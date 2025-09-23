© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Endangered Sea Turtle Returns Home

By Olivia Stein
Published September 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT

Thousands of people gathered on a Florida beach to witness the release of an endangered animal back to her home.

Pennywise, a 300-pound adult loggerhead sea turtle, had arrived at Loggerhead Marine Life Center after she was found stranded and in need of help.

The staff and volunteers made a discovery upon her arrival - she was pregnant and carrying eggs!

After rehabilitation, she was able to be released back into the ocean to finish her pregnancy and lay her eggs on the beach.

Tags
NewsDepth Season 56 NewsDepth: Petting Zoo
Olivia Stein
See stories by Olivia Stein