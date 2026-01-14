NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 15

This week on the show:

What plans does the United States have for Venezuela's oil?

Artificial Intelligence takes center stage at the Consumer Electronics Show.

We stop by try-outs for Chicago's new baseball team.

And the sports tourism market is set to boom in 2026.

Interim (adjective): Intervening time or temporary

Prototype (noun): The first model of a new invention

Co-ed team (noun): A mixed gender team

In this week’s Know Ohio we meet Garret Morgan.

Morgan was an African American inventor who lived in Ohio. He created life‑saving innovations—including the traffic signal and an early gas mask.

For our write-to-us this week, we’d like you to invent a new gadget!

Tell us what your new gadget does, how you think it can help people, and you can even send us a drawing of your prototype.

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send in their inventions.

The Consumer Electronics Show showcased a wide range of new technology this year.

The convention floor highlighted how artificial intelligence is driving innovation across nearly every exhibit.

For this week’s poll we want to know: which new gadget are you more excited about?

Students can choose between: the electronic aircraft, the autonomous car, the AI glasses,

or the board game playing robot.

Click here to vote!