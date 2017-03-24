Apollo's Fire presents Sacred Bach: Madeline Healey

J.S. Bach was famous for saying that the purpose of all music is “the glory of God and the refreshment of the spirit.” Guest conductor Joseph Gascho, a prize-winning harpsichordist and rising star of the American baroque scene, leads Apollo’s Fire and Apollo’s Singers in this spiritual journey.

Soprano Madeleine Healey, soloist on the program, visited WCLV and chatted with Bill O'Connell.

Sacred Bach: A Spiritual Journey

Joseph Gascho, guest conductor

Molly Netter & Madeline Apple Healey, sopranos

Daniel Moody, countertenor

Brian Giebler & Jacob Perry, tenors

David McFerrin, baritone

Apollo’s Singers

Cantatas No. 17 & 102

Motet BWV 230, Lobet den Herrn

Mass in G Major, BWV 236

Thursday, March 23, 2017, 7:30PM

Fairlawn Lutheran

Friday, March 24, 2017, 8:00PM

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Cleveland Heights)

Saturday, March 25, 2017, 8:00PM

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Cleveland Heights)

Sunday, March 26, 2017, 4:00PM

Rocky River Presbyterian Church