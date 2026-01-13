© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

Education
NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Man walks 100 miles to help shelter dogs

By Olivia Stein
Published January 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM EST

Kris Rotonda, founder of Jordan's Way, is walking 100 miles to raise money for shelter animals to find their forever homes.

Kris has been travelling all over the country since 2019.

"So actually, I go to 300 shelters a year. I've been to 1,800 shelters since the start of this in 2019," he said.

For hours, he walks and livestreams on multiple social media platforms. He has around a million followers that follow him along his journey, supporting his cause.

The lonely lives that shelter dogs often live inspired him to walk the loneliest road, highway 50.

He is walking with Aria, a shelter dog up for adoption. The money raised from the livestreams will be used to transport Aria to her new forever home.

