WCLV Program Guide 04-10-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Evans On A Friday Evening Up With The Lark

Terell Stafford Taking a chance Taking A Chance On Love

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To The 'Top'

Rick Stone Far East This I Dig of You

Johnny Lytle Got That Feeling The Soulful One

Steve Kuhn Live at Birdland Little Waltz [Live]

Josh Lawrence And That Too Left Hanging

Eric Alexander Dead Center Sonrisa

Sphere Four In One Monk's Dream

Humanity Quartet Humanity Irving

Jim Hall Jazz Guitar 920 Special

Harold Land Harold's in the Land of Jazz Grooveyard

Curtis Counce Carl's Blues Carl's Blues

Baker/Pepper The Playboys Minor yours

Roberta Brenza It's My turn to Color Estate

Red Garland When There Are Grey Skies St. James Infirmary

Ben Allison Riding The Nuclear Tiger Harlem River Line

Big Joe Turner Boss of the Blues Roll 'Em Pete

Duke Ellington Duke Ellington meets Coleman Hawkins Ray Charles' Place

Grant Green Gooden's Corner Two for One

Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Ships Passing

Joe Henderson Page One Out Of The Night

Curtis Fuller Down Home Nu Groove

Howard Alden Take Your Pick Warm Valley

Charlie Rouse Unsung Hero Billy's Blue

McCoy Tyner Plays Duke Ellington Searchin'

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Art Pepper Smack Up How Can You Lose

The Drummonds Pas de Trois I Hear a Rhapsody

Mcbride/Payton/Whitfield Fingerpainting Chameleon

Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate The Isolated Pawn

Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate En passant

Abdullah Ibrahim Water from an Ancient Well Water From An Ancient Well

JJ Johnson JJ Inc Aquarius

Laurence Hobgood Honor Thy Father Sanctuary

Andy Brown Direct Call Prisoner of Love

Jim Snidero Far Far Away Search For Peace

Kate McGarry The Target Blue in Green

Mike Morreale Vol 4 August 17 Now's The Time

Nica Carrington Times Like These When Sunny Gets Blue

Kenny Barron Without Deception I Remember When

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In Studio J

Art Blakey Mosaic Children Of The Night

George Colligan King's Dream Blues For Dwayne Burno

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing You Said It

Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra Portraits by Ellington Bojangles

Michael Dease The Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues

Bobby Watson Love Remains Sho Thang

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Mother Stands for Comfort

Julian Lage The Layers The Layers

Dan Wilson Vessels of Wood and Earth Who Shot John

Kenny Davern Breezin' Along My Mama Socks Me

Shorty Baker/Doc Cheatham Shorty and Doc Good Queen Bess

J Terrasson/ C Wilson Rendezvous My Ship

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 1 in c-Sharp (1835)

Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)

Adriano Banchieri: Concerto No. 2 for Brass 'Magnificat' (c.1610)

Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Overture (1864)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Galop (1944)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Lambs' (1914)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)

Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces (1890)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock (1927)

Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Promenade (1989)

Richard Strauss: Waltzes from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1911)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1901)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1868)

Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)

Julio Sagreras: El colibrí (1954)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Polonaise (1738)

Antonín Dvorák: American Suite: Finale (1895)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Waltz for Piano 4-hands (1894)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in a 'Red Riding Hood' (1911)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude (1872)

John Knowles Paine: Poseidon and Amphitrite (1888)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1738)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Airs of la Mancha (1960)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in d (1859)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance with Mandolins (1936)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata marziale (1924)

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band: March (1909)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 27 in G (1773)

Carl Stamitz: Rondeau from Viola Concerto No. 1 (1774)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: November 'Troika' (1876)

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat (1845)

Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music (1985)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Romance in G (1899)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Zapateado & Finale from Concierto Madrigal (1967)

Anton Arensky: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1894)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 1: Russian Easter (1893)

Knudage Riisager: Fool's Paradise Suite No. 2 (1940)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo (1915)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 17 in A (1782)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme (2015)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod (1859)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! (1740)

Eugène d'Albert: The Improviser: Overture (1902)

Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Act 2 Prelude & Ballet (1892)

Hans Gál: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1948)

Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture (1783)

Claude Debussy: Ballade (1890)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Feux d'artifice (1913)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G (1728)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Eugène d'Albert: Piano Concerto No. 2 in E (1893)

Thomas Arne: Alfred: Overture (1740)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Airs (1749)

Ferruccio Busoni: Tanzwalzer (1920)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle (1868)

Richard Yardumian: Armenian Suite (1937)

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788)

Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)

Reinhold Glière: Symphony No. 2 in c (1908)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata (1901)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)

Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve (1921)

Richard Strauss: Morgen! (1894)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 9 'Remembrances' (1851)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' (1920)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)

Clara Schumann: Romance in D-Flat (1855)