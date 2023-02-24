WCLV Program Guide 02-25-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Mimi Fox, One for Wes, Mr. White’s Blues

Wes Montgomery, Smokin’ at the Half Note, Unit Seven

Wynton Kelly Trio, Smokin’ in Seattle, Sir John

Diego Rivera, Love and Peace, Alabama

Manzanita Quintet, Osmosis, Bemsha Swing

Chris Glassman, Living the Dream, Twister

Dave Stryker, Prime, Captain Jack

Orrin Evans Captain Black Band, The Intangible Between, Into the Dawn

Bobby West, Big Trippin’, Mode for Morpheus

Diego Rivera, Love and Peace, Peace

Thad Jones – Mel Lewis, All My Yesterdays, The Little Pixie

Gerry Mulligan, At the Village Vanguard, Blueport

Dave Slonaker, Convergency, Convergency

Bob Himmelberger, Legacy, The Thing Is…

Joe Locke, Makram, Raise Heaven (For Roy)

Roy Hargrove – Mulgrew Miller, In Harmony, What Is This Thing Called Love?

Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, What is This Thing Called?

Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day, Soft Winds

Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls, Love for Sale

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues Moof's Blues

George Benson, Count Basie )rchestra Big Boss Band On Green Dolphin Street

Danny Gatton, Buddy Emmons, Bob Hancock, John Previti, Steve Wolf, Dave Elliott Redneck Jazz Ode to Billy Joe

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Tequila

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Carl Allen, Reginald Veal, Studio Orchestra Jazz In Film Taxi Driver

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit The Loss of a Moment

Cyrus Chestnut, Stefon Harris, Jewis Nash, Christian McBride Soul Food Cerebral Thoughts

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Georgia On My Mind

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes, Nancy Wilson Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley I'm Afraid the Masquerade is Over

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes

Marian McPartland, Gary Mazzaroppi, Glenn DAivs Twilight World How Deep Is the Ocean

Donal Ellis, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Charlie Mingues, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seymour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Far Wells, Mill Valley

Toots Thielemans, Christian McBride, Lyle Mays, John Scofield, Tray Davis, Joshua Redman East Coast/West Coast Naima

Steve Khan, Randy Brecker, Rob Mounsey, Ruben Rodriguez, Marc Quinones, Bobby Allende Borrowed Time Face Value

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 Go Get It

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here on Earth The Time of the Barracudas

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 A Lot of Livin' To Do

Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Nothing Like You

Kenny Kirkland, Andy Gonzales, Jerry Gonzales, Steve Berrios, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Ana Maria

Jeff "Tain" Watts Kenny Kirkland El Rey

Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Charade

Clifford Brown, Harold Land, Richie Powell, Max Roach, George Morrow Study in Brown George's Dilemma

Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Robert Glasper, Mark Turner, Damion Reid, Vicente Archer Canvas Riot

Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentin

Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Da MayorBuys Roses/Tawana

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Clockers

Kenny Kirkland, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Celia

Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Charles Mingus, Max Roach, Bud Powell Jazz at Massey Hall Perdido

Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Father to Son

Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Charles Mingus, Max Roach, Bud Powell Jazz at Massey Hall Salt Peanuts

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

Amadeo Roldan Ritmica V New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas

Alejandro Garcia Caturla Three Cuban Dances New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas

Joseph White Violin Concerto in f# Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege

Tania León la Par (The Pair) (1986) Christopher Lamb, percussion; Virginia Perry Lamb, piano

Jose White La Bella Cubana Camerata Romeu Zenaida

Ignacio Cervantes Los Tres Golpes Elena Casanova, piano

Vinicio Salazar "Agnus Dei" (arr. by Carlos Salazar) Renaissance (of Charlotte, NC); Capella Cantorum (of Guatamala) Robert Pritchard; Carlos Salazar Renaissance (of Charlotte

arr. Carlos Salazar "Sones Guatemaltecos" Cappella Cantorum Carlos Salazar Renaissance (of Charlotte

Carl Maria von Weber Konzertstuck in f, Op. 7 Claudio Arrau, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Alceo Galliera

Paquito D'Rivera Aires Tropicales Imani Winds

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 3 Op. 12 No. 3 Movement 3 Rondo Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano

Felix Mendelssohn: The Fair Melusina, Op. 32: overture Romanian Radio National Orchestra; Nicolae Moldoveanu, conductor Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Bucharest, Romania

