© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Rejoice: Bach Cantatas for Advent

By John Mills
Published November 26, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST

[Airdate: November 29]

On December 2-4, Les Délices is presenting a series of concerts called  Rejoice: Bach Cantatas for Advent. With one voice and instrument per part, these performances will allow listeners to hear Bach in a way they may have not heard before. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Debra Nagy, Scott Metcalfe, and Amanda Powell about these performances.

 

Rejoice: Bach Cantatas for Advent
December 2 @ 7:30 p.m. Disciples Christian Church, Cleveland Heights
December 3 @ 7:30 p.m. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Akron
December 4 @ 4:00 p.m. Lakewood Presbyterian Church

BACH: Cantata No. 62,  Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland
HANDEL: Concerto Grosso, Op. 3, No. 4
BACH: Cantata No. 36,  Schwingt freudig euch empor
 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV Feature
John Mills
See stories by John Mills