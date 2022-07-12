FRONT: Hail Mary

[Airdate: July 12, 2022]

As part of FRONT: International 2022 - Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art, the McGaffin Carillon at the Church of the Covenant in University Circle is presenting Hail Mary, an experimental, algorithmic composition by Cory Arcangel. The program creates a new iteration of the work every day and publishes the score on Twitter. The work will be performed every day from July 14 until October 2. WCLV's John Mills spoke with the composer, as well as carillonneur George Leggiero about the work and the festival.

Hail Mary

Hear it at noon from July 14 to October 2

McGaffin Carillon at the Church of the Covenant, free parking.

Performances are free, with several scheduled to be livestreamed.

McGaffin Carillon schedule of events including live streams of some performances of “Hail Mary”

McGaffin Carillon YouTube Channel for live streams of “Hail Mary” and other concerts: