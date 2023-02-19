WCLV Program Guide 02-21-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Peace

Gerry Mulligan Complete Sextet Recordings Festive minor

Gigi Gryce Rat Race Blues Blues in Bloom

Madd For Tadd Central Avenue Swing/Our Delight Handy Andy

Madd For Tadd Central Avenue Swing/Our Delight Smooth as the Wind

Lauren Falls A Little Louder Now Disagree to Disagree

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters A New Day

John Zorn Incerto Cascades

Keith Jarrett Somewhere Tonight

Stan Getz People Time Night And Day

Vanessa Rubin Vanessa Rubin Sings Black Coffee

Dennis Micheltree Golden Rule Waltz For Tai

Dave Slonaker Convergency Uncommonly Ground

Hank Mobley Roll Call My Groove Your Move

Matthew Fries Lost Time Continuum

Jeff Parker Like-Coping Miriam

Bill Evans Waltz for Debby Milestones

Clark Terry The Happy Horns of Clark Terry Do Nothin till You Hear from Me

Coleman Hawkins Body and Soul Revisited The Man I Love [Live]

Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance The Lady Is A Tramp

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands But Beautiful

Peck Allmond Live at Yoshi's-1994 Invitation

Budd Johnson Four Brass Giants Trinity River Bottom

Jimmy Cobb This I Dig of You Edward Lee

Barry Harris Bebop Revisited Nostalgia

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Wolfgang Muthspiel Angular Blues Wondering

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Abena's Gaze

Anthony Cox Factor of Faces The Juggla

Art Farmer/Tommy Flanagan Stablemates Blame It on My Youth

Chick Corea Tones for Joan's Bones Tones for Joan's Bones

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Down South

Bill Charlap Uptown Downtown Uptown Downtown

Josh Lawrence Call Time Silver's Drag

Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll

Charles Fambrough The Charmer Little Man

Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 I Only Have Eyes For You

Tawanda Smile Lucky to Be Me

Derek Gardner Pan Africa 10 000 Ships

Russell Malone Snow Peas Sno' Peas

Joey Alexander Warna Lonely Streets

Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough Premonition

Zoot Sims Encounter Serenity

Sidney Bechet Society Sidney Bechet Jam Session Blues In Thirds

Sidney Bechet Society Sidney Bechet Jam Session Medley Si Tu Vois Ma Mere Petite Fleur Summertime Mood Indigo

Madd For Tadd Central Avenue Swing/Our Delight Soultrane

Madd For Tadd Central Avenue Swing/Our Delight Mating Call

Continuum Mad About Tadd Lady Bird

Roberta Piket West Coast Yemenja

Freddie Hubbard Hub-Tones Prophet Jennings

Alvin Queen Jammin' Uptown Europia

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Polonaise (1895)

Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)

Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 1 in e-Flat (1875)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

William Walker: Amazing Grace (1835)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1908)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

Charles-Marie Widor: Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5 (1880)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)

William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 2 (1948)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

William Grant Still: The Sentimental One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 (1878)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Summer (1965)

François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: The Huntresses (1876)

Léo Delibes: Les filles de Cadiz (1885)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

Jessie Montgomery: Coincident Dances (2019)

Henry Charles Litolff: Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 (1852)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 12 in A (1782)

Lorenzo Zavateri: Concerto Grosso in D (1735)

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

Richard Strauss: At the Beach at Sorrento from 'Aus Italien' (1886)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

William Grant Still: Bayou Home (1944)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't be Weary, Traveler (1921)

Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)

Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau courante' (1896)

William Grant Still: Land of Romance from 'Africa' (1930)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in d (1740)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing (1935)

Antonín Dvorák: The Noonday Witch (1896)

Ricardo Castro: Vals Capricho (1885)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

André Previn: Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Theme (1962)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' (1863)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28 (1765)

Nikolai Tcherepnin: Prelude to 'The Distant Princess' (1896)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Prélude & Mazurka (1870)

Anton Bruckner: Overture in g (1863)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from Concertone (1773)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan (1885)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

Woody Guthrie: This Land is Your Land (1940)

John Williams: Empire of the Sun: Cadillac of the Skies (1987)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals (1928)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite (1870)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche Royale (1660)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Scherzo from Symphony in a (1896)

Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley: Night (1928)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Richard Strauss: Symphonia Domestica (1903)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns 'The Hunt' (c.1730)

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)

23:00 QUIET HOUR