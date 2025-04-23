© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

CIM Opera Theater Offers Mozart's "Don Giovanni" at the Ohio Apr. 23 & 25

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published April 23, 2025 at 10:42 AM EDT
WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with JJ Hudson, who directs the Cleveland Institute of Music's production of Mozart's opera. The performances will be presented at the Mimi Ohio Theater at Playhouse Square Wednesday, April 23rd and Friday, April 25th. Both performances start at 7 p.m.

Clicking on the link will take you to the Playhouse Square website for tickets, which can also be arranged by phone at 216/241-6000.
