Petting Zoo: Endangered Sea Turtle Returns Home

Thousands of people gathered on a Florida beach to witness the release of an endangered animal back to her home.

Pennywise, a 300-pound adult loggerhead sea turtle, had arrived at Loggerhead Marine Life Center after she was found stranded and in need of help.

The staff and volunteers made a discovery upon her arrival - she was pregnant and carrying eggs!

After rehabilitation, she was able to be released back into the ocean to finish her pregnancy and lay her eggs on the beach.