WCLV Program Guide 02-28-2023

Artist-Album-Track

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Silhouette

Ted Nash Somewhere A Boy Like That

Steven Bernstein Popular Culture Long Long Long

Ken Peplowski Noir Blue Bourbon Street Jingling Jollies

Steve Kuhn Live at Birdland Slow Hot Wind [Live]

Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet My Funny Valentine

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Bluesit

Chartbusters Chartbusters So Tired

Norah Jones Day Breaks It's A Wonderful Time For Love

Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol 1 Discontented

Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata The Fox

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Silver at Sundown

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Neptune

Dena DeRose A Walk in the Park Meditation

Kenny Garrett Happy People Tango In 6

Ernie Andrews Jump for Joy Close Your Eyes

Coleman Hawkins Today and Now Put On Your Old Grey Bonnet

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Miles With Duke

Dexter Gordon Clubhouse Hanky Panky (stereo)

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Purple Gazelle

Mike Morreale Vol 4 August 17 Lucky Strike Blues

Shirley Horn Close Enough for Love It Could Happen To You

Larry Coryell/Kenny Drew Jr. Duality Moanin'

Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississippi Just a Closer Walk with Thee

George Adams Nightengale Precious Lord Take My Hand

Buster Williams Unalome Tayamisha

Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards Vol. 1 Ima

Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Bloodcount

Carla Bley Life Goes On Life Goes On Life Goes On

Marques Carroll Foundation Brother Payton (BAM)

The Ostara Project The Ostara Project Little One

Chris Glassman Living the Dream Resolve

Ben Paterson Breathing Space Hymn of the Orient

John Swana Bright Moments Wilbert

Art Farmer When Farmer Met Gryce Blue Lights

Peter Bernstein Signs of Lige Minor Changes

Madeleine Peyroux Careless Love Weary Blues

Ronnie Earl Grateful Heart Isabella

Ashby/Davis Mistaken Identity Choices

Hank Mobley A Caddy For Daddy Ace Deuce Trey

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful 'A' You're Adorable

Cannonball Adderley Cannonball Adderley Quintet Plus Lisa (Take 8)

Dave Burrell Margy Pargy I Only Have Eyes for You

Roy Hargrove Family Pas De Trois

Sullivan Fortner Moments Preserved Changing Keys (Wheel Of Fortune Theme)

Anat Fort And If Some

Bobby Hutcherson Four Seasons Summertime

Marcus Printup Unveiled Say It Again

Tom Harrell Moon Alley Moon Alley

Jimmy Raney Along Came Betty Along came Betty

Dianne Reeves I Remember You Taught My Heart To Sing

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Are We There Yet

Coleman Hawkins Jam Session in Swingville Love Me or Leave Me

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gioacchino Rossini: La danza (1835)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture (1812)

Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' (1887)

Uuno Klami: The Cyclist (1946)

William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Suite (1919)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)

Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 6 in D-Flat (1894)

Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

William Grant Still: The Jovial One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Florence Price: Finale from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)

Gioacchino Rossini: Demetrio e Polibio: Overture (1809)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E (1710)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d (1750)

John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator (1915)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1764)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante favori (1803)

Gioacchino Rossini: Mosé in Egitto: Prayer Chorus (1818)

Gioacchino Rossini: Galop from 'William Tell' Overture (1829)

Boris Lyatoshinksy: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1951)

Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)

Jerome Moross: The Cardinal: Prologue (1963)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)

Quincy Jones: The Color Purple: Theme (1985)

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Nacqui all'affanno...Non più mesta (1817)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)

Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs (1989)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1842)

Felix Mendelssohn: St. Paul: Overture (1836)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'inganno felice: Overture (1812)

Gioacchino Rossini: Duetto buffo di due gatti 'Cat Duet' (c.1860)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Charles Ives: String Quartet No. 1 (1896)

John Alden Carpenter: Krazy Kat (1921)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)

Antonín Dvorák: American Suite (1895)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht? (1899)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in a (1936)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1753)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)

Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet (1828)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland (1884)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

William Grant Still: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (1962)

Percy Grainger: Ye Banks and Braes o' Bonnie Doon (1901)