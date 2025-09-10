NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 2

This week on the show:

A wild fire destroyed a historic town in California.

A training academy is creating the next generation of firefighters.

How does the earth’s orbit affect seasons? Jeff has the answer.

And a Kansas high school begins a new tradition after sidelining football.

Foliage (noun): Leaves on a tree

Summer Solstice (noun): The longest day of the year

Equator (noun): The imaginary line that separates the two hemispheres

Temperate Zone (noun): A part of the northern hemisphere where winter, spring, summer, and fall are not too extreme compared to the poles or the tropics

Cattle (noun): The general term for large, domesticated livestock like cows and bulls

High school football returns!

But, one Kansas high school will be taking the field in a different way. Due to low enrollment for the team, the Panthers have traded in football for a new tradition – with school pride still at the starting line.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to hear all about your school pride!

How do you and your classmates celebrate your school?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their answers.

In this week’s Spot on Science, Jeff explains how the Earth’s 23.5 degree tilt is responsible for creating seasons.

Picture the earth orbiting the sun. It takes 365 spins, or days, to go all the way around the sun. And each year is divided into four separate seasons depending on where the earth is in that orbit.

The earth is tilted compared to the path it takes around the sun, so for part of the year the north is pointed toward the sun, and part of the year the southern hemisphere is pointed toward the sun.

For our poll this week, we want to know: What is your favorite season?

You can choose between: Summer, Fall, Winter, & Spring.

Click here to vote!

Students and teachers, if you liked this week's Fire Academy segment, please let us know by filling this survey!