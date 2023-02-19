WCLV Program Guide 02-21-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Peace
Gerry Mulligan Complete Sextet Recordings Festive minor
Gigi Gryce Rat Race Blues Blues in Bloom
Madd For Tadd Central Avenue Swing/Our Delight Handy Andy
Madd For Tadd Central Avenue Swing/Our Delight Smooth as the Wind
Lauren Falls A Little Louder Now Disagree to Disagree
Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters A New Day
John Zorn Incerto Cascades
Keith Jarrett Somewhere Tonight
Stan Getz People Time Night And Day
Vanessa Rubin Vanessa Rubin Sings Black Coffee
Dennis Micheltree Golden Rule Waltz For Tai
Dave Slonaker Convergency Uncommonly Ground
Hank Mobley Roll Call My Groove Your Move
Matthew Fries Lost Time Continuum
Jeff Parker Like-Coping Miriam
Bill Evans Waltz for Debby Milestones
Clark Terry The Happy Horns of Clark Terry Do Nothin till You Hear from Me
Coleman Hawkins Body and Soul Revisited The Man I Love [Live]
Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance The Lady Is A Tramp
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands But Beautiful
Peck Allmond Live at Yoshi's-1994 Invitation
Budd Johnson Four Brass Giants Trinity River Bottom
Jimmy Cobb This I Dig of You Edward Lee
Barry Harris Bebop Revisited Nostalgia
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Wolfgang Muthspiel Angular Blues Wondering
Chris Glassman Living The Dream Abena's Gaze
Anthony Cox Factor of Faces The Juggla
Art Farmer/Tommy Flanagan Stablemates Blame It on My Youth
Chick Corea Tones for Joan's Bones Tones for Joan's Bones
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Down South
Bill Charlap Uptown Downtown Uptown Downtown
Josh Lawrence Call Time Silver's Drag
Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll
Charles Fambrough The Charmer Little Man
Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 I Only Have Eyes For You
Tawanda Smile Lucky to Be Me
Derek Gardner Pan Africa 10 000 Ships
Russell Malone Snow Peas Sno' Peas
Joey Alexander Warna Lonely Streets
Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough Premonition
Zoot Sims Encounter Serenity
Sidney Bechet Society Sidney Bechet Jam Session Blues In Thirds
Sidney Bechet Society Sidney Bechet Jam Session Medley Si Tu Vois Ma Mere Petite Fleur Summertime Mood Indigo
Madd For Tadd Central Avenue Swing/Our Delight Soultrane
Madd For Tadd Central Avenue Swing/Our Delight Mating Call
Continuum Mad About Tadd Lady Bird
Roberta Piket West Coast Yemenja
Freddie Hubbard Hub-Tones Prophet Jennings
Alvin Queen Jammin' Uptown Europia
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Polonaise (1895)
Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)
Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 1 in e-Flat (1875)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
William Walker: Amazing Grace (1835)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)
William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)
Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1908)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)
Charles-Marie Widor: Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5 (1880)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)
Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)
William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 2 (1948)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)
Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)
William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)
Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Summer (1965)
François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)
Traditional: Shenandoah
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: The Huntresses (1876)
Léo Delibes: Les filles de Cadiz (1885)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: String Quartet No. 1 (1956)
Jessie Montgomery: Coincident Dances (2019)
Henry Charles Litolff: Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 (1852)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 12 in A (1782)
Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D (1735)
Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)
Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)
Richard Strauss: At the Beach at Sorrento from 'Aus Italien' (1886)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
William Grant Still: Bayou Home (1944)
R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't be Weary, Traveler (1921)
Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)
Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau courante' (1896)
William Grant Still: Land of Romance from 'Africa' (1930)
Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in d (1740)
Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing (1935)
Antonín Dvorák: The Noonday Witch (1896)
Ricardo Castro: Vals Capricho (1885)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)
André Previn: Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Theme (1962)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)
Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' (1863)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28 (1765)
Nikolai Tcherepnin: Prelude to 'The Distant Princess' (1896)
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Prélude & Mazurka (1870)
Anton Bruckner: Overture in g (1863)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from Concertone (1773)
Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)
Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan (1885)
George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)
Woody Guthrie: This Land is Your Land (1940)
John Williams: Empire of the Sun: Cadillac of the Skies (1987)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals (1928)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite (1870)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche Royale (1660)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Symphony in a (1896)
Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley: Night (1928)
Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)
Richard Strauss: Symphonia Domestica (1903)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns 'The Hunt' (c.1730)
Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)
23:00 QUIET HOUR