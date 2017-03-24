© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Apollo's Fire presents Sacred Bach: Madeline Healey

By Bill O'Connell
Published March 24, 2017 at 10:12 PM EDT

J.S. Bach was famous for saying that the purpose of all music is “the glory of God and the refreshment of the spirit.” Guest conductor Joseph Gascho, a prize-winning harpsichordist and rising star of the American baroque scene, leads Apollo’s Fire and Apollo’s Singers in this spiritual journey.

Soprano Madeleine Healey, soloist on the program, visited WCLV and chatted with Bill O'Connell. 

Sacred Bach: A Spiritual Journey

Joseph Gascho, guest conductor
Molly Netter & Madeline Apple Healey, sopranos
Daniel Moody, countertenor
Brian Giebler & Jacob Perry, tenors
David McFerrin, baritone
Apollo’s Singers

Cantatas No. 17 & 102
Motet BWV 230, Lobet den Herrn
Mass in G Major, BWV 236

Thursday, March 23, 2017, 7:30PM
Fairlawn Lutheran

Friday, March 24, 2017, 8:00PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Cleveland Heights)

Saturday, March 25, 2017, 8:00PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Cleveland Heights)

Sunday, March 26, 2017, 4:00PM
Rocky River Presbyterian Church

Bill O'Connell
