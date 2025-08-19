Stephanie Childress to Conduct The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom

[Airdate: August 20, 2025]

The Cleveland Orchestra will welcome conductor Stephanie Childress to Blossom Music Center this weekend to conduct a program of Britten, Saint-Saëns, and Mendelssohn. WCLV's John Mills caught up with her to discuss the program and her path to the podium.

Mendelssohn's Scottish Symphony

Saturday, August 23 at 7:00 p.m.

BRITTEN: A Simple Symphony

SAINT-SAËNS Cello Concerto No. 1

MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3, “Scottish”

The Cleveland Orchestra

Stephanie Childress, conductor

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello