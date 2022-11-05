[Airdate: November 7, 2022]

Good Company: A Vocal Ensmble is welcoming internationally renowned composer Sarah Quartel to Northeast Ohio for a concert and a masterclass. WCLV's John Mills speaks with Good Company's music director Mike Carney about these events.

Masterclass

Friday, November 11, 9:00 a.m. - Noon

Gamble Auditorum, Baldwin Wallace Conservatory

Concert

"Connections"

Sunday, November 13, 3:00 p.m.

Lakewood Presbyterian Church (14502 Detroit Avenue)

Both events are free and open to the public.