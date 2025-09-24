A+ Award: Business Professionals of America

This week’s A+ Award winners are the Business Professional of America Student Organization, at Buchtel Community Learning Center in Akron.

The Business Professionals of America (BPA), are sixth, seventh, and eighth graders who are honing their skills for leadership in business or other related fields.

Michael told us that it’s not just learning about public speaking and how to use spreadsheets, but it’s also about building your confidence.

BPA students get to participate in competitions that challenge the students to work together and communicate effectively.

Joslyn explained to us that in the competitions they have to give public speeches and even record videos.

This group of Buchtel Griffins left us with some wise words that really motivated us to make this season of NewsDepth the very best. They told us that if something is important enough to put your name on it, it’s important enough to do your very best!

