ella and Oscar Mean to Me

Roger Kellaway I Was There That's All

Snorre Kirk Goin' Up Going Up

Percy Heath A Love Song Century Rag

Matthew Fries Lost Times June Blues

Carl Allen The Pursuer A Difference of Opinion

Mike Treni Pop Culture Blues Minor Blues

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Idle Moments

King Curtis Soul Meeting Willow Weep for Me

Jackie McLean A Fickle Sonance Subdued

Nancy Wilson But Beautiful But Beautiful

Sonny Stitt A Bit of Stitt After the Late Late Show

Stefon Harris Black Action Figure After the Day Is Done

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)

George Gershwin: Impromptu in Two Keys (1924)

Carl Maria von Weber: Polonaise brillante (1819)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' (1925)

Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)

Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 3 in a (1949)

Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' (1874)

Jean-Féry Rebel: La Fidelle (1700)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)

Sir Granville Bantock: The Sea Reivers (1920)

Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)

Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico' (1867)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 7 'Razumovsky No. 1' (1806)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Rebecca Clarke: Viola Sonata (1921)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings in g (1727)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Barcarolle (1897)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F (1833)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)

Sir Edward Elgar: Polonia (1915)

Anton Stamitz: Rondeau from Concerto for 2 Flutes (1785)

Dmitri Klebanov: String Quartet No. 4 (1946)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Joseph Eybler: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1789)

Darius Milhaud: La Cheminée du roi René (1939)

Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792)

'PDQ Bach': Concerto for 2 Pianos vs. Orchestra: Presto changio

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1860)

John Philip Sousa: The American Maid: Overture (1909)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)

Frédéric Chopin: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

Alberto Hemsi: Canzone from 'Coplas Sefardies' (1945)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 12th tone (1597)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula (1849)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d (1782)

Nino Rota: Casanova: Circus Waltz (1971)

Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Aram Khachaturian: Flute Concerto (1940)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-Flat (1784)

Francis Poulenc: Les biches (1924)

Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)

Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999)

David Baker: Blues from Cello Sonata (1973)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Symphony in F-Sharp (1952)

Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody (1907)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Jules Massenet: La Vierge: The Last Sleep of the Virgin (1880)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 (1854)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet (1864)

Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut cervus (1584)

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)