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Betty Oram calling from Brooklyn, NY

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 No. 2: Et la Lune Descend sur le Temple qui Fut (Moonlight on the Ruins of a Temple) Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in B-flat Major for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11 Bethel Balge, piano; Gabriel Campos Zamora, clarinet; Silver Ainomae, cello ProMusica Minnesota, Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College, Mankato, MN

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Fantasy Pieces: Movement 5 Dance Catalyst Quartet

William Schuman: Chester Overture from New England Triptych Aspen Music Festival Orchestral Ensemble; Lawrence Isaacson, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO

Aaron Copland: Four Piano Blues John Novacek, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Spring, CO

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Clarinet Quintet in F-Sharp Minor, Op. 10 David Shifrin, clarinet; Viano String Quartet Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite (1986)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Tambourins (1737)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d 'Variations on 'La Folia' (1705)

Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz (1909)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Leigh Harline: Pinocchio: When You Wish Upon a Star (1940)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals (1886)

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Le vent dans la plaine (1910)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2020 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this program features both material recorded remotely with young musicians in studios near their homes around the country, as well as material recorded in-person in Boston, MA. We meet a young violinist who’s experience bridges the worlds of Indian classical music and European based repertoire … a young saxophonist from rural Vermont performs the music of Darius Milhaud … and a fantastic14-year-old pianist performs a Beethoven Sonata and then shares compelling and humorous statistics about his pet chameleon

Andrew Gu, 14, piano, from Milton, MA performs Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. No. 3, Mvmt 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

Sarah Ma, 17, violin, from Garden City, NY performs Romance by Amy Beach

Jayme Billings, 16, saxophone, from Underhill, VT performs Scaramouche, II. Modere & III. Brazileira by Darius Milhaude

Vibha Janakiraman, 15, violin, from West Chester, PA performs Darshan by Reena Esmail

Joshua Mhoon, 17, piano, from Chicago, IL performs Firebird Suite Finale by Igor Stravinsky arranged by Guido Agosti

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 Saturday matinee radio season continues with Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, Shostakovich’s dark and uproarious satire, in a performance from last fall. It stars soprano Svetlana Sozdateleva as the scandalous title character Katerina, a housewife eager to escape her loveless marriage. Tenor Brandon Jovanovich is Sergei, the lustful worker who is only too happy to help her out. And bass John Relyea is Katerina’s brute of a father-in-law, Boris. Maestro Keri-Lynn Wilson made her company debut conducting the Met orchestra and chorus and an outstanding ensemble cast in Shostakovich’s colorful, audacious score.

16:20 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Franz Liszt: Réminiscences de Don Juan (1841)

Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana (1942)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners 1950s-‘70s

Dimitri Tiomkin (arr Richard Hayman): High Noon: Do Not Forsake Me—Boston Pops/Arthur Fiedler

Dimitri Tiomkin: The High and the Mighty: Prelude—City of Prague Philharmonic /Paul Bateman

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme & Parade of the Charioteers—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier

Maurice Jarre: Exodus: Theme— William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Moon River—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri

Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cher-ee—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart

Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara’s Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

John Barry (arr Nic Raine): Born Free: Born Free—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine (Silva 5006) 2:46

John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Festival Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine

Francis Lai: Love Story: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis

Michel Legrand: Summer of ‘42: The Summer Knows—William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main title—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

John Williams: Star Wars: Main title—London Symphony/John Williams

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Jule Styne on Broadway (Part 1) -- He was the composer of such thrilling musicals as "Gypsy" and "Funny Girl," and in the first of two programs, we'll cover his theater work from the late 1940s through "Gypsy" 12 years later. Our guest is Styne himself, as interviewed by Bill Rudman in 1987

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)

Ottorino Respighi: The Fair (1930)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 in D K. 131

Arnold Schoenberg: Variations for Orchestra Op 31

Antonin Dvorak: A Hero's Song Op 111

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: The Gathering Dusk…Lester Moran and the Cadillac Cowboys…Richard Howland-Bolton

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 23 in g-Sharp (1910)

Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)

Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

Leo Sowerby: Tramping Tune (1923)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1800)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Stephen Sondheim: Merrily We Roll Along: Not a Day Goes By (1981)

Ola Gjeilo: Reflections (2014)