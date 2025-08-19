© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Stephanie Childress to Conduct The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published August 19, 2025 at 2:03 PM EDT
Conductor Stephanie Childress
May Zircus
Conductor Stephanie Childress

[Airdate: August 20, 2025]

The Cleveland Orchestra will welcome conductor Stephanie Childress to Blossom Music Center this weekend to conduct a program of Britten, Saint-Saëns, and Mendelssohn. WCLV's John Mills caught up with her to discuss the program and her path to the podium.

Mendelssohn's Scottish Symphony
Saturday, August 23 at 7:00 p.m.
BRITTEN: A Simple Symphony
SAINT-SAËNS Cello Concerto No. 1
MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3, “Scottish”

The Cleveland Orchestra
Stephanie Childress, conductor
Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello
John Mills
