5 things to do in NEO: ‘Egyptomania’ at Cleveland Museum of Art, egg hunts at Akron Zoo and more

‘Egyptomania: Fashion’s Conflicted Obsession’

Learn about the influence of Egypt on Western fashion with the Cleveland Museum of Art’s newest exhibit, which explores how European imperialism and archeological expeditions in Egypt led to a recurring interest in ancient Egyptian art and culture, making it a staple design element in fashion. “Egyptomania” displays around 50 objects, juxtaposing contemporary fashion and jewelry with fine and decorative artworks. “Egyptomania” is on view until Jan. 28, 2024, and the focus of the museum’s latest MIX party Friday, April 7, with music from Beauty Slap and DJ Hama starting at 6 p.m.



Egg hunts at the Akron Zoo

Grab your basket and get ready to hunt for Easter eggs this weekend at the Akron Zoo. Attend the Egg-Stra Wild Egg Hunt for children on Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m., where guests of all ages can enjoy holiday crafts and a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. Or, enjoy an adult egg hunt at 6 p.m., with live music by Strums & Drums, a prize raffle, adult beverages and food truck snacks.



‘After the Blast’

Kick off convergence-continuum's 2023 season by seeing a staging of “After the Blast.” Written by Zoe Kazan, the story is set in an alternate universe where humans live underground, and the story follows a couple’s struggle to have a baby in a world where fertility is regulated. This production runs through Saturday, April 22, in Cleveland.



First Friday in Downtown Canton

Don’t miss this month’s First Friday in Downtown Canton, Friday, April 7, themed “The Art of Being Children.” Enjoy entertainment, music, food, art and shopping as well as the artwork of more than 400 5th-8th graders from the city of Canton. Student works are on view at multiple businesses along the art walk, and visitors can vote on their favorite piece at each location. Live entertainment at the Hall of Fame Centennial Plaza starts at 5 p.m.



‘Stark County High School Art Exhibit’

Further appreciate student creativity with the Canton Museum of Art’s “Stark County High School Art Exhibition.” The exhibit is on display through Sunday, April 9, and features more than 100 works by students from around 18 high schools. The awards ceremony is Friday, April 7th, at 5.pm., with college financial awards presented to the first, second and third place winners.

