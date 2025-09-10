Know Ohio: Ohio Teens Train to Become the Next Generation of Firefighters

With volunteer firefighter numbers declining across Ohio, a unique program is stepping in to spark interest among the next generation.

In this edition of Know Ohio, Ty Carpenter takes us inside a training camp where passion meets purpose—and where future firefighters are born.

The Ohio Youth Fire and EMS Training Academy at Hocking College gives teens ages 14 to 18 hands-on experience in firefighting—from search and rescue to extinguishing live fires.

As rural communities face growing challenges in emergency response, this weeklong camp is helping fill the gap by preparing young cadets for real-world scenarios.