West Shore Chorale presents Haydn & Dvorak: conductor John Drotleff

The West Shore Chorale is dedicated to enriching the lives of singers, audiences, and West Shore residents through the transformative power of choral singing. John Drotleff has led the chorale since 1984, and he spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell about their next performance.

Haydn’s “Harmoniemesse” and Dvorak’s “Te Deum”

Sunday, April 23 at 7:30pm

Kathleen Hacker, soprano

Joanne Uniatowski, mezzo soprano

Kevin Foster, tenor

Thomas Scurich, baritone

Special guests: Choral scholars from area high schools

Magnificat Center for the Performing Arts

20770 Hilliard Boulevard

Rocky River, Ohio