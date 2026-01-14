© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

Education
NewsDepth

A+ Award: Zoey's Kindness Bracelets

By Olivia Stein
Published January 14, 2026 at 2:13 PM EST

This week's A+ award goes to Zoey from Fairview Park! She has been featured before for her Kindness Club.

But since then, she has really doubled down her kindness efforts and earned herself another A+ Award!

Her kindness efforts have raised $1,600 for nearly 40 different organizations across Ohio!

She donates money she receives from making friendship bracelets. She also helps by working with young children and children who have disabilities.

Here's a big shoutout to Zoey and her kindness mascot, Fred the Octopus, for helping keep her community friendly and safe!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

NewsDepth Season 56 NewsDepth: A+ Award
Olivia Stein
