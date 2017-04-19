West Shore Chorale presents Haydn & Dvorak: conductor John Drotleff
The West Shore Chorale is dedicated to enriching the lives of singers, audiences, and West Shore residents through the transformative power of choral singing. John Drotleff has led the chorale since 1984, and he spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell about their next performance.
Haydn’s “Harmoniemesse” and Dvorak’s “Te Deum”
Sunday, April 23 at 7:30pm
Kathleen Hacker, soprano
Joanne Uniatowski, mezzo soprano
Kevin Foster, tenor
Thomas Scurich, baritone
Special guests: Choral scholars from area high schools
Magnificat Center for the Performing Arts
20770 Hilliard Boulevard
Rocky River, Ohio