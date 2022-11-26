[Airdate: November 29]

On December 2-4, Les Délices is presenting a series of concerts called Rejoice: Bach Cantatas for Advent. With one voice and instrument per part, these performances will allow listeners to hear Bach in a way they may have not heard before. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Debra Nagy, Scott Metcalfe, and Amanda Powell about these performances.

Rejoice: Bach Cantatas for Advent

December 2 @ 7:30 p.m. Disciples Christian Church, Cleveland Heights

December 3 @ 7:30 p.m. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Akron

December 4 @ 4:00 p.m. Lakewood Presbyterian Church

BACH: Cantata No. 62, Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland

HANDEL: Concerto Grosso, Op. 3, No. 4

BACH: Cantata No. 36, Schwingt freudig euch empor

