5 things to do in NEO: Flowers in transition, makers pop-up in Canton and more

‘Transitory States’

With Earth Day approaching, enjoy the simple beauty of plants at Bonfoey Gallery’s first exhibit in their spring and summer series, “Transitory States.” The artist, Ardine Nelson, celebrates the aging process and life cycle of plants to highlight the beauty that exists beyond youth. The exhibition is on view at Bonfoey Gallery in Cleveland until April 29.



720 Pop Up Experience at Stark County Home and Garden Show

Pop into the 720 Pop Up Experience at the Canton Hall of Fame Village during the 72nd annual Stark County Home and Garden Show. More than 50 makers, bakers, brewers and growers showcase their products, and attendees can also check out dozens of home and garden exhibitors. Free demo and "Make Your Own" sessions begin at the 720 Camp Creative tent at 12 p.m. The event runs Friday, April 21, 12-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 22, 12-6 p.m.



Ron Shelton public art installation

Art and environmentalism come together with a one-week-only public art project in Riverside Park, Chagrin Falls, made entirely of recycled plastics. This innovative display is a celebration of World Art Day and Earth Day and created in collaboration between Valley Art Center (VAC) and artist Ron Shelton to showcase the beauty of reused materials. The installation is on display until Saturday, April 22, and will be deinstalled, recycled and reappear as part of the VAC's Contemporary Debris show in September.



Missing Falls Brewery Spring Bazaar

Sip and shop at the Spring Bazaar in Akron this weekend. Missing Falls Brewery is hosting 50 local artists and small businesses in their event space to shop from while enjoying your favorite brew. Browse unique and handcrafted items at this free event Saturday, April 22, 12-6 p.m.



The Cleveland Orchestra plays All Mozart

It’s Mozart madness at Severance Music Center this weekend. The Cleveland Orchestra, accompanied by soloist Lucy Crowe and conductor Bernard Labadie, will perform a series of All Mozart songs and symphonies, including the "Jupiter" Symphony. The concert also features the "Overture to La clemenza di Tito," "Masonic Funeral Music" and "Ruhe Sanft from Zaide” Thursday, April 20, through Sunday, April 23.

