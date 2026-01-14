Write To Us: Invent a new gadget!

In this week’s Know Ohio we meet Garret Morgan.

Morgan was an African American inventor who lived in Ohio. He created life‑saving innovations—including the traffic signal and an early gas mask.

For our write-to-us this week, we’d like you to invent a new gadget!

Tell us what your new gadget does, how you think it can help people, and you can even send us a drawing of your prototype.

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send in their inventions.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.

- the NewsDepth team