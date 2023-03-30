5 things to do in NEO: New art at Massillon Museum, ‘Becoming Dr. Ruth’ and more

‘Finding Identity: Heritage as Inspiration’

View renderings of the Asian American experience with Massillon Museum’s new exhibition, “Finding Identity: Heritage as Inspiration,” featuring artwork by Aimee Lee, Chi Wong and Jordan Wong. The exhibition showcases the varied experiences of Asian Americans as well as the cultural sources of inspiration for these artists beginning on Saturday, April 1, with a public reception at 1 p.m., alongside two other exhibitions that complement the museum's 2023 book selection, “Interior Chinatown” by Charles Yu. The exhibit remains on view until May 21.



‘Becoming Dr. Ruth’

See a unique play about the life of Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer, the famous sex therapist who became a global celebrity after hosting the '80s radio show “Sexually Speaking.” The play shares her life story, from escaping Nazi Germany as a child to being an Israeli sharpshooter to facing challenges as a single mother all before becoming a sex therapist. "Becoming Dr. Ruth” is onstage at Cleveland Play House Saturday, April 1- 23.



Dominick Farinacci & Tri-C JazzFest Academy Spirit of the Groove Ensemble

Enjoy a jazz performance by the Spirit of the Groove, the Tri-C JazzFest mentorship program for high school students. The program, led by director Dominick Farinacci, provides students with in-classroom study and on-the-band-stand experience as well as opportunities to learn from and work with visiting national guest artists. Hear them together as an ensemble Sunday, April 2, 7 p.m., at the BOP STOP in Cleveland.



‘Enys Men’ screening at the Nightlight

If you’re looking to be scared, catch a screening of “Enys Men,” a 2022 experimental folk horror flick shot on 16mm film. The plot revolves around a wildlife volunteer on an uninhabited island off the British coast who descends into madness, creating a terrifying and provoking experience for the viewer. Independent theater, the Nightlight, is screening “Enys Men,” March 31 through April 6, in Akron.



'ReIMAGINE: An Exhibit Featuring Artists impacted by the Criminal Legal System'

Chagrin Arts and Tully-Levine Gallery partnered to present an art exhibit, “ReIMAGINE,” featuring artists impacted by the criminal justice system from Florida and Ohio. Visit the exhibit to elevate and celebrate these artists who would not traditionally have a platform in art galleries and see how the exhibit challenges the community to support these creative entrepreneurs. The art is on view at the Chagrin Arts Wenk Gallery through April 28.