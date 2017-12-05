Baldwin Wallace Men's Chorus presents "Sounds of the Season"

For the first time, the Baldwin Wallace Men’s Chorus, in partnership with ArtsPlymouth, will present "Sounds of the Season, A Holiday Concert" on Friday, December 8 at 7:30 PM at Plymouth Church of Shaker Heights. This concert will include holiday favorites, a candlelight processional, inspiring soloists, organ, brass ensemble, an audience sing-along, and some yuletide surprises, of course!

This concert is in addition to the group's annual holiday concerts on Saturday, December 2 at both 3PM and 6PM at Gamble auditorium.

Director Frank Bianchi sat down with Bill O'Connell.