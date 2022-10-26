© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
By John Mills
Published October 26, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT
[Airdate: October 26, 2022]

The Canton Symphony Orchestra has a podcast devoted to facilitating conversations "that will make the concert hall a more welcoming place for previously ignored communities as well as create more acceptance and diversity on the stage." Season four of the podcast is underway and episode two, a conversation with Michelle Cann, will be released on Friday. WCLV's John Mills spoke with the hosts of Orchestrating Change, Matthew Jenkins Jaroszewicz and Rachel Hagemeier, about the podcast and how their work influences what the Orchestra does in the concert hall.

