By John Mills
Published November 5, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT
Good Company A Vocal Ensemble
Good Company A Vocal Ensemble

[Airdate: November 7, 2022]

Good Company: A Vocal Ensmble is welcoming internationally renowned composer Sarah Quartel to Northeast Ohio for a concert and a masterclass. WCLV's John Mills speaks with Good Company's music director Mike Carney about these events.

Masterclass
Friday, November 11, 9:00 a.m. - Noon
Gamble Auditorum, Baldwin Wallace Conservatory

Concert
"Connections"
Sunday, November 13, 3:00 p.m.
Lakewood Presbyterian Church (14502 Detroit Avenue)

Both events are free and open to the public.

John Mills
