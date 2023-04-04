WCLV Program Guide 04-05-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Cyrus Chestnut Kaleidescope Gymnopedie No. 3

Roy Hargrove Serenity Serenity

Ravi Coltrane From the Round Box Consequence

Larry Coryell Inner Urge Dolphin Dance

Shelly Manne At the Blackhawk Vol 2 Step Lightly

Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield That Moaning Trombone

Wynton Marsalis Bolden You Rascal You

Slide Hampton Roots Roots

Ben Wolfe Unjust Sparkling Red

Walter Smith Return To Casual Lamplight

Ali Jackson Wheelz Keep A Rollin' Especiale

Chris Keefe Opening Along Came Betty

Art Tatum Complete Group Masterpieces I Guess I Ll Have To Change My Plans

Cat Anderson In Paris Ain't Misbehavin'

Bill Coleman The Great Parisian Sessions Have Blues Will Play 'Em

Charles Mingus Changes One Remember Rockefeller at Attica

Planet D Nonet Blues to be There U.M.M.G

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Marching Season

Charlie Haden/Brad Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away What'll I Do

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Stars fell on Alabama

Ella Fitzgerald Sings Irving Berlin Blue Skies

Quincy Jones The Quintessence Robot Portrait

Eric Felton Gratitude Jeep's Blues

Julian Lage View With A Room Tributary

Delfeayo Marsalis Minon's Dominion If You Only Knew

Behn Gillece Walk of Fire Dauntless Journey

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Marc Johnson Swept Away B Is For Butterfly

Roberta Gambarini Easy To Love So In Love

John Coltrane Ballads It's Easy to Remember

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Healing Power

Bobby Watson Back Home In Kansas City Red Bank Heist

Michael Hackett Western Skies Little Dancer

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 This World Is A Mean World

Enrico Rava/Fred Hersch The Song is You Child's Song

Tommy Flanagan Alone Too Long Alone too Long

Peter Bernstein Let Loose Tres Palabras

Emily Remler East To Wes Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

Abdullah Ibrahim African River Joan Capetown Flower

Ken Fowser Standing Tall Filling In The Blanks

Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Mack the Knife [Live]

Gary Burton Quartet Live Sea Journey [Live]

Pee Wee Russell New Groove Good Bait

Dizzy Gillespie Duets Anythin'

Gregory Porter Liquid Soul No Love Dying

Josh Lawrence And That Too North Winds

Buster Williams Unalome Tayamisha

Libby York DreamLand Still on the Road

Marcus Strickland At Last Joy Song

Robert Glasper Elements Beatrice

Eric Reed It's All Right To Swing You Don't Know What Is Love

Eric Reed It's All Right To Swing Blues For Akmad

Jerome Harris Rendezvous Cool Pursuit

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah (1803)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring: Sacrificial Dance (1913)

Albert Roussel: Divertissement (1906)

Ludwig Spohr: Finale from Nonet (1813)

Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1801)

Carlos Guastavino: Pampamapa (1968)

Edwin Franko Goldman: March 'Bugles and Drums' (1936)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place (1868)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Royal March of the Lion (1886)

Traditional: The Peacock

George Frideric Handel: Minuet & Gavotte from Concerto Grosso (1734)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

James Horner: Legends of the Fall: Main Theme (1994)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid' (1925)

Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Élémens: Tambourins (1738)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Flute Concerto (1753)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 16 in A (1769)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951)

Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 1 (1931)

Florence Price: Thumbnail Sketches of a Day in the Life of a Washerwoman (1942)

George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto No. 2 for 2 Wind Ensembles (1748)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll (1908)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse in A-Flat (1878)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Scenes from Goethe's 'Faust' (1853)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G (1734)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti (1743)

Ludwig Spohr: Grand Nonet in F (1813)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 (1772)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Bells: The Silver Sleigh Bells (1913)

Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d (1909)

Bedrich Smetana: The Kiss: Overture (1876)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)

Carlos Guastavino: Arroz con leche (1964)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)

Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley (1868)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 'Waltz' (1940)

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 (1893)

Albert Roussel: Symphony No. 3 in g (1930)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'See, the conqu'ring hero comes' (1796)

Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Concerto (1876)

Edvard Grieg: Allegretto from Violin Sonata No. 3 (1887)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'Maiden's Wish' (1860)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1801)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in E (1773)

Morton Gould: A Symphonic Portrait of 'Carousel' (1945)

Patrick Doyle: Henry V: Non nobis Domine (1989)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso (1824)

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 3 Violins (1720)

Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas (2001)

Ivor Gurney: War Elegy (1920)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F (1833)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)

Mikhail Glinka: Waltz Fantasy (1856)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1911)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Claude Debussy: Lindaraja (1901)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Morton Gould: American Ballads (1976)

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir, Gregory Ristow, acting artistic director; Javier Gonzalez, piano

Cecilia McDowall: On The Air (Dear Vaccine)

Johannes Brahms: from Six Quartets, op. 112: Sehnsucht; Naechtens

Giulio De Carlo: Into the Orange

Leila Adu-Gilmore: Colouring-In Book

Elaine Hagenberg: The Music of Stillness

Trent Reznor (arr. Whitacre): Hurt

Dale Trumbore: Perhaps

Aron Accurso: You Are Enough: A Mental Health Suite

Corey K. Rubin: Gold on Every Cloud

Traditional (arr. Kirchner): Unclouded Day

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in d (1917)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata in g (1901)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Muse (1912)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: It Cannot Be! (1912)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)

Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir (1886)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in g 'La Notte' (1728)

Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Scene with Cranes (1906)

Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)