On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.
Stephanie Childress to Conduct The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom
[Airdate: August 20, 2025]
The Cleveland Orchestra will welcome conductor Stephanie Childress to Blossom Music Center this weekend to conduct a program of Britten, Saint-Saëns, and Mendelssohn. WCLV's John Mills caught up with her to discuss the program and her path to the podium.
Mendelssohn's Scottish Symphony
Saturday, August 23 at 7:00 p.m.
BRITTEN: A Simple Symphony
SAINT-SAËNS Cello Concerto No. 1
MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3, “Scottish”
The Cleveland Orchestra
Stephanie Childress, conductor
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello