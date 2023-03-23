5 things to do in NEO: ‘As You Like it,’ burlesque at Beachland Ballroom and more

Great Lakes Theater presents ‘As You Like It’

Enjoy a production of Shakespeare's “As You Like It,” a romantic comedy set in the Forest of Arden that follows the character Rosalind as she seeks refuge from wrongful persecution. The play explores themes of love, self-discovery and identity through a gender-bending courtship between the main characters. The production runs Friday, March 24, through Saturday, April 8, at the Hanna Theatre in Cleveland.



Bella Sin 20th anniversary burlesque show

A premier burlesque experience is in store at Beachland Ballroom and Tavern this weekend with Bella Sin’s 20th anniversary burlesque show. Sin, the “Cleveland Burlesque Queen,” started their career in Denver before moving to Akron and pioneering the revival of burlesque in Northeast Ohio. This red carpet event in Cleveland on Saturday, March 25, at 8:30 p.m., features performances by local and national burlesque and drag icons.



Sammy DeLeon Latin Jazz Sextet in Ohio City

Sammy DeLeon, a skilled timbales player known for his expertise in Latin jazz, salsa and merengue, is considered a leader of Latin music throughout Ohio. He’s collaborated with many famous Latin musicians including Tito Puente and has been leading his own group since 1996. He joins jazz artist Jackie Warren live at Market Garden Brewery in Cleveland, Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m.



‘Birding on Boats: Secrets of Lake Erie Birds’

Hear Jen Brumfield, a naturalist with Cleveland Metroparks, give a talk entitled "Birding on Boats: Secrets of Lake Erie Birds.” Brumfield is passionate about birding, field studies, outdoor education and scientific illustration, and she’s authored several field guides and created more than 100 illustrations for “The Dragonflies and Damselflies of Northeast Ohio.” Her talk at the Massillon Museum is part of its Brown Bag Lunch program Tuesday, March 28, at 12:10 p.m.



Murder mystery dinner party

Put your detective cap on at “Oscar Madness,” a comedic, interactive experience by Get Away with Murder, Inc. The plot follows a scandal at the Oscars involving a hit and run and an assault on live TV. The show begins at 5 p.m., Sunday, March 26, at Spaghetti Warehouse in Akron, where audience members join fashion critic Joan Waters to solve the mystery.