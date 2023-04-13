5 things to do in NEO: John J. Adams tribute, 'Misery’ and more

A Drummer Gets His Wings: Celebrating the Life of John J. Adams

Celebrate the life and music of Cleveland drummer John J. Adams at the Beachland Ballroom this weekend with the Cleveland Blues Society’s A Drummer Gets His Wings tribute concert. Adams was well known in the Cleveland blues scene, having played with numerous bands and musicians throughout his career as well as drumming for the Cleveland Guardians. Featuring blues players Wallace Coleman, Colin Dussault and Kristine Jackson, the show gets rolling Sunday, April 16, at 4 p.m.



Open house at the Castalia fish hatchery

The Ohio Department of Wildlife holds a free open house at the Castalia fish hatchery where visitors can view various stages of aquatic life. People can also learn about the Blue Hole, the crisp, cold, blue pond like the one which enchanted tourists for decades. Take the plunge Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

In 2019, Ideastream’s Kabir Bhatia visited both the original and the one at the fish hatchery.



Stephen King’s ‘Misery’

Cling to the edge of your seat with a suspenseful thriller from Players Guild Theatre based on Stephen King’s "Misery" The stage adaptation tells the story of a famous writer who is saved by an obsessive fan after a car accident and then held captive in her home. See if he escapes when shows run April 14- April 30 at the Black Box Studio at Kent State University.



‘Unfolding’ at WOLFS Gallery

Experience the “Unfolding” of emotional, figurative sculptures at WOLFS’ newest exhibition, featuring work of American contemporary sculptor and ceramicist Kristen Newell. In her pieces, Newell creates sympathetic figures and embraces the natural cracks and vulnerability of her pieces as part of their beauty. This exhibition opens in Beachwood on Friday, April 14, at 6 p.m., and remains on view until May 27.



The Belairs at Lions Lincoln Theatre

Take a trip back in time to experience the music, atmosphere and culture of the 1950s and ‘60s with the six-piece band the Belairs. Sporting a repertoire of more than 100 songs, the Belairs cover a range of genres, including doo-wop, rockabilly and rock ‘n’ roll. Experience the best of these decades, from the Twist to the Stroll, on Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m., in Massillon.

