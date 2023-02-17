WCLV Program Guide 02-19-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Jim Beebe, Saturday Night Function, Cornet Chop Suey

Delfeayo Marsalis, Uptown on Mardi Gras Day, Uptown Boogie

Emmet Cohen, Uptown in Orbiy, Uptown in Orbit

Jim Snidero, Far, Far Away, Infinity

Eric Jacobson, Discover, Discover

Thad Jones – Mel Lewis, All My Yesterdays, Back Bone

Jay Lawrence, Payin’ My Dues, Payin’ My Dues

Gilbert Castellanos, Esperame en el Cielo, Big P

Delfeayo Marsalis, Uptown on Mardi Gras Day, Midnight at the Zulu Ball

Rachel Therrien, Mi Hogar, Mojo

Lakecia Benjamin, Phoenix, Jubilation

Ernie Krivda, Back at the Dog, Disorder at the Border

Dan Wilson, Vessels of Wood and Earth, The Rhythm Section

The Heavy Hitters, The Heavy Hitters, Bluesit

Verve Jazz Ensemble, All In, The Odd Couple

Delfeayo Marsalis, Uptown on Mardi Gras Day, Mardi Gras Mambo

Jim Beebe, Saturday Night Function, Bourbon Street Parade

Gil Evans, Great Jazz Standards, Davenport Blues

John Bailey, Time Bandits, She’s Leaving Home

Tomas Janzon, Nomadic, Night Watch

Marti Vesala, Landmarks, Night Flight Home

Derrick Gardner, Pan Africa, Blues for the Diaspora

Dave Young, Mantra, Opus de Funk

Neil Swainson, Fire in the Wesy, Silver Mine

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Chan's Song

Houston Person, Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Save Your Love For Me

H2 Big Band, Rene Marie It Could Happen Autobiography

H2 Big Band It Could Happen Hocus Pocus

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Lovely

Phil Woods, Alyrio Lima, Harry Leahy, Mike Melilo, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin Live Cheek to Cheek

Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Basie

Jimmy Scott, Joe Beck Mood Indigo Basie

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Cut Me Loose, Charlie

Karrin Allyson, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Let There Be Love

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Autumn in New York

Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow The Social Soft Shoe

Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together Alone Together

Bobby Troup, Howard Roberts, Bob Enevoldsen, Don Heath The Feeling of Jazz There She Goes

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Louis Bellson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Sweet Lorraine

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Crescent

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers Smokin' at the Half Note No Blues

Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Bill Evans, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Kind of Blue Flamenco Sketches

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions You Must Believe In Spring

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Invocation (1852)

Gabriel Fauré: Messe Basse (1906)

Anton Bruckner: Te Deum (1884)

Paul Hindemith: Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)

Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Local Celebration - Michael Barone hosts concert performances by members of the Twin Cities Chapter of the American Guild of Organists

OLIVIER MESSIAEN: Joie et clarté de Corps Glorieux, fr Les Corps Glorieux –Brenda Sevcik.

JAMES H.ROGERS: Sonatina No. 1 –Charles Echols.

HERBERT HOWELLS: Psalm Prelude No. 1 (Set 1), Op. 32 (The poor man called, and the Lord heard him, fr Psalm 34) Isaac Drewes

DAVID N.JOHNSON/HERBERT BROKERING: Hymn, Earth and all stars Bill Chouinard

BRENDA PORTMAN: Fantasy on Ubi caritas Emily Roth

GUSTAV HOLSTR (trans. Palmer): Mars, Bringer of War, fr The Planets Sarah Palmer (1927 Casavant/2001

Schantz/St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Transfiguration- Peter DuBois will share choral and organ music of praise and light to celebrate the Feast of the Transfiguration. We’ll also explore music that leads us toward the season of Lent which begins on Ash Wednesday

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso 'Lucky Stars' (1701)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)

Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale (1700)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Luigi Boccherini: Rondo No. 1 from Cello Concerto No. 5 (1771)

Luigi Boccherini: Minuet from String Quintet (1775)

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)

Morton Gould: Interplay (1945)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)

Eugène Ysaÿe: Obsession from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 (1924)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: Preludio (1927)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Benjamin Britten: Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 Movement 4 Lullaby Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Gloria Chien, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Horn Sonata in F Major, Op. 17 Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Gloria Chien, piano Chamber Music Northwest, The Old Church Concert Hall, Portland, OR

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brandon Martin calling from Minneapolis, MN

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (Le sacre du printemps) Movement 1 Introduction Philadelphia Orchestra; Riccardo Muti, conductor

Steven Stucky: Chamber Concerto Taipei Music Academy Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy and Festival, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, San Francisco, CA

Fazil Say: Ballade No. 1 Fazil Say, piano; Metamorphosen Chamber Orchestra; Scott Yoo, conductor

Astor Piazzolla: Tango Etude No. 3 Salvador Flores, alto saxophone Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

William Grant Still: Romance Salvador Flores, alto saxophone; Diane Park, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Antônio Carlos Jobim: Corcovado Salvador Flores, alto saxophone; Diane Park, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Thomas Wiggins: The Rainstorm John Davis, piano

Fernande Decruck: Sonata for Alto Saxophone Salvador Flores, alto saxophone; Diane Park, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with George Preston – Vienna Radio Symphony, Marin Alsop, conductor; Benjamin Grosvenor, piano recorded in Royal Albert Hall, London – August 13, 2022

Serge Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Op 26

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d‘eau (encore)

Hannah Eisendle: Heliosis

Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No. 7 in d Op 70

Gerhard Winkler: Pussy-(r)-Polka

Johann Strauss II: Unter Donner und Blitz, polka schnell, op. 324

Alexander Scriabin: Valse in A-Flat Op 38

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 5/14/2022

Alban Berg: Three Pieces from Lyric Suite

Wolfgang Rihm: Verwandlung II (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 D 944 ‘Great C Major’

18:00 GATEWAYS RADIO with Garrett McQueen

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1—Branford Marsalis, saxophone; English Chamber Orchestra, Andrew Litton, conductor

Michael Abels: Dance for Martin’s Dream—Gateways Festival Orchestra, Michael Morgan, conductor

David Baker: Saxophone Concerto—Thomas Walsh, saxophone; Czech National Symphony, Paul Freeman, conductor

James Lee III: A Narrow Pathway Traveled—Judy Dines, flute; Terrance Patterson, clarinet; Kelly Hall Thompkins, violin; Kenneth Law, cello; David Berry, piano

Coleridge Taylor-Perkinson: Worship—Gateways Festival Orchestra, Michael Morgan, conductor

19:00 SPECIAL Carnegie Hall Live: Gateways Music Festival Orchestra, Anthony Parnther, conductor; Jon Batiste, piano

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a

George Walker: Sinfonia No. 3

Jon Batiste (arr Matt Wong): I Can (world premiere)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3

James V. Cockerham: Fantasia on ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Toccata Karen Walwyn, piano

Dolores White: Five Negro Spirituals for Cello and Piano Donald White, cello; Dolores White, piano

Dolores White: Crystal Gazing (1994) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond.

Jack Gallagher: The Persistence of Memory (1995) Bogdana Peneva, cello; Ruse Philharmonic Orchestra, Bulgaria/ Tsanko Delibozov, cond.

Jack Galagher: Evening Music (1998/2009) Frank Huang, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Advancing Racial Equity Through the Power of Black Giving- Justin M. Bibb

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Sarabande (1722)

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)

Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)