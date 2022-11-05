Connections
[Airdate: November 7, 2022]
Good Company: A Vocal Ensmble is welcoming internationally renowned composer Sarah Quartel to Northeast Ohio for a concert and a masterclass. WCLV's John Mills speaks with Good Company's music director Mike Carney about these events.
Masterclass
Friday, November 11, 9:00 a.m. - Noon
Gamble Auditorum, Baldwin Wallace Conservatory
Concert
"Connections"
Sunday, November 13, 3:00 p.m.
Lakewood Presbyterian Church (14502 Detroit Avenue)
Both events are free and open to the public.