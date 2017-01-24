Musical Theater Project presents "Hey, Big Spender! The Cy Coleman Songbook": Bill Rudman and Paul Ferguson

Here’s where Broadway meets jazz: in the music of composer Cy Coleman (1929-2004). He began his career as a nightclub pianist in Manhattan’s toniest rooms, and jazz musicians loved him—but over more than 40 years his swinging tunes also found a permanent home on the Broadway stage with such hits as Sweet Charity, Barnum, The Will Rogers Follies and City of Angels. The Musical Theater Project and Cleveland Jazz Orchestra are back for their third annual collaboration, recounting Coleman’s amazing story and blowing the house down with “Hey, Look Me Over!,” “Big Spender,” “The Best Is Yet to Come,” “Witchcraft” and more. Meet a man who was a major force in contemporary popular music.

Hey, Big Spender! The Cy Coleman Songbook

Saturday, January 28 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, January 29 at 2:00 PM

Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square

Co-hosted by Bill Rudman and Paul Ferguson | Featuring Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, the Joe Hunter Trio, Vince Mastro and Treva Offutt

Tickets

General: $30–$55 | TMTP Members: $25–$50

Tickets available through the Playhouse Square Box Office.

Call 216-241-6000 or visit playhousesquare.org