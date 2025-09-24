NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 4

This week on the show:

The Fed announced it’s cutting interest rates.

Black workers are struggling in our current job market.

A new scientific invention helps prevent damage to the coral reef.

And Jeff goes chasing waterfalls in this week’s Spot On Science.

Federal Reserve (noun): The central bank of the United States and the body that is responsible for controlling the economy

Interest Rate (noun): The extra percent you pay a bank when you borrow money

Geology (noun): The science that studies the Earth’s physical structure

Ohio is full of natural wonders!

In this week’s episode, we learn how Lake Erie helped change our state’s ecology and economy.

And we go chasing waterfalls with Jeff on a brand-new Spot On Science segment.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: How can we enjoy nature without harming it?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their answers.

Our poll this week is related to the job market.

We need your help picking the career fields to focus on for this season’s career callouts.

So tell us: Which fields do you want to learn more about?

Students can choose between: manufacturing, engineering, healthcare, tech, media, or business.

