Cleveland Pops presents "I Love a Piano": Carl Topilow

The Cleveland POPS Orchestra’s Severance Hall concert on Saturday, March 25th at 8:00pm is titled “I Love a Piano,” and features Tony DeSare, one of today’s hottest new pianists.

Young, handsome, and enormously talented, DeSare has quickly earned his reputation as one of New York.s hottest young singer/pianists. Whether performing classic standards from the American Songbook or sophisticated original compositions, DeSare performs with a cool vocal tone and a swinging piano style. Together with the equally cool Carl Topilow and the even cooler Cleveland Pops Orchestra, this concert will mark Tony DeSare’s first appearance in Northeast Ohio.

Music Director Carl Topilow visited WCLV to speak about the concert with Bill O'Connell.