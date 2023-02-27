WCLV Program Guide 02-28-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Silhouette
Ted Nash Somewhere A Boy Like That
Steven Bernstein Popular Culture Long Long Long
Ken Peplowski Noir Blue Bourbon Street Jingling Jollies
Steve Kuhn Live at Birdland Slow Hot Wind [Live]
Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet My Funny Valentine
Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Bluesit
Chartbusters Chartbusters So Tired
Norah Jones Day Breaks It's A Wonderful Time For Love
Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol 1 Discontented
Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata The Fox
Steve Davis Bluesthetic Silver at Sundown
Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Neptune
Dena DeRose A Walk in the Park Meditation
Kenny Garrett Happy People Tango In 6
Ernie Andrews Jump for Joy Close Your Eyes
Coleman Hawkins Today and Now Put On Your Old Grey Bonnet
Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Miles With Duke
Dexter Gordon Clubhouse Hanky Panky (stereo)
Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Purple Gazelle
Mike Morreale Vol 4 August 17 Lucky Strike Blues
Shirley Horn Close Enough for Love It Could Happen To You
Larry Coryell/Kenny Drew Jr. Duality Moanin'
Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississippi Just a Closer Walk with Thee
George Adams Nightengale Precious Lord Take My Hand
Buster Williams Unalome Tayamisha
Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards Vol. 1 Ima
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Bloodcount
Carla Bley Life Goes On Life Goes On Life Goes On
Marques Carroll Foundation Brother Payton (BAM)
The Ostara Project The Ostara Project Little One
Chris Glassman Living the Dream Resolve
Ben Paterson Breathing Space Hymn of the Orient
John Swana Bright Moments Wilbert
Art Farmer When Farmer Met Gryce Blue Lights
Peter Bernstein Signs of Lige Minor Changes
Madeleine Peyroux Careless Love Weary Blues
Ronnie Earl Grateful Heart Isabella
Ashby/Davis Mistaken Identity Choices
Hank Mobley A Caddy For Daddy Ace Deuce Trey
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful 'A' You're Adorable
Cannonball Adderley Cannonball Adderley Quintet Plus Lisa (Take 8)
Dave Burrell Margy Pargy I Only Have Eyes for You
Roy Hargrove Family Pas De Trois
Sullivan Fortner Moments Preserved Changing Keys (Wheel Of Fortune Theme)
Anat Fort And If Some
Bobby Hutcherson Four Seasons Summertime
Marcus Printup Unveiled Say It Again
Tom Harrell Moon Alley Moon Alley
Jimmy Raney Along Came Betty Along came Betty
Dianne Reeves I Remember You Taught My Heart To Sing
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet
Coleman Hawkins Jam Session in Swingville Love Me or Leave Me
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Gioacchino Rossini: La danza (1835)
Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture (1812)
Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' (1887)
Uuno Klami: The Cyclist (1946)
William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)
Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)
Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Suite (1919)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)
Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 6 in D-Flat (1894)
Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)
Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
William Grant Still: The Jovial One from Lyric Quartette (1945)
Florence Price: Finale from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)
Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)
Gioacchino Rossini: Demetrio e Polibio: Overture (1809)
Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E (1710)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d (1750)
John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator (1915)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1764)
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante favori (1803)
Gioacchino Rossini: Mosé in Egitto: Prayer Chorus (1818)
Gioacchino Rossini: Galop from 'William Tell' Overture (1829)
Boris Lyatoshinksy: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1951)
Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)
Jerome Moross: The Cardinal: Prologue (1963)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)
Quincy Jones: The Color Purple: Theme (1985)
Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Nacqui all'affanno...Non più mesta (1817)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)
Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)
Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs (1989)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)
Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1842)
Felix Mendelssohn: St. Paul: Overture (1836)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)
Gioacchino Rossini: L'inganno felice: Overture (1812)
Gioacchino Rossini: Duetto buffo di due gatti 'Cat Duet' (c.1860)
Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Charles Ives: String Quartet No. 1 (1896)
John Alden Carpenter: Krazy Kat (1921)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)
Antonín Dvorák: American Suite (1895)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht? (1899)
Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in a (1936)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1753)
Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)
Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet (1828)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland (1884)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)
Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1855)
William Grant Still: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (1962)
Percy Grainger: Ye Banks and Braes o' Bonnie Doon (1901)